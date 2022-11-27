ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

KNIFE FOUND IN STUDENT’S BAG AT DON ESTRIDGE BOCA RATON

Don Estridge High-Tech Academy Scene Of High Drama. Student Taken Into Custody. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — School officials at Don Estridge High Tech Middle School mitigated a potential threat Thursday when several students reported that they saw a knife in the […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Computer Issue Hampers Boca Raton Regional Hospital Wednesday

System Update Shuts Down Computer System. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A computer issue Wednesday morning hampered registration and digital record keeping at Baptist Health’s Boca Raton Regional Hospital. It was not immediately clear how many procedures or patients were affected. But much like […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Woman Sues Boca Raton Town Center Mall Over Luis Vuitton Bag Incident

ALLEGATION: Critical Injury Sustained After Bag Purchase. BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — In August of 2020, COVID was still spreading across South Florida, but Yvelor Henry of Broward County apparently needed a new Luis Vuitton Bag. So with a group of friends, she went […]
BOCA RATON, FL
North Broward County Man Dies In Motorcycle Crash

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 32-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle crash on West Atlantic Blvd. in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office investigators say Kenneth Ernst of the 500 block of SW Second Place in Pompano died less than two hours after […]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Coyotes spotted throughout Broward County

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - From Deerfield Beach to Lighthouse Point and further west in Pompano Beach, more and more coyotes have been spotted roaming neighborhoods in South Florida. “They’re incredibly adaptable animals,” said Ron Magill, of Zoo Miami. “They’re now down here in South Florida and their numbers are...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Medical Examiner to get state-of-art facility

Indian River County commissioners voted unanimously last week to approve paying up to $5.5 million in design and construction costs to help build a new, state-of-the-art Medical Examiner’s facility for the four-county region that includes 32963. St. Lucie, Martin and Okeechobee counties will cover the remaining costs of the...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Holiday Events in Wellington-Royal Palm Beach Area

It's that time of year when holiday events surround us. We have been filling the calendar with all of the great Christmas and New Year's events in the Wellington-Royal Palm Beach area to share with you. Check back often as we will be continuing to add to this guide all season long.
PALM BEACH, FL
Stalking Charge For Delray Beach “Marriage Professor” After Told To Leave Neighbor Alone

Timothy Kellis, Who Calls Himself “The Marriage Professor,” Apparently Really Likes His Apartment Neighbor. She Doesn’t Like Him Back. BY: CRIME DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach resident Timothy Kellis — who markets himself as “The Marriage Professor” and founder of the “Marriage Education Center […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Gridlock Alert: Crash closes NB lanes of Florida Turnpike in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Officials closed several northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike at the Interstate 595 interchange after a crash involving a truck just as the morning commute was shifting into high gear.It was not clear if anyone was injured during the wreck but the incident prompted massive traffic gridlock as crews worked to remove the debris.Motorists should consider alternate routes.It was not clear when the lanes would reopen.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
REMINDER: Palm Beach County School Choice Deadline Approaching

Students May Apply To Other Schools, Programs. Deadline Nears. BY: EDUCATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The deadline is rapidly approaching for students and parents who would like to attend schools outside of their officially zoned area in the Palm Beach County School District. Once the […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
West Palm Beach doctor victimized by check washing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach doctor is issuing a warning but not about anything medical. Dr. Olayemi Osiyemi wants everyone to know about check washing. Osiyemi wrote two checks last week and put them in the mail. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
