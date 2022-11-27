ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke Rapids, NC

cbs17

Johnston County man found asleep in stolen Mustang in Wake Forest: sheriff

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A string of vehicle robberies and break-ins across multiple North Carolina counties have led to multiple charges for a 33-year-old Benson man. Christopher Lee Martin was found sleeping in one of the missing cars around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Wake Forest with a stolen firearm also in his possession, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
WAKE FOREST, NC
cbs17

This 70-year-old Nash County bridge will be replaced, DOT says

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 70-year-old bridge in Nash County will be replaced beginning next year. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Thursday the bridge on alternate U.S. Route 64 over the Tar River will be replaced after the awarding of a $3.7 million contract. DOT says...
NASH COUNTY, NC
altavistajournal.com

Blair Construction selected to build new Clarksville Elementary School

Mecklenburg County Public Schools has selected Gretna-based Blair Construction, Inc. to build the new Clarksville Elementary School, Blair Construction President Tim Clark and the Mecklenburg County School Board announced in early November. For the $29.5 million project, Blair will renovate and raze portions of the current school building — built...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
wakg.com

Pittsylvania County Launches Emergency Health Profiles for Residents

Pittsylvania County residents can now speed up the 911 response process if they need emergency assistance. Residents can do by setting up an emergency health profile to provide important information like allergies, emergency contacts, and pre-existing health conditions, on your profile so that 911 dispatchers can access it if you call 911.
wfxrtv.com

Three cats rescued in Franklin Co. house fire

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– The Franklin County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a house fire that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 29. According to a Facebook post from, Franklin County Public Safety several crews responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning. They say everyone in the home was able to evacuate without any injuries. Firefighters were able to rescue three cats from the fire.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke animal shelter sees influx of owner surrendered animals causing less room for strays

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Regional Center for Animal Care & Protection (RCACP) is reminding pet owners to call before surrendering an animal. The facility is currently only responsible for strays and is at capacity. The staff says they understand the cost of caring for a pet might be high, encouraging more people to surrender, but they say they can help with food and medical care.
ROANOKE, VA
cbs17

Tarboro driver license office closed for second day in a row

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles has closed its Tarboro driver license office for the second day in a row. The Tarboro office, at 125 East Granville St., closed Wednesday, officials said. On Thursday, the office closed again for repairs to the building....
TARBORO, NC
WBTM

Danville Area Humane Society Hosting Santa Pet Photo Event

The Danville Area Humane Society is inviting the public and their pets to a Pet Photo with Santa event at the city animal shelter. The event is scheduled for Saturday, December 10th, from 11 am – 2 pm. The $8 fee includes a 4×6 color picture in a holiday card frame. Children who have their picture taken with Santa will receive a small holiday gift.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Lynchburg & Bedford to Hold Christmas Parades This Weekend

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — There are two ways to get into the holiday spirit this weekend. The Lynchburg and Bedford Christmas parades are happening. Emily spoke with those involved to find out what you can expect and the options you have if your kids don't like loud noises.
LYNCHBURG, VA

