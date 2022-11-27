Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
NFL Week 13 picks: Dolphins shock 49ers, Bengals upset Chiefs, Titans stun 10-1 Eagles
If you were traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday, I hope you made it back in one piece and if you were flying, I hope you weren't on Odell Beckham's plane because, man, that seems like it was a lot of drama. After being kicked off his flight, Odell had to...
CBS Sports
Buccaneers coach offers bizarre explanation for not letting Tom Brady try to beat Browns in regulation
There were definitely some questionable clock management decisions in the NFL in Week 12 -- hello, Colts -- but one of the most bizarre decisions came in Cleveland where Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles decided for some reason that he wasn't going to let Tom Brady try to beat the Browns in regulation on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Justin Reid says every Bengals pass-catcher 'getting locked up'; Ja'Marr Chase, Hayden Hurst respond
Tyler Higbee? Tee Higgins? Hayden Hurst? It doesn't matter to Chiefs safety Justin Reid, who is planning to lock down whomever is in front of him when Kansas City takes on the Bengals in an AFC Championship rematch in Week 13. On Wednesday, Reid -- who signed with K.C. this...
CBS Sports
Joe Burrow vs. Patrick Mahomes: Why the Bengals QB has held his own, with off-script plays a stunning strength
Joe Burrow and the Bengals will host Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 13 in one of the most hyped games of the season (watch it Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, stream it on Paramount+) In case you've been living under a rock, the Bengals overcame a...
CBS Sports
Mike Tomlin didn't sleep following Monday's win while getting prepared for Steelers' upcoming game vs. Falcons
During his postgame press conference, Mike Tomlin alluded to his team needing to "sleep fast" as the Steelers moved past Monday night's 24-17 win over the Colts while getting started on their upcoming game in Atlanta this Sunday. Roughly 12 hours after that press conference, Tomlin conducted his usual weekly...
CBS Sports
Lakers to waive sharpshooter and former DoorDash driver Matt Ryan, per report
The Los Angeles Lakers are waiving sharpshooter Matt Ryan, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Ryan made one of the biggest shots of the season for the Lakers when he nailed a game-tying 3-pointer against the New Orleans Pelicans to send that game to overtime. The Lakers would later win the game. Ryan was shooting 38.2 percent from deep on the season for the Lakers in a limited role.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Slated to miss practice Wednesday
Smith-Schuster won't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Smith-Schuster now has two more days to return to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, but if the wide receiver is able to play this weekend, he'll continue to be a key cog in Kansas City's passing game. Meanwhile, Kadarius Toney (hamstring) will also miss practice Wednesday and looks like a far less certain bet than Smith-Schuster to make it back for the Week 13 contest.
CBS Sports
Thursday Night Football odds, spread, line: Patriots vs. Bills predictions, NFL picks by expert on 16-7 roll
The Buffalo Bills will try to repeat when they face the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football at Gillette Stadium. When these teams last met, in the wild card round of last season's playoffs, the Bills routed the Patriots, 47-17. In that game, Buffalo became the first team in the Super Bowl era to not punt or attempt a field goal in a playoff game as well as the first team in postseason history to score a touchdown on seven straight drives to open the game.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 13 lineup decisions: Starts, Sits, Sleepers and Busts to know for every game
Fantasy Football is all about the matchups. Even though you drafted your team with certain hopes and intentions, your weekly lineup decisions shouldn't be determined by the order you picked your players in. You need to check who your players play and make sure you've got the right guys in -- and the wrong guys out.
Budding chemistry between Pickens, Pickett fueling Steelers
PITTSBURGH — George Pickens called it back in April. Minutes after the Pittsburgh Steelers selected the wide receiver in the second round of the NFL draft, Pickens described the team’s decision to pair him with first-round pick Kenny Pickett as “a blessing.”. Fast forward seven months and...
Patrick Peterson Has No ‘Beef’ With Kyler Murray Despite Criticizing Him
The Vikings cornerback said he didn’t mean to ‘disrespect’ his former teammate by his comments on Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Patrick Peterson says Kyler Murray only cares about himself; Cardinals QB calls out former teammate on Twitter
The 2022 season has been a turbulent one for the Arizona Cardinals in more ways than one. The biggest lightning rod surrounding the club has been quarterback Kyler Murray. This offseason, he inked a massive extension with the team, but that hasn't stopped reports of tension between he and head coach Kliff Kingsbury.
CBS Sports
Zion Williamson plays his 100th NBA game, and the Pelicans' star has been nothing short of dominant
Zion Williamson played his 100th career NBA game on Monday night, a New Orleans Pelicans' 105-101 win over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder, thanks to a game-winning and-1 by Williamson in the final minute. His career has been like a lightning bolt. You don't see him often, but when you do he's spectacular.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Preparing to play Sunday
Chase (hip) is preparing as though he will play Sunday against the Chiefs, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports. The wideout -- who last played in Week 7 -- indicated that he'll see how the rest of the week goes, but at this stage Chase noted that he's "expecting to take some reps" versus Kansas City. Per Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer, Chase is bouncing back from a hairline hip fracture, and while there had been hope that he'd return to action in Week 12, he wasn't feeling comfortable enough to play at that stage. As this weekend's game approaches, however, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer relays that Chase says that his hip is now pain-free.
CBS Sports
Bills vs. Patriots predictions for Thursday night, plus Kyler Murray drama and easiest remaining NFL schedules
Welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Not only is it Thursday, but it's also Dec. 1 and as such, I'd like to formally welcome everyone to the month of December, which is easily one of the three best months of the year, unless you're Kyler Murray, who probably hates December. Not only does he have a 5-8 career record in the month, but his month has already gotten off to a rough start after Patrick Peterson called him out for being selfish.
CBS Sports
Josh Johnson: Leaving Lions' practice squad
Detroit cut Johnson from its practice squad Tuesday. In a corresponding move, cornerback Jarren Williams was signed to the practice squad. The 23-year-old wideout out of Tulsa will now need to seek another opportunity elsewhere. He has yet to play an NFL snap.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Sidelined due to illness
Diggs didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. Diggs and Michael Gallup were both sidelined to start Week 13 prep due to an illness that is apparently making the rounds around Dallas' locker room. The severity of the aliment remains unclear, but the star cornerback will have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's primetime matchup against the Colts.
CBS Sports
Jets' Michael Carter: Not practicing Thursday
Carter (ankle) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Carter didn't practice Wednesday, so what he's able to do Friday will be key with regard to his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Vikings. If Carter ends up missing the contest, Zonovan Knight and Ty Johnson would be in line for expanded roles in Week 13, while James Robinson, who was a healthy inactive this past weekend, could also re-enter the Jets' backfield mix.
CBS Sports
Patrick Mahomes explains how he got Chiefs to trade up for him in 2017 NFL Draft
Back in 2017, it was widely expected that either three or four quarterbacks would be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. As the draft drew closer, Patrick Mahomes was increasingly confident that he would be one of them. "As the process went on, I got a feeling...
CBS Sports
Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 13 picks: Top players to add include Zay Jones, Isaiah McKenzie
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is rostered in 86% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues but if you happen to be in one of the thousands of leagues where he's still available, now is the time to pounce. Watson is coming off an 11-game suspension and is expected to start for the Browns in Week 13 and could immediately step into an offense where he is surrounded by solid playmakers to put up big numbers. However, Watson has been stashed in most leagues for weeks now and owners in more forward-thinking leagues will have to be on their toes as they look for Week 13 Fantasy football waiver wire options.
