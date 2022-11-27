ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes makes surprising draft revelations

Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the world. The multi-time NFL MVP made a major revelation on a podcast that suggested that Kansas City might have drafted him with a bit of help. The Chiefs traded up from 27th to 10th in the 2017 NFL Draft to select Mahomes. They did that in front Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes makes surprising draft revelations appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
MyNorthwest.com

Just how high will Seahawks’ pick from Wilson trade to Broncos get?

There are a lot of factors that go into why the Seahawks’ trade of Russell Wilson to the Broncos has turned out great in Seattle and, well, the exact opposite in Denver. Brandon Stokley, a former star NFL receiver who spent time with both the Broncos and Seahawks, now hosts Stokley and Zach for The Fan 104.3 FM in Denver, a sister station of Seattle Sports, so he’s seen the entire situation with Wilson up close this season.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Is the Seahawks’ struggling run game hitting a rookie wall?

When it comes to the Seahawks’ offense, there’s one obvious thing to point to that was going good during their four-game win streak that hasn’t been the same during their current two-game skid: their running attack. Rookie running back Kenneth Walker III averaged 106 rushing yards per...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Mariners Hot Stove Hype: Why Joey Gallo could be a fit in Seattle

The MLB offseason continues on, and for the Mariners the focus is on adding to their lineup ahead of the 2023 season. It’s clear that the Mariners are looking to add to both the middle of their infield as well as at corner outfield, and an interesting name for the latter spot used to be a standout player in the AL West.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Mariners sign reliever Trevor Gott to 1-year contract

The big move of the Mariners’ offseason thus far cost them a valuable arm in their bullpen. On Wednesday, they signed a replacement. Seattle announced the addition of right-handed relief pitcher Trevor Gott on a one-year contract on Wednesday afternoon, two days after reports first surfaced that Gott and the M’s had an agreement in place.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy