WATCH: FOX8 7-Day Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Alex Schneider

By Alex Schneider, Brayden Stamps
 4 days ago

A number of cities in the Triad picked up around 1 inch of rain Sunday morning and winds have been gusting to about 30 mph in most areas.

Winds will remain breezy this evening, 10-20 mph with gusts to 25 mph. However, as we head into the late evening and overnight hours, the winds will continue to weaken, and we’ll see lighter winds by Monday morning.

Weather across the Piedmont Triad

Overnight, temperatures fall into the 40s with mostly clear skies. Winds will shift from the southwest to the northwest as Sunday’s cold front finishes moving through the area.

Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 50s to kick off the work week and Tuesday morning, they’ll fall into the upper 30s.

While we’ll see sunshine Monday and Tuesday, clouds return Tuesday night and rain moves in early Wednesday morning.

It looks like rain will stick around for the daylight hours Wednesday with rain chances at 90%. By early evening, the rain will begin to clear out and the clouds will follow leaving us with mostly clear skies into Thursday.

Wednesday’s rain will be associated with a cold front that will take our temperatures from the low 60s Wednesday into the upper 40s Thursday and low 50s Friday. Morning temperatures on both days will be near or below freezing.

Temperatures return to the low 60s by next weekend with a mix of sun and clouds and the possibility for a stray shower.

