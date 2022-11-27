NBC’s annual tree lighting airs tonight at 8/7c. Stream the Christmas at Rockefeller Center special with FuboTV, Peacock, and DIRECTV Stream. Hosted by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, and Mario Lopez, the 90th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center special sends viewers into December’s heartwarming season with a celebration of holiday cheer. The event centers around the lighting of Rockefeller Center’s iconic Christmas tree — this year an 82-foot-tall, 50-foot-wide Norway spruce, says NBC.

