FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle is The Best City for SinglesAmancay TapiaSeattle, WA
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Patrick Mahomes makes surprising draft revelations
Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the world. The multi-time NFL MVP made a major revelation on a podcast that suggested that Kansas City might have drafted him with a bit of help. The Chiefs traded up from 27th to 10th in the 2017 NFL Draft to select Mahomes. They did that in front Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes makes surprising draft revelations appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Budding chemistry between Pickens, Pickett fueling Steelers
PITTSBURGH — George Pickens called it back in April. Minutes after the Pittsburgh Steelers selected the wide receiver in the second round of the NFL draft, Pickens described the team’s decision to pair him with first-round pick Kenny Pickett as “a blessing.”. Fast forward seven months and...
Patrick Peterson Has No ‘Beef’ With Kyler Murray Despite Criticizing Him
The Vikings cornerback said he didn’t mean to ‘disrespect’ his former teammate by his comments on Wednesday.
Just how high will Seahawks’ pick from Wilson trade to Broncos get?
There are a lot of factors that go into why the Seahawks’ trade of Russell Wilson to the Broncos has turned out great in Seattle and, well, the exact opposite in Denver. Brandon Stokley, a former star NFL receiver who spent time with both the Broncos and Seahawks, now hosts Stokley and Zach for The Fan 104.3 FM in Denver, a sister station of Seattle Sports, so he’s seen the entire situation with Wilson up close this season.
Is the Seahawks’ struggling run game hitting a rookie wall?
When it comes to the Seahawks’ offense, there’s one obvious thing to point to that was going good during their four-game win streak that hasn’t been the same during their current two-game skid: their running attack. Rookie running back Kenneth Walker III averaged 106 rushing yards per...
Mariners Hot Stove Hype: Why Joey Gallo could be a fit in Seattle
The MLB offseason continues on, and for the Mariners the focus is on adding to their lineup ahead of the 2023 season. It’s clear that the Mariners are looking to add to both the middle of their infield as well as at corner outfield, and an interesting name for the latter spot used to be a standout player in the AL West.
Mariners sign reliever Trevor Gott to 1-year contract
The big move of the Mariners’ offseason thus far cost them a valuable arm in their bullpen. On Wednesday, they signed a replacement. Seattle announced the addition of right-handed relief pitcher Trevor Gott on a one-year contract on Wednesday afternoon, two days after reports first surfaced that Gott and the M’s had an agreement in place.
Gaylord Perry, Hall of Famer who won 300th with Mariners, dies at 84
GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) – Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner Gaylord Perry, a master of the spitball who wrote a book about using the pitch and won his 300th game as a member of the Seattle Mariners, died Thursday. He was 84. Perry died at...
