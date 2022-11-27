Read full article on original website
Villages Daily Sun
Josh Turner to make stop in The Villages
Josh Turner is bringing a classic country Christmas to the stage of The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center as part of the singer’s King Size Manger Tour, featuring songs from his new Christmas album of the same name, released in October. The show which will include his other hits, will be at 7 p.m. Saturday.
mynews13.com
Disney reveals lineup for EPCOT’s Broadway concert series
BAY LAKE, Fla. — Disney World has revealed the roster of singers who will perform for the Disney on Broadway concert series during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. What You Need To Know. EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will feature Disney on Broadway concert series. Disney...
fox35orlando.com
Budweiser Clydesdales to make stop in Central Florida this month: How to meet them
ORLANDO, Fla. - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are stopping in Central Florida for the holidays!. Guests can meet and take pictures with the iconic horses at Orlando's ICON Park this weekend. The Clydesdales will be dressed in their holiday best and hitched to a festive decorated wagon in front of The Wheel during their appearance.
Find the best Christmas gifts of 2022 at these Central Florida holiday markets, fairs and festivals
Guzzle some milk and cookies (or a nice seasonal IPA) and get yourself in that holiday mood, then shop till you drop at these seasonal makers markets. Sunday, Dec. 4 Krampusfest 1-9 p.m., Sideward Brewing, 210 N. Bumby...
luxury-houses.net
This $6.5 Million Spectacular Estate in Ocala, Florida is Perfect for Family Living and Entertaining with Resort Style Amenities
3956 NW 85th Terrace Home in Ocala, Florida for Sale. 3956 NW 85th Terrace, Ocala, Florida is a spectacular residence perfect for family living and entertaining with open floor plan, resort style screen enclosed pool, summer kitchen, beautiful sunsets overlooking the golf course. This Home in Ocala offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 14,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3956 NW 85th Terrace, please contact Joan Pletcher (Phone: 352-347-1777) for full support and perfect service.
villages-news.com
Elizabeth Warnes
Elizabeth “Beth” Warnes, 91, of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully on November 26, 2022. Beth was born on July 3, 1931 and was raised in Glen Lake, Minnesota by Robert & Selma Bragg. She graduated from Hopkins High School in Minnesota. She married Jack Warnes in 1951 and they shared a 70 year marriage together. She was a homemaker and then a church secretary at Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud, MN.
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Fall Sunset Over Fore Ranch In Ocala
Check out this beautiful fall sunset taken overlooking SW 60th Avenue from SW 42nd Street in Fore Ranch. Thanks to Floyd Jankowski for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Sandhill Cranes At Juliet Falls Golf Club In Dunnellon
These two sandhill cranes were enjoying the afternoon sun on the number nine green at Juliet Falls Golf Club in Dunnellon. Thanks to Ann Snowden for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
hernandosun.com
Preview of the “Christmas on Main Street” event happening this Thursday
Live Oak Theatre and Live Oak Conservatory are embarking on a busy week of holiday-themed performances – filling the community with songs of the season that are sure to get everyone of all ages in the holiday spirit. It wouldn’t be Christmas in Hernando County without kicking things off...
Citrus County Chronicle
Old Homosassa feeling the Christmas spirit
Need good Claus to get in the Christmas spirit? There will be plenty on hand in Old Homosassa beginning this weekend. Don some festive attire, grab a paddleboard or kayak and join in on the inaugural Santa Paddle planned for Sunday, Dec. 4, off the beach at Crump’s Landing. Meet at 1:30 p.m. to be ready for a 2 p.m. launch.
villages-news.com
Marilyn Jean Gagen
Marilyn Jean Gagen, 78, of The Villages, Florida, died Thursday November 17, 2022. Born on August 3, 1944, in Cleveland, Ohio, Marilyn was a beloved daughter of the late Raymond and Margaret (nee Scott) Gagen. Marilyn was a proud graduate of Magnificat High School in Rocky River, Ohio, class of...
leesburg-news.com
55+ community in Leesburg sold for $33.67 million
A 55+ community in Leesburg has been sold for $33.67 million. Lake Griffin Harbor has been sold to Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55+ communities. The Lake Griffin Harbor sale was part of a $448 million purchase of several properties in Florida. For Lake...
villages-news.com
Mary Elizabeth Woodrum
Mary Elizabeth Woodrum, 88 years old, departed her loving family on November 26, 2022. Mary was born in Danville, Ohio, lived many years in Ohio, and lived in The Villages, Florida for the past 28 years. She married the love of her life, Jerry Woodrum, and shared their 69th wedding anniversary in June. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend.
villages-news.com
Brownwood Hotel/Waterfront Inn director of sales lands new job at Disney hotels
The dual director of sales and catering at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa and the Waterfront Inn in The Villages has landed a new position overseeing sales efforts at four hotel properties at Walt Disney World. Paul Varma has been named complex director of sales and will oversee sales efforts...
The three least affordable places to live in Florida
money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
fox35orlando.com
Frontier, Spirit offer round-trip deals from Orlando International Airport this December
ORLANDO, Fla. - If you're looking to travel this holiday season, both Frontier and Spirit airlines are offering non-stop, round-trip deals for travel to and from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) this December. Flight options include service to popular international destinations and tourist cities across the United States. According to...
travelawaits.com
6 Festive Events Not To Miss In Kissimmee, Florida, During The Holidays
Ho, ho, ho, it’s that time of year. What better place to find fantastic holiday fun than Kissimmee, Florida, adjoining the Magic Kingdom? Yes, the Kissimmee area in Osceola County offers a less crowded place to enjoy Christmas in Central Florida. This trip was comped, but my opinions are my own.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Power Couples of Lake & Sumter
Call them whatever you want. When it comes to community service, these married couples deliver a powerful one-two punch.
What’s next for this former Winn-Dixie?
ORLANDO, Fla. — Jerry Demings remembers shopping at the Gooding’s when it was still a grocery store. The Orange County Mayor had lived in the community at one point near the store at 7149 W. Colonial Drive when it was open. The store went through several iterations, including when it was purchased by Winn-Dixie from Gooding’s in 2000 and later closed in 2006.
Villages Daily Sun
Lake Sumter Landing lights up for the season
Villagers know how to get into the holiday spirit. Tuesday night’s Tree Lighting Festival at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square was packed to the brim with both Villagers and their families, enjoying the merry season. The highlight of the night was the countdown tree lighting, led by Villages performer Bille Thatcher.
