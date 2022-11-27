Read full article on original website
Dade County Sheriff’s Office, Trenton PD, Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, Summerville PD, Trion PD, Rainsville PD, and Fort Payne PD work together to bust theft ring
Beginning in early September 2022, Dade County Sheriff’s Office and Trenton PD began receiving reports of storage units being burglarized in the Piney Area. Fortunately, Trenton PD had video of a truck that was used in one of the burglaries. Dade and Trenton Investigators later saw a post on social media of a stolen trailer posted by Summerville PD, that appeared to involve the same suspect vehicle that burglarized our storage units. Dade and Trenton Investigators contacted Summerville PD Investigators and spoke to them about the theft and compared case notes. It was determined that the trucks posted online, were the same vehicle involved in both agencie’s thefts.
Trion Man Indicted on Charges of Child Molestation
A 34-year-old Trion, Georgia man has been indicted on charges of child molestation by the Chattooga County Grand Jury. Randall Duane Craig, Jr. will be facing those charges in Chattooga County Superior Court. Craig was arrested in June of this year on charges that he molested a ten-year-old child at...
Alabama Sheriff Conference Hosted By Cherokee County
Earlier this month, Sheriff Jeff Shaver, Chief Deputy Josh Summerford, and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office hosted Alabama Sheriff’s Foundation Education Conference at Chestnut Bay Resort in Leesburg. Sheriff Shaver welcomed Sheriff’s and members of their staff from 29 counties across Alabama. Sheriff Shaver serves on the Alabama Sheriff’s Association’s Executive Committee and is the District Four Director.
Cave Spring Police Officer, Others Jailed for Conspiring to Distribute Narcotics
A Cave Spring, Georgia police officer, Marvin James Armstrong, 35 from Summerville, was arrested this week after reports said he conspired with others for the purpose of selling and distributing Percocet, a schedule II narcotic . Terry Lee Wheeler, 52 of Rome, was also arrested this week for the same...
Ex-trooper accused in fatal crash now faces new investigation as Buchanan mayor
BUCHANAN, Ga. - The city of Buchanan in Haralson County hired an outside investigator to look into some recent disturbing behavior by the town’s mayor. The incidents involve Mayor A.J. Scott’s actions at a Bremen bar and a second encounter with police late one night in a park behind the Buchanan City Hall.
Polk Jail report – Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Tuesday, November 29, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Tuesday, November 29, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
Two dead in three-vehicle Marshall Co. crash Tuesday
BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash in Marshall County Tuesday evening. According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, a call came in around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday referencing a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Beulah Rd. and McVille Rd. The Marshall County Coroner...
Cash reward offered for help in solving Talladega Thanksgiving Day homicide
TALLADEGA, Ala. — A reward is being offered for information that leads to the identification of a suspect involved in a fatal shooting in Talladega Thanksgiving Day. According to the Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, James Wade, 71, was shot and killed on Shocco Road just after noon Nov. 24. Wade...
Cherokee County Courthouse Rendering
During Cherokee County Commission meeting Monday night 11/28, a rendering of the potential design for the new Cherokee County Courthouse was released to the public. The drawings were produced by McKee and Associates Architecture and the project is being managed by Volkert, Inc. The Cherokee County Commission will discuss the...
Cherokee County Commission Meeting
The Cherokee County Commission conducted a regular meeting Monday night. The appointment/reappointment on three positions with the Cherokee County Healthcare authority will take place at the Monday, December 12th Commission meeting. These are six year terms that will end in December of 2028. Submitting of resumes, letters, etc. will be accepted through Wednesday, December 7th until the close of business in the Commission office.
Missing man found safe: Southside PD
UPDATE: Investigators located Charles Lindsley safe in Attalla Wednesday afternoon. Original: Southside Police searching for missing man SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — Southside Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing man. According to SPD, Charles Lindsley III, 65, has been missing since 7:30 a.m. He was supposed to return home from […]
Reward offered in shooting death of 71-year-old man found slain in home on Thanksgiving
An investigation is underway after a 71-year-old man was found shot to death Thanksgiving Day inside his Talladega home. Talladega police were dispatched at 12:39 p.m. Thursday to the 1500 block of Shocco Road on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found James Edward Wade unresponsive...
Couple arrested for alleged financial exploitation of the elderly, securities law violations
Two people have been arrested for financial exploitation of the elderly, as well as securities law violation.
FCPD Reports on Fatal Wreck in Silver Creek
The Floyd County Police Department released information regarding a fatal wreck that occurred last weekend in the Silver Creek area. Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher reported to WRGA news that Sunday at 6 PM an Equinox traveling South on GA 101 attempted to turn left into the Silver Creek mini mart and struck a northbound Camry. 25-year-old Justin Little of Summerville was a front-seat passenger in the Camry. He was killed as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The crash is still under investigation at this time.
Transit Alert Regarding Altamont Road in Anniston
Anniston, AL – The city of Anniston’s Public Relations Officer, Jackson Hodges, rebased a third notice about an attempt to pave Altamont Road. Residents should be aware that paving crews will be out on Altamont Road this Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. This is notice that all vehicles should be removed from the road in order for the paving to take place. This notice is being issued because this is the 3rd attempt to pave this road. In the past, vehicles have not been moved, subsequently the road was not paved. For questions or more information, please contact the City of Anniston Public Works Department at 256-231-7742.
911 Call Hoax locks down Schools across the State of Georgia
On Wednesday morning the Cartersville Police Department received a call about an active shooter situation at Cartersville High School. The Cartersville Police responded immediately and the school enacted a lockdown procedure. Officers ensured the safety of the school before giving an all-clear. Apparently fake 911 calls regarding school shooters had been made across Georgia that same morning. In Floyd County, Model area schools were also under temporary building lockdown as a precautionary measure. After an investigation by Floyd law enforcement, no credible threat was found at any Floyd County Schools. Other schools all across the state initiated lockdowns on campuses and increased their law enforcement presence. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp called the 911 false calls across the state “acts of domestic terrorism” and said the FBI is actively investigating.
Most Wanted by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Rome Christmas Parade Postponed until Thursday
Due to the threat of inclement weather, the Downtown Rome Christmas Parade will now start Thursday night at 6:30 PM. Mary Hardin Thornton has been awarded the title of Grand Marshal this year and will be leading the “Joys of Christmas” themed parade. The parade committee stated this year’s event drew a record number of application entries, and that this year may be the biggest Christmas parade ever. Rome’s Christmas parade has continued to be one of the oldest and largest in Georgia and has delighted citizens of Rome and Northwest Georgia for over 60 years.
Arrest Files For Tuesday, November 22nd
Katlyn Cantrell, 21 of Rome, GA was arrested on November 21st at 11:42 PM, and then released November 22nd at 12:50 AM. No charges were listed by the Centre Police Department. Lawrence Moline, 41 of Cedar Bluff was arrested November 21st at 7:57 PM, charged with theft of property 4th degree, and public intoxication by the Centre Police Department.
