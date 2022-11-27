Bucs’ Tristan Wirfs carted off after ‘gruesome’ injury against Browns

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs was taken out of the game after sustaining an injury against the Cleveland Browns in overtime on Sunday.

The former Pro-Bowler was carted off the field with a little over three minutes remaining in OT.

He was injured after Browns’ Grant Delpit was picked up and slammed down onto Wirfs leg causing him to go down. Wirfs was able to get up on his own after the play.

It should be noted that Wirfs was hurt to the extent that FOX won’t show a replay of what happened. Commentators for the game said what happened to Wirfs was “too gruesome” to show on TV.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven’t yet to give an update on his injury but posted to their Twitter page showing they were thinking of him after the injury.

Bucs’ head coach Todd Bowles called it a leg injury and stated that Wirfs was helped to his locker by a trainer. The severity of his injury is unknown at this time.

According to TeamRankings.com , prior to Wirf’s injury, the Buccaneers have given up the second-fewest sacks in the NFL.

Following Wirfs exit from the game, Tampa Bay was unable to get the job done in Cleveland and fell to the Browns 23-17 in overtime .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.