Collision in Santa Ana Leaves One Dead
One person was killed Wednesday evening when the sport utility vehicle they were driving struck a tree next to a freeway in Santa Ana. Officers from the California Highway Patrol’s Santa Ana Office were called at 9:31 p.m. to where the southbound Orange (57) Freeway meets the westbound Riverside (91) Freeway where they found a Chevrolet Blazer had struck a tree after leaving the freeway at a high speed, a CHP spokesman told City News Service.
Six-Vehicle Wreck in Jurupa Valley Sends Three to Hospital
Three people were injured Wednesday in a six-vehicle wreck at a Jurupa Valley intersection. The crash happened at about 2:40 p.m. at Mission Boulevard and Country Village Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said multiple engine crews were sent to the location and found a total...
LASD: Pedestrian Hit and Killed by Vehicle in Apparent `Intentional Act’
A man was hit by a vehicle and killed Thursday at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut in an apparent “intentional act,” authorities said. The man died at the scene of his injury, which was reported about 7:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Grand Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Dirt Bike Rider Struck at Menifee Intersection Succumbs to Injuries
A dirt bike rider who was hit from behind by a car while making a turn at a Menifee intersection after dark on a poorly lit motorcycle died from his injuries after 10 days in the hospital, authorities said Wednesday. “On behalf of the Menifee Police Department, we would like...
Investigators Probe Small Plane Crash That Killed 2 at Torrance Airport
An investigation continued Thursday after two people were killed in the crash of a single-engine plane as it attempted to land at Zamperini Field in Torrance. The Arion Lightning airplane with two people aboard crashed just after 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to Eva Lee Ngai of the Federal Aviation Administration. Video from the scene showed the small plane largely crumpled on a grassy area adjacent to the runway.
LAFD Knocks Down Apartment Fire in Hyde Park
Firefighters knocked down a fire Wednesday on the second floor of an apartment building in the Hyde Park area of Los Angeles. The blaze at 5014 S. Crenshaw Blvd. was reported at 10:35 a.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange. The department dispatched 24 firefighters to the...
Man Killed in South Los Angeles Collision Identified
A man who was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Green Meadows area of South Los Angeles was identified by authorities Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Tony Hernandez, 48, as the victim who died in the crash. The...
Man Fatally Shot
A man was shot and killed Wednesday on the border of the unincorporated Florence area and Los Angeles. The shooting occurred around noon in the 5800 block of Compton Avenue, near Slauson Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s...
Shooting in Los Angeles Leaves One Dead
A person was shot to death in the Central Alameda area south of downtown Los Angeles Wednesday, authorities said. The shooting happened around noon Wednesday in the 5800 block of Compton Avenue, near East Slauson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. No additional information was immediately...
Man Shot And Killed In Pomona, Shooter Remains At Large
A man was shot and killed in an alley in Pomona and the shooter is still at large. The shooting took place about 1 a.m. Monday near 600 Karesh Ave., according to Pomona police. The man died at the scene. His name will be withheld pending notification of next of...
15-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing
A 15-year-old boy diagnosed with a mild form of autism last seen Tuesday in the unincorporated Westmont area near Inglewood was reported missing. Jacarl Strong was last seen around 4 p.m. in the 2100 block of West 107th Street, two blocks east of Van Ness Avenue and the Inglewood city limit, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Mother Suspected of Abducting 19-Month-Old Daughter Arrested; Girl Safe
A woman has been arrested for allegedly abducting her 19-month-old daughter in West Hills, and the girl was returned to the custody of her father, police said Thursday. Diana Robles, 31, allegedly abducted Kyra Mangayayam about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 20200 block of Keswick Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Man With Dementia Last Seen in La Mirada Reported Missing
An 82 year-old man who has been diagnosed with dementia was reported missing Wednesday after last being seen in La Mirada. Aristos Rigas was last seen at approximately 4:20 p.m. in the 12700 block of Corley Drive, near Imperial Highway, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Rigas is white,...
Authorities Seek Public’s to Find Assailant Who Killed Homeless Vet at LACC
Sheriff’s officials will reach out for public help Wednesday as they continue their search for an assailant who fatally stabbed a homeless veteran inside a Los Angeles City College parking structure. The attack occurred around 2 p.m. Nov. 7 at the parking structure at 640 N. Heliotrope Drive, according...
Hemet Man Who Stole Pickup and Was Found by Bloodhound Sentenced
A 35-year-old man who stole a pickup truck in Hemet while allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and hid from police officers until a bloodhound tracked him down pleaded guilty Tuesday to receiving a stolen vehicle and was immediately sentenced to 24 months probation. Felix Alexis Nieves of Hemet admitted the...
Two Arrested After Rolex Robbery in Hancock Park
Two men suspecting of stealing a Rolex watch in front of the La Brea Bakery were arrested and police said Monday they believe they may be wanted for other robberies in the Los Angeles area. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire Division received the report of a robbery...
Plane Crashes At Torrance Airport, Two People On Board, Conditions Unknown
A single-engine Arion Lightning airplane with two people on board crashed Wednesday while the pilot was trying to land at Zamperini Field in Torrance, the Federal Aviation Administration said — but there was no immediate word on injuries. FAA spokeswoman Eva Lee Ngai said the crash took place around...
Man Charged with Vandalizing Multiple Cars in Irvine, Newport
A 37-year-old Irvine man pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of vandalizing multiple vehicles in Irvine and Newport Beach last year. Shallom Han was charged Nov. 8 with 30 felony counts of vandalism. He was originally charged in May of last year, but the charges were dismissed in August, and prosecutors decided to refile the case earlier this month, according to court records. He was scheduled to return to court Dec. 5 for a pretrial hearing.
Fire Destroys Commercial Building Near Old Town Torrance
Flames tore through a commercial building in Torrance Monday, gutting much of the structure and causing the roof to collapse, but there were no immediate reports of any injuries. The fire erupted around mid-afternoon Monday in the 1700 block of Border Avenue near Old Town Torrance, city officials said. The...
Person Barricaded in Compton
Authorities Tuesday were working to arrest a person who was barricaded at a location in the Compton area. Deputies were sent to the 800 block of East Pine Street shortly before noon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau personnel also were sent to...
