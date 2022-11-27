ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterville, OH

Vote scheduled Monday on Waterville amphitheater

By By Vincent Lucarelli / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pOAWS_0jPFenVj00

After almost six months of debate, deliberations over the Waterville amphitheater project are set to come to an end Monday, when city council will convene to put the resolution to a vote.

The meeting will start at 7:30 p.m. at the Waterville Primary School, 457 Sycamore Lane in Waterville.

The project, which would construct what would be called the Waterville Landing Entertainment District, would turn the keys over to the applicant team of Hunter Brucks, Chris Campbell, and John Henry who will be tasked with opening the 9,000-seat venue by the summer of 2024.

Monday’s meeting will be a continuation of council’s last meeting on the subject , which occurred Oct. 24. That meeting was a “quasi-judicial hearing” in which the applicant team, represented by W. David Arnold, presented evidence and witnesses, including testimony from sound and traffic experts as to why the amphitheater would work in the area off Waterville Swanton Road and Pray Boulevard.

A group of residents from the nearby Mill Creek subdivision, represented by Jeffrey Stopar, provided a counterpoint to the applicant's testimony by giving firsthand accounts of how the construction of the amphitheater, literally in their own backyard, would affect them.

Residents, many of whom have joined in an organized opposition based in a Facebook group fittingly called “Not in My Backyard! NO Amphitheater in Waterville, OH” are concerned with issues of sound emanating from the amphitheater and how, being so close to a subdivision, the construction of the amphitheater would violate multiple noise ordinances in the city code.

“I oppose the amphitheater because the noise pollution and the vibrations will negatively impact my family’s health and cause my property values to substantially decline,” said Jackie Schluter, a resident of Mill Creek who lives around 2,500 feet from the amphitheater site, at the Oct. 24 meeting. “I love my home and I do not want to move, but if the project is approved, my family will have to make a very difficult decision and consider selling.”

The applicants counter that all projected sound levels are in keeping with what was agreed upon in meetings with city officials. Some residents have stayed on the side of the applicants throughout the process as well.

“We finally have a proposal to bring something unique to our town and our citizens our fighting tooth and nail to block it,” Isaiah Bayly, who also lives near the proposed amphitheater site, said at the Oct. 24 meeting. “A city whose first business was hosting outsiders at the Columbian House when it was a stagecoach inn is now saying we do not want outsiders in our peaceful community.”

