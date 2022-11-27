ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA



WJCL

Raynor tabbed SBC Special Teams Player of the Week

STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern redshirt junior kicker Alex Raynor was named the Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the week. Raynor made all of his kicks—six extra points and a 35-yard field goal—in a 51-48 double overtime win over App State. The victory secured bowl eligibility for Georgia Southern for the fourth time in five seasons.
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Rodney Garvin named new head football coach at Vidalia High School

VIDALIA, Ga. — Rodney Garvin has been named the new head football coach at Vidalia High School. Garvin takes over the Indians program after a successful stint as head coach at Metter High School. During Garvin's tenure in Metter, the Tigers were 52-12, with 4 Region Championships and four...
VIDALIA, GA
WJCL

Ask Asa: South Carolina farmer proves Santa exists

RIDGELAND, S.C. — Marissa Paykos is no ordinary farmer, and her Jasper County, South Carolina brainchild, theWhippoorwill, is no ordinary farm. The two-acre private vegetable garden she and her husband set up a few years ago has grown to a forty-acre food supplier with thousands of pigs, chickens, vegetables and more.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Limited free garage parking in downtown Savannah starts tomorrow

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Starting tomorrow, the city of Savannah will offer free parking in garages downtown on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from noon to 8 p.m. Bryan Street Garage, 100 E. Bryan St. Liberty Street Garage, 401 W. Liberty St. Robinson Street Garage, 132 Montgomery St. State Street Garage, 100...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

AeroDynamic Aviation celebrates Grand Opening of new Effingham facility

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. — AeroDynamic Aviation, Inc., held a ribbon cutting for their new 40,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Effingham County Wednesday morning. This new facility, located on Highway 21 in Springfield, will allow AeroDynamic to continue serving as a reliable and reputable supplier in the aerospace industry. AeroDynamic...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Chatham County Sheriff's Office says goodbye to K9 Mac

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A somber occasion Tuesday morning for the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has they say goodbye to one of their own. “This is the final call for Chatham County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic and Patrol Department K9 Mac," said the dispatcher. "End of Watch, November 26, 2022.”
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA

