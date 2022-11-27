Oswego Bookmobile, Inc., recently received grant awards from three foundations. The Jon Ben Snow Foundation and the Oswego County Community Foundation each awarded $2.500, and The Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation contributed $2,000 to Oswego Bookmobile, Inc. for the 2022 Summer Program, “Oceans of Possibilities.” These awards helped to pay for personnel who develop the program, staff the bookmobile, and work with the children who come to the bookmobile.

