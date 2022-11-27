Read full article on original website
Compass FCU ‘Polar Express’ Night Set for Dec. 19th
Compass Federal Credit Union is excited to celebrate the holiday season with a special viewing of ‘The Polar Express’ for a select number of its Young Bucks account holders during the evening of Monday, December 19. The first 25 Young Bucks account holders to call Compass FCU’s main...
Polar Express Train - - Stop and Go
New to the City of Oswego: “The Polar Express Train”. Sunday, December 18th, grab your hot chocolate and wait for the polar express to drive by and make stops at different areas of the city of Oswego, towed by Paul Connolly of PJC Landscaping. The train, built by...
Mayor Barlow Announces “Santa Slow Roll” Dec. 2nd & 3rd
Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego will bring back the “Santa Slow Roll” again this year as part of a package of holiday spirit events and initiatives. The “Santa Slow Roll”, first started in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, uses the Oswego Fire Department to escort Santa around the Oswego community to greet families along the route, accept gift lists, and handing out candy canes.
James Kenneth Thompson Jr. – November 27, 2022
James Kenneth Thompson Jr., 61; of Oswego, NY passed away November 27, 2022 unexpectedly at his home. He was born in Oswego, NY to James “Ken” Thompson and Diane Dempsey Thompson of Oswego, NY. Jim was a lifetime resident of Oswego. He was a United Stated Veteran having...
John C. Hubalek Sr. – November 26, 2022
John C. Hubalek Sr., 75, of Oswego, died on November 26, 2022. Born in Utica, NY, he was the son of the late August and Ella (Cherunban) Hubalek. John graduated from Notre Dame High School and then studied Electrical Engineering Technology at Mohawk Valley Community College. He worked as an...
Elks Lodge 271 Tees Up Support for New York Adaptive Golf
Elks Lodge 271 members Sue Buske and Jen Longley donated their time and energy recently to raise funds at the Oswego Elks to enable veterans and community members with ability limitations the opportunity to learn the game of golf through the use of adaptive equipment. The members raised $300 for...
Mary J. Spataro Tremiti – November 25, 2022
Mary J. Spataro Tremiti passed away peacefully on November 25, 2022 at 100 years young in Rochester, NY. Mary was born in Oswego, NY to the late Dominic and Carmella (Occhino) Spataro and was a lifetime resident until about 20 years ago when she moved to Rochester, NY to be closer to her daughter.
Oswego County FCU, Exelon Generation Launch 8th Annual ‘Gloves With Love’
Oswego County Federal Credit Union, (OCFCU), announced the eighth annual “Gloves with Love” program to collect new hats, mittens, gloves, and scarves for kids, said Bill Carhart, CEO. OCFCU, Exelon Generation, and the City of Fulton will be collecting items for the “Gloves with Love” program from Dec....
Dot Foods Donates $7,150 to Catholic Charities Food Pantry
D0t Foods recently donated $7,150 to Catholic Charities of Oswego County (CCOC), to support with their food pantry. ”We are extremely grateful to Dot Foods for this donation when we need it most: during the high demands on our pantry this holiday season,” said Mary-Margaret Pekow, CCOC executive director. “This will be a tremendous help.”
Oswego County PTECH Inducts Six Students into National Honor Society Chapter
Hard work, commitment, character and academic success were in focus recently as Oswego County PTECH students were inducted into the National Technical Honor Society. The 2022-23 inductees included Andrew Skotnicki, Aiden Lillie, William Appleton, Anthony Maniccia , Andrew Schlueter, and Austin Moore. The honorees, all students of PTECH, located at...
Help VTC Change Lives This Giving Tuesday
While the hours of Giving Tuesday are winding down, the Volunteer Transportation Center Foundation reminds you there's still time to make a Giving Tuesday donation and help the VTC change lives for people in the North Country. Whether it's helping the VTC to transport someone to life-saving a chemotherapy treatment...
