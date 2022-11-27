ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Pulisic Could Move From Chelsea to Manchester United

By Zach Koons
 4 days ago

The USMNT star is expected to be made available during the January transfer window.

American star forward Christian Pulisic may be bound for a new club team after the United States men’s national team wraps up its time at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Manchester United is open to a loan move for Pulisic with the 24-year-old expected to be allowed to leave Chelsea during the January transfer window, according to ESPN’s Mark Ogden . United is not planning to make any significant moves during the mid-season transfer period, per Ogden, but Pulisic’s versatility has made him an appealing option.

Manager Erik ten Hag has also found himself in need of a talented forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who had his contract canceled by the club last week. The former Real Madrid and Juventus striker caused quite a stir in the days leading up to the World Cup when he gave an explosive interview to Piers Morgan about the historic Premier League club, which led to the two sides parting ways once Ronaldo was in Qatar with the Portuguese national team.

United previously expressed interest in Pulisic back in August when the American star was reportedly frustrated with his lack of playing time under Chelsea then-manager Thomas Tuchel, according to Andy Mitten of The Athletic . Newcastle United and a handful of other Champions League clubs in Italy and Spain inquired about Pulisic before Chelsea chose to keep the young star in West London .

Pulisic has been a pivotal contributor for the USMNT at the World Cup, playing in every minute of the group’s campaign thus far. He assisted Tim Weah on the team’s lone goal of Group B play against Wales and has helped put the group on the cusp of advancing to the elimination round should the squad win against Iran on Tuesday.

On the club side, Pulisic’s experience has been far different. He’s started just three games for Chelsea this season and played a full 90 minutes just once in a defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup. He has one goal and one assist in 23 appearances.

Since arriving at Chelsea in a £58 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund four years ago, Pulisic has scored 25 goals across all competitions. His current contract with the club runs for at least another two years.

