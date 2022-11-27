Zooey Deschanel is taking audiences on a culinary journey in her latest series for discovery+. The streamer has given the green light to What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel, which will feature six, 30-minute episodes, that follow the actress who, since becoming a mom, has become more concerned about the food she feeds her family. “She’s out to solve the everyday food dilemmas people face while food shopping and will ask the tough questions about what Americans eat. Whether in the supermarket or our own kitchens, Zooey will explore common food mysteries, revealing the shocking truths behind manufactured food,”...

18 MINUTES AGO