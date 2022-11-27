ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Lakers to waive sharpshooter and former DoorDash driver Matt Ryan, per report

The Los Angeles Lakers are waiving sharpshooter Matt Ryan, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Ryan made one of the biggest shots of the season for the Lakers when he nailed a game-tying 3-pointer against the New Orleans Pelicans to send that game to overtime. The Lakers would later win the game. Ryan was shooting 38.2 percent from deep on the season for the Lakers in a limited role.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Slated to miss practice Wednesday

Smith-Schuster won't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Smith-Schuster now has two more days to return to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, but if the wide receiver is able to play this weekend, he'll continue to be a key cog in Kansas City's passing game. Meanwhile, Kadarius Toney (hamstring) will also miss practice Wednesday and looks like a far less certain bet than Smith-Schuster to make it back for the Week 13 contest.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Thursday Night Football odds, spread, line: Patriots vs. Bills predictions, NFL picks by expert on 16-7 roll

The Buffalo Bills will try to repeat when they face the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football at Gillette Stadium. When these teams last met, in the wild card round of last season's playoffs, the Bills routed the Patriots, 47-17. In that game, Buffalo became the first team in the Super Bowl era to not punt or attempt a field goal in a playoff game as well as the first team in postseason history to score a touchdown on seven straight drives to open the game.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Preparing to play Sunday

Chase (hip) is preparing as though he will play Sunday against the Chiefs, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports. The wideout -- who last played in Week 7 -- indicated that he'll see how the rest of the week goes, but at this stage Chase noted that he's "expecting to take some reps" versus Kansas City. Per Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer, Chase is bouncing back from a hairline hip fracture, and while there had been hope that he'd return to action in Week 12, he wasn't feeling comfortable enough to play at that stage. As this weekend's game approaches, however, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer relays that Chase says that his hip is now pain-free.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Bills vs. Patriots predictions for Thursday night, plus Kyler Murray drama and easiest remaining NFL schedules

Welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Not only is it Thursday, but it's also Dec. 1 and as such, I'd like to formally welcome everyone to the month of December, which is easily one of the three best months of the year, unless you're Kyler Murray, who probably hates December. Not only does he have a 5-8 career record in the month, but his month has already gotten off to a rough start after Patrick Peterson called him out for being selfish.
CBS Sports

Josh Johnson: Leaving Lions' practice squad

Detroit cut Johnson from its practice squad Tuesday. In a corresponding move, cornerback Jarren Williams was signed to the practice squad. The 23-year-old wideout out of Tulsa will now need to seek another opportunity elsewhere. He has yet to play an NFL snap.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Sidelined due to illness

Diggs didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. Diggs and Michael Gallup were both sidelined to start Week 13 prep due to an illness that is apparently making the rounds around Dallas' locker room. The severity of the aliment remains unclear, but the star cornerback will have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's primetime matchup against the Colts.
CBS Sports

Jets' Michael Carter: Not practicing Thursday

Carter (ankle) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Carter didn't practice Wednesday, so what he's able to do Friday will be key with regard to his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Vikings. If Carter ends up missing the contest, Zonovan Knight and Ty Johnson would be in line for expanded roles in Week 13, while James Robinson, who was a healthy inactive this past weekend, could also re-enter the Jets' backfield mix.
CBS Sports

Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 13 picks: Top players to add include Zay Jones, Isaiah McKenzie

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is rostered in 86% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues but if you happen to be in one of the thousands of leagues where he's still available, now is the time to pounce. Watson is coming off an 11-game suspension and is expected to start for the Browns in Week 13 and could immediately step into an offense where he is surrounded by solid playmakers to put up big numbers. However, Watson has been stashed in most leagues for weeks now and owners in more forward-thinking leagues will have to be on their toes as they look for Week 13 Fantasy football waiver wire options.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy