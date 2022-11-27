An investigation continued Thursday after two people were killed in the crash of a single-engine plane as it attempted to land at Zamperini Field in Torrance. The Arion Lightning airplane with two people aboard crashed just after 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to Eva Lee Ngai of the Federal Aviation Administration. Video from the scene showed the small plane largely crumpled on a grassy area adjacent to the runway.

TORRANCE, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO