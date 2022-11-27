Read full article on original website
cbs17
Franklin County church food pantry helping people in need for the holiday season
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — Volunteers at the Oak Level Christian Church in Franklin County are doing what they can to help those in need during the holiday season. Wednesday morning, volunteers gave away bags packed with items like produce, bread, desserts and milk. “We have bags of food already prepared...
Man, mother of 4 identified as victims in fatal double-shooting in Rocky Mount
Police said when employees of the business were arriving to work, they saw the victims inside a vehicle in the parking lot.
cbs17
Johnston County man found asleep in stolen Mustang in Wake Forest: sheriff
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A string of vehicle robberies and break-ins across multiple North Carolina counties have led to multiple charges for a 33-year-old Benson man. Christopher Lee Martin was found sleeping in one of the missing cars around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Wake Forest with a stolen firearm also in his possession, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
WRAL
Two young children spent hours inside cold car in Rocky Mount with 2 bodies inside
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount police said two "toddler-age" children spent hours in the cold in the backseat of a car overnight while two dead bodies were in the front seat. Employees at Barnhill Contracting Co. on Construction Drive in Rocky Mount discovered the bodies around 6 a.m....
cbs17
This 70-year-old Nash County bridge will be replaced, DOT says
SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 70-year-old bridge in Nash County will be replaced beginning next year. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Thursday the bridge on alternate U.S. Route 64 over the Tar River will be replaced after the awarding of a $3.7 million contract. DOT says...
altavistajournal.com
Blair Construction selected to build new Clarksville Elementary School
Mecklenburg County Public Schools has selected Gretna-based Blair Construction, Inc. to build the new Clarksville Elementary School, Blair Construction President Tim Clark and the Mecklenburg County School Board announced in early November. For the $29.5 million project, Blair will renovate and raze portions of the current school building — built...
wakg.com
Pittsylvania County Launches Emergency Health Profiles for Residents
Pittsylvania County residents can now speed up the 911 response process if they need emergency assistance. Residents can do by setting up an emergency health profile to provide important information like allergies, emergency contacts, and pre-existing health conditions, on your profile so that 911 dispatchers can access it if you call 911.
wfxrtv.com
Three cats rescued in Franklin Co. house fire
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– The Franklin County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a house fire that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 29. According to a Facebook post from, Franklin County Public Safety several crews responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning. They say everyone in the home was able to evacuate without any injuries. Firefighters were able to rescue three cats from the fire.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke animal shelter sees influx of owner surrendered animals causing less room for strays
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Regional Center for Animal Care & Protection (RCACP) is reminding pet owners to call before surrendering an animal. The facility is currently only responsible for strays and is at capacity. The staff says they understand the cost of caring for a pet might be high, encouraging more people to surrender, but they say they can help with food and medical care.
nsjonline.com
Firearms advocacy group files second permit delay lawsuit against Mecklenburg sheriff
RALEIGH — The largest gun rights advocacy group in the state is following through on its promise to file a second lawsuit over continued delays to concealed carry permits against Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden. Grassroots North Carolina (GRNC) will be filing a complaint and request for injunctive relief...
cbs17
Tarboro driver license office closed for second day in a row
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles has closed its Tarboro driver license office for the second day in a row. The Tarboro office, at 125 East Granville St., closed Wednesday, officials said. On Thursday, the office closed again for repairs to the building....
WSLS
Att. Gen. Miyares, Roanoke City Sheriff join forces to protect senior citizens from scams
ROANOKE, Va. – A re-energized effort to help protect senior citizens is the purpose of the recharted TRIAD program in the City of Roanoke by Attorney General Jason Miyares. Miyares teamed up with Roanoke City Sheriff Antonio Hash to bring the program back to life. “TRIAD is important to...
cbs17
U.S. Marshals catch Rocky Mount 2x shooting suspect, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday, U.S. Marshals caught a fugitive who is suspected of shooting and killing a man in August and for his role in another shooting on Nov. 16. The Rocky Mount Police Department said on Nov. 16, a 25-year-old man was shot in the...
WBTM
Danville Area Humane Society Hosting Santa Pet Photo Event
The Danville Area Humane Society is inviting the public and their pets to a Pet Photo with Santa event at the city animal shelter. The event is scheduled for Saturday, December 10th, from 11 am – 2 pm. The $8 fee includes a 4×6 color picture in a holiday card frame. Children who have their picture taken with Santa will receive a small holiday gift.
WITN
Bertie County Sheriff-Elect appointed early following the current Sheriff’s early retirement
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -County commissioners and people of Bertie County came out Wednesday night for what they called a special emergency meeting. The gathering was held to appoint Sheriff-Elect Tyrone Ruffin to the position just days before his term begins next Monday. Ruffin will be finishing out the term...
I-95 reopens in Halifax County after truck spills boxes on highway
ENFIELD, N.C. — Boxes of what appeared to be produce spilled Wednesday on Interstate 95 after a tractor trailer overturned. The crash occurred before 4 a.m. near Exit 161 for N.C. Highway 561 in Halifax County. The entire northbound direction of I-95 was closed north of Rocky Mount, reopening by 9:30 a.m.
Open Letter To Mayor Sherman Lea: Why Does Roanoke City Make Us Feel Unsafe ?
Mayor Sherman Lea: I called your office last week in an attempt to speak with you about the current state of affairs and my recent experiences in Roanoke City. Your secretary took my information. I asked for a return call; I’ve heard nothing from you. What are you doing about the decline of Roanoke City? […]
ednc.org
Meet Leshaun Jenkins, a first-year principal in Edgecombe County answering ‘the call’
Editor’s Note: Leshaun Jenkins is a first-year principal in Edgecombe County Public Schools. He is going to be posting throughout the year about his day-to-day experiences, and you can follow along with his journey by going to #PrincipalDiary on Facebook. We wanted you to have a chance to get to know him.
WSET
Lynchburg & Bedford to Hold Christmas Parades This Weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — There are two ways to get into the holiday spirit this weekend. The Lynchburg and Bedford Christmas parades are happening. Emily spoke with those involved to find out what you can expect and the options you have if your kids don't like loud noises.
Friend describes seasoned Craigslist seller as trial begins for man suspected of his murder
RALEIGH, N.C. — A trial began Tuesday for Justin Merritt, a Virginia man charged with killing Andy Banks when the two connected over a car sale in Raleigh in September 2020. Opening statements began at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday before the state called their first witnesses, including a Raleigh police detective and Banks' best friend, to the stand.
