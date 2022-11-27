Read full article on original website
Mayor Barlow Announces “Santa Slow Roll” Dec. 2nd & 3rd
Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego will bring back the “Santa Slow Roll” again this year as part of a package of holiday spirit events and initiatives. The “Santa Slow Roll”, first started in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, uses the Oswego Fire Department to escort Santa around the Oswego community to greet families along the route, accept gift lists, and handing out candy canes.
Mayor Barlow Announces Laker Hockey “Youth Night” at SUNY Oswego
Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego and SUNY Oswego are partnering once again to hosting a “Youth Night” with the Oswego State Men’s Laker Hockey Team on Friday, December 30th at 7pm. The entry fee for children will be waived with the purchase of...
James Kenneth Thompson Jr. – November 27, 2022
James Kenneth Thompson Jr., 61; of Oswego, NY passed away November 27, 2022 unexpectedly at his home. He was born in Oswego, NY to James “Ken” Thompson and Diane Dempsey Thompson of Oswego, NY. Jim was a lifetime resident of Oswego. He was a United Stated Veteran having...
OCO Celebrates Family Care Program Resident's 80th
Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Family Care Specialist Penny Foster-Pratt (r) and Family Care Host Home Provider Diane Zeller (l) surprised Mary, a resident in the OCO Family Care Program, with a surprise birthday luncheon for her 80th birthday. Zeller has shared her home with Mary for more than 11 years...
Oswego Bookmobile Announces Donations
Oswego Bookmobile, Inc., recently received grant awards from three foundations. The Jon Ben Snow Foundation and the Oswego County Community Foundation each awarded $2.500, and The Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation contributed $2,000 to Oswego Bookmobile, Inc. for the 2022 Summer Program, “Oceans of Possibilities.” These awards helped to pay for personnel who develop the program, staff the bookmobile, and work with the children who come to the bookmobile.
Polar Express Train - - Stop and Go
New to the City of Oswego: “The Polar Express Train”. Sunday, December 18th, grab your hot chocolate and wait for the polar express to drive by and make stops at different areas of the city of Oswego, towed by Paul Connolly of PJC Landscaping. The train, built by...
Oswego County PTECH Inducts Six Students into National Honor Society Chapter
Hard work, commitment, character and academic success were in focus recently as Oswego County PTECH students were inducted into the National Technical Honor Society. The 2022-23 inductees included Andrew Skotnicki, Aiden Lillie, William Appleton, Anthony Maniccia , Andrew Schlueter, and Austin Moore. The honorees, all students of PTECH, located at...
John C. Hubalek Sr. – November 26, 2022
John C. Hubalek Sr., 75, of Oswego, died on November 26, 2022. Born in Utica, NY, he was the son of the late August and Ella (Cherunban) Hubalek. John graduated from Notre Dame High School and then studied Electrical Engineering Technology at Mohawk Valley Community College. He worked as an...
Help VTC Change Lives This Giving Tuesday
While the hours of Giving Tuesday are winding down, the Volunteer Transportation Center Foundation reminds you there's still time to make a Giving Tuesday donation and help the VTC change lives for people in the North Country. Whether it's helping the VTC to transport someone to life-saving a chemotherapy treatment...
Serenity Moore – November 26, 2022
Serenity Moore, infant daughter of Jessica Gilmore and Michael Moore of Oswego unexpectedly went home to God Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse. Serenity is also survived by her grandparents, great grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral Services and Burial will be held privately. The Sugar Funeral Home...
