ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Yankees’ Aaron Judge free agency backup plan will make Red Sox fans cringe

Xander Bogaerts has been linked to no shortage of teams in free agency. The Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, and even Arizona Diamondbacks have been connected to the former Boston Red Sox shortstop. But MLB insider Buster Olney recently admitted that he would not be surprised if the New York Yankees made a run at Bogaerts, per Audacy.
MLB Trade Rumors

Hall of Fame pitcher Gaylord Perry dead at 84

Hall of Fame pitcher Gaylord Perry has passed away, according to multiple reports. He was 84 years old. Perry made his MLB debut with the Giants in 1962 and wound up sticking around the majors through 1983, getting into 22 different seasons with eight different ball clubs. Perry gained a reputation around the league for his use of a spitball, leading to frequent suspicion from opposing teams and inspection from umpires.
News Breaking LIVE

Major League Baseball Legend Dies

Major League Baseball legend and Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry has reportedly died at the age of 84, according to NBC Sports. Perry reportedly passed away early Thursday morning due to natural causes at his home in Gaffney, South Carolina. No other details have been made available.
NJ.com

Yankees’ updated contract offer to Aaron Judge would make him highest-paid position player

The numbers never lie. And the ones reported Wednesday by ESPN’s Jeff Passan indicate the New York Yankees are serious about re-signing Aaron Judge. Earlier this month, general manager Brian Cashman said the club had already made an updated contract offer to the American League MVP. But unlike the spring, when Cashman went public with the team’s initial seven-year, $213.5 million pitch, the general manager didn’t spill the beans on the new proposal.
NJ.com

Johnny Damon regrets 1 thing about leaving the Red Sox for the Yankees

After playing with the Kansas City Royals and Oakland A’s, Johnny Damon spent 2002 to 2005 with the Boston Red Sox helping them to a World Series in 2004. Once his contract was up, the Red Sox stood firm on the proposal of a three-year deal and the outfielder ended up packing his things and heading to the New York Yankees, who offered him four years for $52 million. It was there that he won his second World Series in 2009.
Distractify

Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart

At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
CBS Sports

Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell criticizes Astros' recent tilt toward analytics but says he doesn't want GM job

The Houston Astros remain in need of a general manager after surprisingly cutting ties with incumbent James Click earlier this offseason. So enter Jeff Bagwell?. The franchise legend and Hall of Fame first baseman has been a close advisor to club owner Jim Crane for some time, and the idea that he might be in for a larger and more formal front-office role gained credence when Bagwell reportedly helped negotiate José Abreu's recent free-agent contract with Houston. On Tuesday, Bagwell leveled what seems to be thinly veiled criticism at Click and his data-driven approach:
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets meeting with All-Star lefty Carlos Rodon

The Mets have a rotation to rebuild and are interested in lefty Carlos Rodón. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Monday that the club has been in contact with the free agent, while Andy Martino of SNY reports Tuesday that the two sides will meet this week. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the two sides will have a Zoom meeting Tuesday.
MLB Trade Rumors

Royals hire Brian Sweeney as pitching coach

The Royals announced two additions to their coaching staff, with Brian Sweeney named pitching coach and José Alguacil named infield coach. Sweeney, 48, is a former big league pitcher for the Mariners and Padres over 2003-2006. He went to Japan for three seasons from 2007 to 2009 and came back to the Mariners in 2010. He played a few more seasons in the minors, but that was his last stint in the big leagues.
MLB Trade Rumors

Tigers Re-Sign Four Players To Minor League Deals

The Tigers have re-signed four players, according to their transactions tracker at MLB.com (hat tip to Evan Woodbery of MLive.com and @ebajek85.) The four players are infielder Jermaine Palacios, infielder/outfielder Brendon Davis, catcher Michael Papierski and right-hander Miguel Diaz. They have all been assigned to Triple-A Toledo and will presumably get invitations to major league Spring Training.
MLB Trade Rumors

MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark given five-year extension

The Major League Baseball Players Association has voted to extend the contract of executive director Tony Clark, according to Evan Drellich of The Athletic. His previous extension was set to expire at the end of the year, but he will now stay on through 2027. Since the new collective bargaining agreement expires after the 2026 season, Clark is now set to remain at the table to be involved in negotiating the next CBA.
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

