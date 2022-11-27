Read full article on original website
Related
WJCL
Raynor tabbed SBC Special Teams Player of the Week
STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern redshirt junior kicker Alex Raynor was named the Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the week. Raynor made all of his kicks—six extra points and a 35-yard field goal—in a 51-48 double overtime win over App State. The victory secured bowl eligibility for Georgia Southern for the fourth time in five seasons.
WJCL
Rodney Garvin named new head football coach at Vidalia High School
VIDALIA, Ga. — Rodney Garvin has been named the new head football coach at Vidalia High School. Garvin takes over the Indians program after a successful stint as head coach at Metter High School. During Garvin's tenure in Metter, the Tigers were 52-12, with 4 Region Championships and four...
WJCL
Hoax calls about gunman on campus leads to evacuation of Savannah High, lockdown at other schools
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Hear from SCCPSS Police Chief about Wednesday's hoax. Update 11:40 a.m.: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a statement regarding Wednesday's hoaxes. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be...
WJCL
Holiday Events 2022: What's happening in Savannah, Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry
Above file video: Downtown Savannah kicks off Christmas season. There are a lot of events happening in Savannah, Coastal Georgia, and the Lowcountry. We've created a list of all the holiday-related events in the area. Did we miss any? Email us at news@wjcl.com. For Christmas Parades: Click here. Where to...
WJCL
Ask Asa: South Carolina farmer proves Santa exists
RIDGELAND, S.C. — Marissa Paykos is no ordinary farmer, and her Jasper County, South Carolina brainchild, theWhippoorwill, is no ordinary farm. The two-acre private vegetable garden she and her husband set up a few years ago has grown to a forty-acre food supplier with thousands of pigs, chickens, vegetables and more.
WJCL
Bulloch County veteran perseveres through homelessness, earns job in management
STATESBORO, Ga. — In his 12 years of service to the U.S. Army, D’Angelo Shaw wore many hats, including staff sergeant. His transition to civilian life, however, “wasn’t as smooth as possible,” he said. Two years after returning home, Shaw battled homelessness and depression. “It...
WJCL
'I got real scared': Parents, students react to school shooter hoax at Savannah High
SAVANNAH, Ga. — There was a chaotic scene outside Savannah High on Wednesday morning after a call came instating an active shooter had entered the school. "They were very specific about location and that students were injured," said SCCPSS Campus Police Chief Terry Enoch. The call turned out to...
WJCL
Limited free garage parking in downtown Savannah starts tomorrow
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Starting tomorrow, the city of Savannah will offer free parking in garages downtown on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from noon to 8 p.m. Bryan Street Garage, 100 E. Bryan St. Liberty Street Garage, 401 W. Liberty St. Robinson Street Garage, 132 Montgomery St. State Street Garage, 100...
WJCL
AeroDynamic Aviation celebrates Grand Opening of new Effingham facility
SPRINGFIELD, Ga. — AeroDynamic Aviation, Inc., held a ribbon cutting for their new 40,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Effingham County Wednesday morning. This new facility, located on Highway 21 in Springfield, will allow AeroDynamic to continue serving as a reliable and reputable supplier in the aerospace industry. AeroDynamic...
WJCL
Voters face a second day of 3-hour lines at Chatham County Mosquito Control early voting site
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Tuesday was the second day of three-hour lines at the early voting site at Chatham County Mosquito Control with little to no answers from the Board of Registrars. Monday and Tuesday looked identical for voters ready to cast their ballots at Chatham County Mosquito Control. Merry...
WJCL
Chatham County Sheriff's Office says goodbye to K9 Mac
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A somber occasion Tuesday morning for the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has they say goodbye to one of their own. “This is the final call for Chatham County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic and Patrol Department K9 Mac," said the dispatcher. "End of Watch, November 26, 2022.”
Comments / 0