Tribal leaders to rally for American Indian Academy 01:05

The leaders of five Indigenous tribes will visit Denver this week to rally in support of the American Indian Academy of Denver.

The charter school is facing intervention and the threat of closure by Denver Public Schools as it tries to grow its enrollment. Parents will address the school board at public comment on Monday November 28th. The public comment was originally scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 29th, but DPS Executive Director of Communications Will Jones said "Tuesday November 29th is the anniversary of the Sand Creek massacre. Board President Xóchitl Gaytán asked that we move the Public Comment session to Monday the 28th out of respect for the history of our Native American families."

Veronica Lightning Horse Perez said, "the parents have been so dedicated to spreading awareness and letting people know, we have five tribal leaders that will be coming to Denver for this because it is such an important thing to have a school that serves the needs of the Indigenous population."

CBS

Perez says as Colorado invests money to preserve Native landmarks or rewrite history to reflect key perspectives – it's important to know Indigenous peoples are still here, and their needs matter.

"Our children are still here, our children are alive right now and have needs right now," she said. "Putting our cultures in a museum is a beautiful way to honor some history, but we have not faded into history, we're right here."

American Indian Academy opened during the pandemic and currently serves students in grades 6 through 10, representing 30 zip codes across metro Denver. Students incorporate 21st-century technology with Indigenous practices to understand the importance of preserving land and water, for example.

CBS

When asked what makes the school special, student Joseph Robles said, "There's more engagement instead of ' do this do that .'"

Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero said the Academy faces a financial gap due to its small student population - and as the charter school's authorizer - DPS has a duty to intervene.

But the Indigenous community says the school must be given more time to prove it can thrive.

"I appreciate all the colors of the world who are showing up for this rally," Perez said. "When we show up and stand up for each other, when we show up when we see a wrong being done and do what we can to right it, it's amazing the healing and the gratitude and the life that brings back to people."

Speakers at the rally which will take place Tuesday at 6pm at DPS headquarters include representatives from the Northern Cheyenne, Northern Arapaho, Cheyenne Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma, Sisseton Wahpeton, Rosebud Sioux Tribe and from Grupo Tlaloc.