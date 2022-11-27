Read full article on original website
WMBF
Woman accused of stabbing, robbing victim in Conway area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman is accused of stabbing and robbing a victim while in part of Horry County earlier this week. A police report obtained by WMBF News states that officers with the Horry County Police Department were called to an area off Highway 501 in the Conway area Wednesday afternoon.
wpde.com
Police investigating after 2 people shot in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after two people were found shot in Myrtle Beach early Thursday morning. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said they responded around midnight to the 1300 block of Hemingway Street for a report of gunshots. Officers said they found two people with...
WMBF
Florence County woman accused of beating vulnerable adult while working as caretaker
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee woman is accused of beating a vulnerable adult while working as their caretaker, according to authorities. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 57–year-old Falicia Ann Scott was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of abuse/neglect of a vulnerable adult. Investigators...
wpde.com
Man shot multiple times while sitting in car in Robeson County, police say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times Wednesday night on North Hickory Street in the Rowland area of Robeson County, according to Rowland Police Chief Hubert Graham. Graham said the man told officers he was sitting inside his car when...
wpde.com
Man shot in leg in Lumberton; police searching for suspect
LUMBERTON, NC (WPDE) — Lumberton police are investigating a shooting; they said a 27-year-old man was shot in the leg. Police responded to California Drive around 4 Monday afternoon. The victim was taken to the hospital; police say his injuries aren't life-threatening. Witnesses reported the suspect(s) left the scene...
WMBF
Coroner: pregnant woman, boyfriend identified as victims of two-car crash near Conway area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A third person has died after a 2-vehicle crash near Highway 66 on November 21. Thursday afternoon, Horry County Coroner’s Office released details of a third victim killed in the crash. On Nov. 30, Benjamin “Ryan” Lewis, 25, died from injuries sustained in the crash.
WMBF
Missing Dillon teen found in Horry County, police say
DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - Dillon police announced that a teen that had been missing since Monday night has been found. Police said 15-year-old Marcus Stanley was located in Horry County. The police department thanked everyone who helped in the search for the teen.
WMBF
Police: Person of interest wanted for questioning in Florence shooting
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence police are asking for help to identify a person wanted for questioning in a shooting. The Florence Police Department said the shooting incident in question happened at On The Go on Alligator Road. Anyone with information should contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or...
WMBF
2 injured, deputies investigating shooting in Florence mobile home park
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in a Florence mobile home park on Wednesday evening. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye says the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Southern Pines mobile home park in Florence. Two people were injured, one...
cbs17
37-year-old woman’s body found following SC shooting, police say
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Lake City Police Department and Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating a shooting after the body of a woman was found Monday morning. The shooting occurred Sunday evening, according to the coroner’s office. The victim’s body was found in the driveway of...
Newly named Darlington police chief was previously fired from sheriff’s office for policy violation, docs show
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The newly named Darlington police chief was previously fired from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office for a policy violation, according to documents obtained by News13. Mark Campbell was chosen as police chief out of more than 40 applicants, according to the city. Campbell is currently a captain with the Darlington County […]
wpde.com
WMBF
wpde.com
Yonkers woman killed in North Myrtle Beach pedestrian crash
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman who was struck while attempting to cross a highway last week has died. The Horry County Coroner's Office said Thursday that 64-year-old Justine Roberts, of Yonkers, New York, was struck by a vehicle as she attempted to cross Highway 17 near Ashley Loop on November 23 -- the day before Thanksgiving.
32-year-old Georgia man hit, killed by vehicle in Garden City, Horry County Coroner’s Office says
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 32-year-old Georgia man died Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle in Garden City, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Joshua Harden of Augusta, Georgia, died at a local hospital after he was hit in the 3000 block of Highway 17 Business, Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said. No […]
Robeson County deputies investigating death of 28-year-old Red Springs man
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man late Tuesday night in the Maxton area. Deputies found Joshua R. Hunt, 28, of Red Springs, “along the ditch bank between two residences” after they were called at about 11:25 p.m. to the 1100 block of Old Springs Road, […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Police searching for suspects in alleged $1,700 Walgreens cosmetic theft
TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — Tabor City Police are looking for three women they say stole nearly $2,000 worth of cosmetics from a Walgreens. The alleged theft took place on November 18th but wasn’t reported until November 23rd, when an inventory revealed the missing items. Store managers went...
WECT
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy suspended without pay
Car reported stolen two years ago pulled out of creek in Columbus County. A car that was reported stolen in 2020 out of New Hanover County was recovered from a creek in Columbus County on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released...
