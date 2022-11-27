ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

WLWT 5

Two lanes blocked due to a crash on State Route 22 in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — The two right lanes are blocked on State Route 22 in Montgomery after a crash, early Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation near the I-275 interchange...
MONTGOMERY, OH
WLWT 5

The crash on I-75 in the West End has been cleared

CINCINNATI — 12:00 p.m. The crash has been cleared from I-75 in the West End. Traffic has returned to normal. The left lane is blocked on northbound I-75 in the West End after a crash, Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on West Loveland Avenue in Loveland

LOVELAND, Ohio — Report of a crash with injuries on West Loveland Avenue and Englage Avenue in Loveland. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
LOVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

Vehicle fire reported on Dixie Highway in Crestview Hills

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Vehicle fire reported on Dixie Highway in Crestview Hills. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY

