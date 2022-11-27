ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

WMBF

Woman accused of stabbing, robbing victim in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman is accused of stabbing and robbing a victim while in part of Horry County earlier this week. A police report obtained by WMBF News states that officers with the Horry County Police Department were called to an area off Highway 501 in the Conway area Wednesday afternoon.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Police investigating after 2 people shot in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after two people were found shot in Myrtle Beach early Thursday morning. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said they responded around midnight to the 1300 block of Hemingway Street for a report of gunshots. Officers said they found two people with...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Man shot in leg in Lumberton; police searching for suspect

LUMBERTON, NC (WPDE) — Lumberton police are investigating a shooting; they said a 27-year-old man was shot in the leg. Police responded to California Drive around 4 Monday afternoon. The victim was taken to the hospital; police say his injuries aren't life-threatening. Witnesses reported the suspect(s) left the scene...
LUMBERTON, NC
WMBF

Missing Dillon teen found in Horry County, police say

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - Dillon police announced that a teen that had been missing since Monday night has been found. Police said 15-year-old Marcus Stanley was located in Horry County. The police department thanked everyone who helped in the search for the teen.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Police: Person of interest wanted for questioning in Florence shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence police are asking for help to identify a person wanted for questioning in a shooting. The Florence Police Department said the shooting incident in question happened at On The Go on Alligator Road. Anyone with information should contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or...
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

2 injured, deputies investigating shooting in Florence mobile home park

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in a Florence mobile home park on Wednesday evening. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye says the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Southern Pines mobile home park in Florence. Two people were injured, one...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

2 hurt in Florence County double shooting, deputies say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating after two people were hurt Wednesday evening in a double shooting in Florence County. The shooting happened off Dingle Drive in the Southern Pines mobile home park off of Howe Springs Road, according to deputies. Sheriff T.J. Joye told News13 that one person was shot in the foot […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
cbs17

37-year-old woman’s body found following SC shooting, police say

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Lake City Police Department and Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating a shooting after the body of a woman was found Monday morning. The shooting occurred Sunday evening, according to the coroner’s office. The victim’s body was found in the driveway of...
LAKE CITY, SC
WBTW News13

Newly named Darlington police chief was previously fired from sheriff’s office for policy violation, docs show

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The newly named Darlington police chief was previously fired from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office for a policy violation, according to documents obtained by News13. Mark Campbell was chosen as police chief out of more than 40 applicants, according to the city. Campbell is currently a captain with the Darlington County […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Deputies investigating double shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a shooting in the Southern Pines mobile home park in Florence that happened Wednesday night. According to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye, one victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries at the mobile home park. He added that a second victim showed up at the...
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Dillon police search for missing teen last seen Monday evening

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - Dillon police are asking the public for help searching for a teen last seen near Walgreens Monday night. Officials say 15-year-old Marcus Stanley was last seen Monday, Nov. 28 around 5 p.m. near Walgreens in Dillon. He left his home in Dillon Monday and his family has not seen or heard from him and has no idea where he may be.
DILLON, SC
wpde.com

Yonkers woman killed in North Myrtle Beach pedestrian crash

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman who was struck while attempting to cross a highway last week has died. The Horry County Coroner's Office said Thursday that 64-year-old Justine Roberts, of Yonkers, New York, was struck by a vehicle as she attempted to cross Highway 17 near Ashley Loop on November 23 -- the day before Thanksgiving.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC

