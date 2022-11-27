Magic Injury Report: Jalen Suggs, Markelle Fultz Playing vs. 76ers?

Jalen Suggs and Markelle Fultz were both listed as questionable for the Orlando Magic against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Orlando Magic (5-14) will be far from 100 percent when it faces off against the Philadelphia 76ers (10-9) this evening.

According to Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel , the Magic will sit six players against the Sixers ... Wendell Carter Jr., Markelle Fultz, Chuma Okeke, Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony and Jonathan Isaac.

Terrence Ross and Kevon Harris, who are both dealing with illnesses, are available Sunday but not 100 percent.

The biggest surprise of the group is Fultz, who was upgraded from out to questionable ahead of today's game. However, he won't suit up and has also been ruled out of Monday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Magic will begin the game with a new starting lineup ... Franz Wagner, Gary Harris (making his first start of the season), Bol Bol, Paolo Banchero and Mo Bamba.

The team will have R.J. Hampton, Admiral Schofield, Caleb Houstan and Moe Wagner off the bench, with the potential of Ross and Harris as well.

The Sixers are also dealing with a bevy of injuries as James Harden, Jaden Springer, Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle will all sit tonight's game out.

The Magic and 76ers tip off at 6 p.m. at the Amway Center.

