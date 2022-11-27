Prince William and Kate carried out the second day of their US tour in Boston amid a royal racism row and the drop of a headline-grabbing trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix documentary.The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Greentown Labs, the US’s largest clean-tech incubator, then Roca, a non-profit that works to counter urban violence, before inspecting projects to mitigate rising sea levels.Their climate change-focused schedule culminates with Friday’s Earthshot Prize awards — founded by the Prince of Wales to inspire a new generation of climate innovators. The trip has been overshadowed by a racism...

23 MINUTES AGO