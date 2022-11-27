Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego will bring back the “Santa Slow Roll” again this year as part of a package of holiday spirit events and initiatives. The “Santa Slow Roll”, first started in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, uses the Oswego Fire Department to escort Santa around the Oswego community to greet families along the route, accept gift lists, and handing out candy canes.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO