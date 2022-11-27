ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ten Wins Propels Huskies into AP Top 10

By Dan Raley
HuskyMaven
 4 days ago
Ten wins have brought the University of Washington football team entry in the nation's top 10, with an Apple Cup victory vaulting the Huskies to No. 9 in the Associated Press poll.

This marks the highest ranking for the UW since the 10th week of the 2017 season, when a Chris Petersen-coached team also stood ninth in the poll.

The Huskies (10-2 overall, 7-2 Pac-12) completed the regular season with a 51-33 win over the Washington State Cougars (7-5, 4-5) in Pullman and now await a bowl bid, possibly from a New Year's Day game.

Depending on USC's flirtation with the CFP, the UW could wind up in the Cotton or Rose bowls.

With Kalen DeBoer in his first season as coach, the Huskies have repaired nearly all of the program shortcomings from 2021 that caused a coaching change and led to a dismal 4-8 season.

The Huskies defeated all three Northwest schools in Oregon, Oregon State and WSU for the first time since 2017.

DeBoer's team is just one of six from the Pac-12 who turn up on the AP poll, more than any other conference. USC (11-1, 8-1) ranks No. 4 and the Huskies are followed by Utah (9-3, 7-2) at No. 12 and Oregon (9-3, 7-2), Oregon State (9-3, 6-3) and UCLA (9-3, 6-3) slotted consecutively, from No. 15 to 17.

Former Husky coach Steve Sarkisian, who came three before DeBoer, has Texas (8-4) ranked No. 21 and former WSU coach Mike Leach has Mississippi State (8-4) entering the poll at No. 25.

AP TOP 25

1. Georgia (12-0), 1,570 votes (58 first place)

2. Michigan (12-0), 1,516 (5)

3. TCU (12-0), 1,449

4. USC (11-1) 1,382

5. Ohio State (11-1), 1,313

6. Alabama (10-2), 1,243

7. Tennessee (10-2), 1,195

8. Penn State (10-2), 1,131

9. WASHINGTON (10-2), 1,048

10. Clemson (10-2), 928

11. LSU (9-3), 874

12. Utah (9-3), 849

13. Kansas State (9-3), 815

14. Florida State (9-3), 730

15. Oregon (9-3), 701

16. Oregon State (9-3), 662

17. UCLA (9-3), 618

18. Tulane (10-2), 551

19. Notre Dame (8-4), 384

20. South Carolina (8-4), 358

21. Texas (8-4), 316

22. UCF (9-3), 170

23. UTSA (10-2) 145

24. North Carolina (9-3), 114

25. Mississippi State (8-4), 99

Others receiving votes: Troy 80, North Carolina State 62, Cincinnati 43, Boise State 39, Purdue 24, Ole Miss 22, South Alabama 12, Illinois 10, Coastal Carolina 6, Pittsburgh 5, Fresno State 4, James Madison 4, Ohio 2, Minnesota 1.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3

HuskyMaven

