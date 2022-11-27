ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KJCT8

The race for House District 3 goes to recount

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced late Wednesday afternoon that it has ordered a mandatory recount of the Colorado House District 3 race. The office cited Colorado law as the motivator behind the recount. In a release provided to KJCT 8, the Secretary...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs Gazette: Polis goes nuke on liberal TV

Gov. Jared Polis went nuke on national TV. He should keep it up to help Colorado achieve its aggressive emission-reduction goals. The issue arose during the governor’s recent appearance on the HBO political talk show “Real Time with Bill Maher,” during a discussion about renewable energy and the governor’s goals for emission reductions.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Oath Keepers conviction a 'relief' for former spokesman

Jason Van Tatenhove, a journalist and former spokesperson for the Oath Keepers, lives in Colorado and tells FOX31 he has "washed his hands clean" of the group after their increased radical positions and conspiracy theories. Talya Cunningham reports. Oath Keepers conviction a ‘relief’ for former spokesman. Jason Van...
COLORADO STATE
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Ordinance Would Allow $100,000 Penalties Against Any Abortion Clinic in Pueblo

The Pueblo City Council will vote on an anti-abortion ordinance during their upcoming work session on Dec. 12. Introduced by Councilor Regina Maestri, the ordinance passed its first reading during Monday’s Council meeting. The background paper, included in the meeting minutes, notes, “legal Staff does not recommend approval of this ordinance.”
PUEBLO, CO
coloradopolitics.com

How Dems can Make Colorado Safe Again | BRAUCHLER

The aftermath of the blue wave sweeping over Colorado’s midterm elections three weeks ago includes a harder-left General Assembly in 2023 than we have seen in my memory. Previously, I predicted in these pages what I believed this overwhelmingly Progressive legislature likely would do to an already weakened, besieged and overburdened criminal justice system trying to be effective while awash in a crime tsunami. Here are the legislative “shoulds” and “should nots”— the changes to the law that will make a timely difference, both good and bad.
COLORADO STATE
Rocky Mountain Collegian

Tusinski: From swing to safe, why Colorado is no longer a purple state

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. This November’s midterm elections definitively proved what many political analysts and armchair pundits have been saying for years: Colorado is now a blue state.
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

All but one GOP candidate for major statewide office outperformed Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District

All but one GOP candidate for major statewide office outperformed Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District this year, according to a Colorado Sun analysis of 2022 election results. The analysis, first reported Tuesday in The Sun’s political newsletter, The Unaffiliated, refutes the congresswoman’s claim that...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

Controversial abortion ordinance passes first reading in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--Monday, Pueblo's City Council meeting was packed. People from both sides came out to debate a controversial abortion ordinance. This ordinance all came about based on a recent abortion clinic planning to come to the Bessemer neighborhood in Pueblo. Mark Lee Dickson is the founder of the Sanctuary...
PUEBLO, CO
Daily Montanan

Colorado Springs is closer than you think

Colorado Springs isn’t so far away. Not by mileage and not by attitude. What happened there – God forbid – could happen here. And this is not just pearl clutching by some scared snowflake. I saw it firsthand. When I covered the “Drag Queen Story Hour” at ZooMontana in Billings in June, I ignored plenty […] The post Colorado Springs is closer than you think appeared first on Daily Montanan.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: DHS issues national terrorism advisory bulletin

Police say the pedestrian caused the crash when he crossed against the traffic signal. 'You told me my son killed somebody,' mother of alleged Club Q shooter facing charges. According to a citation obtained by 11 News Laura Voepel is facing two charges, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. WATCH -...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

