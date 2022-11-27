Read full article on original website
St. Michael's Episcopal Church Has a Walk-Through Holiday Display With Over 100,000 LightsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
4 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Enjoy a Festive Holiday Tea at the Historic McAllister HouseColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
The AdAmAn Alley grand opening is rescheduled due to weather - new date is December 28thColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Anti-LGBTQ ‘Hate’ Church Vandalized After Club Q Shooting.Matthew C. WoodruffColorado Springs, CO
Colorado law enforcement charging hundreds under new fentanyl laws
Since July 1, law enforcement agencies have brought 742 cases into court. This total includes 367 felony cases - about two and a half new felony fentanyl cases per day.
KJCT8
The race for House District 3 goes to recount
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced late Wednesday afternoon that it has ordered a mandatory recount of the Colorado House District 3 race. The office cited Colorado law as the motivator behind the recount. In a release provided to KJCT 8, the Secretary...
coloradopolitics.com
Republican activists clamor for different approach, new leadership atop Colorado GOP
A group of Republican activists on Wednesday called on grassroots conservatives to take control of the Colorado GOP in the wake of a historic thumping suffered by Republican candidates in this month's election. "Our Republican Party leadership has failed us," said Aaron Wood, an organizer of a press conference held...
Should Colorado’s red flag law be expanded?
In the wake of the Club Q shooting, Gov. Jared Polis suggested that more people in the state should be able to file to have a potentially dangerous person surrender their guns.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: Polis goes nuke on liberal TV
Gov. Jared Polis went nuke on national TV. He should keep it up to help Colorado achieve its aggressive emission-reduction goals. The issue arose during the governor’s recent appearance on the HBO political talk show “Real Time with Bill Maher,” during a discussion about renewable energy and the governor’s goals for emission reductions.
KDVR.com
Oath Keepers conviction a 'relief' for former spokesman
Jason Van Tatenhove, a journalist and former spokesperson for the Oath Keepers, lives in Colorado and tells FOX31 he has "washed his hands clean" of the group after their increased radical positions and conspiracy theories. Talya Cunningham reports. Oath Keepers conviction a ‘relief’ for former spokesman. Jason Van...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Ordinance Would Allow $100,000 Penalties Against Any Abortion Clinic in Pueblo
The Pueblo City Council will vote on an anti-abortion ordinance during their upcoming work session on Dec. 12. Introduced by Councilor Regina Maestri, the ordinance passed its first reading during Monday’s Council meeting. The background paper, included in the meeting minutes, notes, “legal Staff does not recommend approval of this ordinance.”
coloradopolitics.com
How Dems can Make Colorado Safe Again | BRAUCHLER
The aftermath of the blue wave sweeping over Colorado’s midterm elections three weeks ago includes a harder-left General Assembly in 2023 than we have seen in my memory. Previously, I predicted in these pages what I believed this overwhelmingly Progressive legislature likely would do to an already weakened, besieged and overburdened criminal justice system trying to be effective while awash in a crime tsunami. Here are the legislative “shoulds” and “should nots”— the changes to the law that will make a timely difference, both good and bad.
Accused Colorado Springs shooter praised by online extremists calling for copycat attacks: DHS
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The suspect accused of opening fire inside an LGBTQ bar in Colorado Springs, Colorado, has been praised by online extremists who have called for copycat attacks, according to a Department of Homeland Security bulletin made public Wednesday. "Following the late November shooting at an LGBTQI+...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Tusinski: From swing to safe, why Colorado is no longer a purple state
Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. This November’s midterm elections definitively proved what many political analysts and armchair pundits have been saying for years: Colorado is now a blue state.
Why are flags at half-staff in Colorado Tuesday?
Gov. Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on Tuesday in honor of the passing of United States Congressman Don McEachin, who passed away after a battle with cancer.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
CO Springs Radio Host Says He’s Annoyed Club Q Shooting Gets More Media Attention Than Crimes Committed by Immigrants
Last Wednesday, in the aftermath of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs, KVOR radio host Richard Randall complained about the media coverage of the tragedy, saying that news outlets don’t cover crimes committed by immigrants as extensively. “They pay me to be honest here,” Randall said during his...
coloradosun.com
All but one GOP candidate for major statewide office outperformed Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District
All but one GOP candidate for major statewide office outperformed Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District this year, according to a Colorado Sun analysis of 2022 election results. The analysis, first reported Tuesday in The Sun’s political newsletter, The Unaffiliated, refutes the congresswoman’s claim that...
KRDO
Controversial abortion ordinance passes first reading in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--Monday, Pueblo's City Council meeting was packed. People from both sides came out to debate a controversial abortion ordinance. This ordinance all came about based on a recent abortion clinic planning to come to the Bessemer neighborhood in Pueblo. Mark Lee Dickson is the founder of the Sanctuary...
Colorado Springs is closer than you think
Colorado Springs isn’t so far away. Not by mileage and not by attitude. What happened there – God forbid – could happen here. And this is not just pearl clutching by some scared snowflake. I saw it firsthand. When I covered the “Drag Queen Story Hour” at ZooMontana in Billings in June, I ignored plenty […] The post Colorado Springs is closer than you think appeared first on Daily Montanan.
coloradosun.com
Zornio: Could Colorado’s dark past as the “Hate State” come back?
In 2018, Colorado voters made history when they elected Jared Polis as the first openly gay governor. At the time, Polis referred to his gubernatorial win as an “important closure” for the LGBTQ+ community. In many ways it was. Polis’ comment was in reference to the state’s dark...
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado governor attends opening of new clinic for military members and veterans
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Tuesday, Governor Jared Polis was in Colorado Springs for the opening and ribbon cutting of the new Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Red Rock. WATCH at the top of this article. The clinic will serve post 9/11 veterans and military service members...
KKTV
WATCH: DHS issues national terrorism advisory bulletin
Police say the pedestrian caused the crash when he crossed against the traffic signal. 'You told me my son killed somebody,' mother of alleged Club Q shooter facing charges. According to a citation obtained by 11 News Laura Voepel is facing two charges, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. WATCH -...
Colorado national park now requires masks because of rising COVID
COVID-19 cases are rising in Colorado. In fact, if you visit Great Sand Dunes National Park, masks are required in all buildings at the park due to increased COVID transmission rates in Alamosa County.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
If You Call the Club Q Shooting a Hate Crime, You ‘Pander to the LGBTQ Community,’ Says CO Springs Conservative
Jeff Crank, a former Colorado Springs radio host who now has a weekly “Jeff Crank Show” podcast, criticized the media and others on Nov. 26 for referring to the Club Q shooting as a hate crime before it’s known that it was, in fact, a hate crime.
