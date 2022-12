TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a missing 10-year-old girl.

Jamya Johnson, 10, was last seen walking in the area of 4600 N. Trenton Ave around 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

Johnson was wearing a white nightgown with red around the collar and gray sweatpants.

If you know the whereabouts of Jamya, please call the Tulsa Police Department non-emergency number at 918-596-9222.

