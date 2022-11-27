FBI arrests passenger off of Southwest Airlines flight

HOUSTON, Texas (WWLP)- A Southwest Airlines flight was diverted to Little Rock, Arkansas this weekend due to an alleged assault on board the plane.

Southwest Flight 192 was flying from Houston, Texas to Columbus, Ohio on Saturday when Southwest said the crew observed quote “unruly behavior” and decided to land in Little Rock.

The FBI said a passenger is in federal custody and that they’re investigating the incident.

So far no charges have been filed. One passenger was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No word on that passenger’s condition.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.