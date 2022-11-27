ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darnold leads Panthers past reeling Broncos 23-10

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Sam Darnold threw for a touchdown and recovered his own fumble for another score in his first game of the season, helping the Carolina Panthers beat the Denver Broncos 23-10. Darnold was making his first start since Week 18 last year.

He completed 11 of 19 passes for 164 yards without a turnover. D’Onta Foreman ran for 113 yards on 24 carries, and receiver D.J. Moore broke out of a midseason slump with four catches for 103 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown.

Northwestern advances to NAIA semifinals

The Panthers limited Russell Wilson to 19 of 35 passing for 142 yards and sacked him three times, sending the Broncos to their seventh loss in eight games.

Morningside upset by Keiser in NAIA quarterfinals

SIOUX CITY, IOWA – Morningside’s hopes at repeating as the back-to-back national champion came up short as the top-ranked Mustangs fell to no. 12 Keiser University 29-28 in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Football Championship Series Quarterfinal Round. Morningside had a 25-game winning streak coming into today’s contest. The Mustangs started strong, scoring first […]
Nebraska closing in on Matt Rhule as coach

Nebraska and former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule are finalizing a deal to make him the Cornhuskers’ coach. A person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Nebraska made Rhule an offer Thursday that persuaded the former Temple and Baylor coach to return to college after two-plus years in the NFL. […]
SDSU Women take down No. 10 Louisville

Behind a stellar performance from Myah Selland and a strong defensive effort, the South Dakota State women's basketball team knocked off No. 10 Louisville, 65-55, Monday evening in the team's final game of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.
Packers release wide receiver Amari Rodgers

GREEN BAY, WI (PACKERS) — The Green Bay Packers released wide receiver Amari Rodgers and running back Kylin Hill. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Tuesday. Rodgers was originally selected by the Packers in the third round (No. 85 overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft and played in 26 regular-season games with one start and one postseason […]
SDSU earns top seed entering FCS playoffs

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – For the second time in three seasons, the South Dakota State has earned the top seed in the Football Championship Subdivision playoff field. The Jackrabbits were awarded the No. 1 seed after compiling a 10-1 record, including an 8-0 mark in Missouri Valley Football Conference play. SDSU will receive a first-round […]
Augustana basketball lands on SportsCenter Top Ten Plays

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Augustana men’s basketball team opened the season with a 68-67 win over Arkansas-Monticello on Friday, November 11. The Vikings received a game winning shot from Isaac Fink whose putback score in the final second lifted Augie to the win. That play was named the number ten on SportsCenter’s top […]
Kaprizov point streak up to nine games, Wild top Coyotes 4-3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists to establish a career-high nine-game point streak and the Minnesota Wild held off the Arizona Coyotes 4-3. Sam Steel, Jared Spurgeon and Matt Boldy also scored for the Wild, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves. Minnesota is 13-2-0 in its past 15 […]
Timberwolves defeat Heat, win fourth straight

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (AP) – Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and Anthony Edwards scored 10 of his 22 in the third quarter as the Minnesota Timberwolves outlasted the shorthanded Miami Heat for a 105-101 victory. Jaden McDaniels added 18 points for the Timberwolves, and Jordan McLaughlin hit a career-high four 3-pointers as Minnesota won its fourth […]
Skyforce victorious despite just 7 players available

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SF) – With just seven players, the Sioux Falls Skyforce snapped the Windy City Bulls’ four-game win streak with a 99-94 victory on Saturday night from the Sanford Pentagon. It marked the first victory for the Skyforce (3-3) over the Bulls (5-2) since 3/14/17. Six-of-seven players that entered the game for Sioux […]
McConville leads way for SDSU wrestling

FARGO, N.D. (SDSU) – Bowen McConville reached the finals of the heavyweight division and 12 other South Dakota State wrestlers earned top-six placings Saturday at the season-opening Bison Open. A senior from Renton, Washington, McConville went 2-1 on the day, starting with a 22-4 technical fall over Owen McGillivray from the University of Saskatchewan. Both […]
Freidel gets best of Jacks, JMU a 79-60 winner

SAVANNAH, G.A. (SDSU) – James Madison shot 50% from the field and recorded 14 steals en route to a 79-60 victory over South Dakota State on Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Hostilo Community Classic in Enmarket Arena. The Jackrabbits got off to a strong start hitting their first three 3-pointers of the contest and jumped […]
Cold shooting dooms SDSU at Washington State

PULLMAN, Wash. (SDSU) — South Dakota State basketball dropped a 61-41 road contest to Washington State Monday night at Beasley Coliseum. The Jacks jumped out to a 14-3 lead over the first seven minutes but struggled offensively the rest of the way. SDSU was held to three points – all from the free throw line […]
