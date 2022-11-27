DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - Dillon police are asking the public for help searching for a teen last seen near Walgreens Monday night. Officials say 15-year-old Marcus Stanley was last seen Monday, Nov. 28 around 5 p.m. near Walgreens in Dillon. He left his home in Dillon Monday and his family has not seen or heard from him and has no idea where he may be.

DILLON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO