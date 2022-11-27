Read full article on original website
cw34.com
'I'm coming home:' Palm Beach County School District swears in new members
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It was an emotional night for the new Palm Beach County School District Board Members, especially for Edwin Ferguson. “It feels like I'm coming home in some respects," said Ferguson. Edwin Ferguson returned to his roots as the newest representative of District 7...
Could Palm Beach County school district help employees find affordable housing?
We've talked a lot about the housing crisis in Palm Beach County and how difficult it is for working class families to make rent or mortgage payments.
KNIFE FOUND IN STUDENT’S BAG AT DON ESTRIDGE BOCA RATON
Don Estridge High-Tech Academy Scene Of High Drama. Student Taken Into Custody. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — School officials at Don Estridge High Tech Middle School mitigated a potential threat Thursday when several students reported that they saw a knife in the […]
cw34.com
Postal truck overturned near Palm Beach Lakes Community High School
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There may be a slight delay getting your mail if you live in West Palm Beach. A Postal Service truck overturned onto its side, Wednesday morning. It happened on Shiloh Drive near Palm Beach Lakes Community High School. Reports about the truck started...
Computer Issue Hampers Boca Raton Regional Hospital Wednesday
System Update Shuts Down Computer System. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A computer issue Wednesday morning hampered registration and digital record keeping at Baptist Health’s Boca Raton Regional Hospital. It was not immediately clear how many procedures or patients were affected. But much like […]
Woman Sues Boca Raton Town Center Mall Over Luis Vuitton Bag Incident
ALLEGATION: Critical Injury Sustained After Bag Purchase. BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — In August of 2020, COVID was still spreading across South Florida, but Yvelor Henry of Broward County apparently needed a new Luis Vuitton Bag. So with a group of friends, she went […]
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach grandmother loses nearly $20,000 to Facebook grant scam
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office put out a warning after a West Palm Beach grandmother was scammed out of her life’s savings through Facebook. The scammer posed as the woman’s Facebook friend and encouraged her to apply for a Social Security...
Reports of car into canal in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach firefighters on Wednesday morning responded to reports of a car that had crashed into a canal.
Family files lawsuit over Florida woman’s kratom-related death
The family of a Florida woman who died last year has filed a lawsuit against an Idaho-based company, alleging that it sold her the herb kratom without proper warnings and instructions. According to a lawsuit filed with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, family members allege...
cw34.com
Man dead after walking away from hospital near Palm Beach Central High School
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after walking away from a local hospital on Thursday, Dec. 1. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call around 6:46 a.m. about an unresponsive man on the corner of Forest Hill Boulevard and Lyons Road in the Village of Wellington.
North Broward County Man Dies In Motorcycle Crash
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 32-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle crash on West Atlantic Blvd. in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office investigators say Kenneth Ernst of the 500 block of SW Second Place in Pompano died less than two hours after […]
WSVN-TV
Coyotes spotted throughout Broward County
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - From Deerfield Beach to Lighthouse Point and further west in Pompano Beach, more and more coyotes have been spotted roaming neighborhoods in South Florida. “They’re incredibly adaptable animals,” said Ron Magill, of Zoo Miami. “They’re now down here in South Florida and their numbers are...
veronews.com
Medical Examiner to get state-of-art facility
Indian River County commissioners voted unanimously last week to approve paying up to $5.5 million in design and construction costs to help build a new, state-of-the-art Medical Examiner’s facility for the four-county region that includes 32963. St. Lucie, Martin and Okeechobee counties will cover the remaining costs of the...
macaronikid.com
Holiday Events in Wellington-Royal Palm Beach Area
It's that time of year when holiday events surround us. We have been filling the calendar with all of the great Christmas and New Year's events in the Wellington-Royal Palm Beach area to share with you. Check back often as we will be continuing to add to this guide all season long.
Stalking Charge For Delray Beach “Marriage Professor” After Told To Leave Neighbor Alone
Timothy Kellis, Who Calls Himself “The Marriage Professor,” Apparently Really Likes His Apartment Neighbor. She Doesn’t Like Him Back. BY: CRIME DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach resident Timothy Kellis — who markets himself as “The Marriage Professor” and founder of the “Marriage Education Center […]
cw34.com
Lake Worth Beach special utilities meeting aims to bring relief to residents rates
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — People in Lake Worth Beach continue to be frustrated with the rising rates of their utilities. It’s a problem that's sparked controversy after residents saw sky high utility bills back in September. City commissioners say they’re taking all of resident’s questions and...
Gridlock Alert: Crash closes NB lanes of Florida Turnpike in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Officials closed several northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike at the Interstate 595 interchange after a crash involving a truck just as the morning commute was shifting into high gear.It was not clear if anyone was injured during the wreck but the incident prompted massive traffic gridlock as crews worked to remove the debris.Motorists should consider alternate routes.It was not clear when the lanes would reopen.
REMINDER: Palm Beach County School Choice Deadline Approaching
Students May Apply To Other Schools, Programs. Deadline Nears. BY: EDUCATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The deadline is rapidly approaching for students and parents who would like to attend schools outside of their officially zoned area in the Palm Beach County School District. Once the […]
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach doctor victimized by check washing
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach doctor is issuing a warning but not about anything medical. Dr. Olayemi Osiyemi wants everyone to know about check washing. Osiyemi wrote two checks last week and put them in the mail. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News.
wflx.com
Check-washing thieves attempt to steal $27K from West Palm Beach doctor
There have been recent reports of checks being stolen from mailboxes at a Wellington business plaza and in Port St. Lucie. Now, a business plaza in West Palm Beach was hit. The latest victim is a West Palm Beach doctor who said the thieves changed his checks and tried to steal $27,000.
