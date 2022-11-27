ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Villages Daily Sun

Josh Turner to make stop in The Villages

Josh Turner is bringing a classic country Christmas to the stage of The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center as part of the singer’s King Size Manger Tour, featuring songs from his new Christmas album of the same name, released in October. The show which will include his other hits, will be at 7 p.m. Saturday.
THE VILLAGES, FL
mynews13.com

Disney reveals lineup for EPCOT’s Broadway concert series

BAY LAKE, Fla. — Disney World has revealed the roster of singers who will perform for the Disney on Broadway concert series during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. What You Need To Know. EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will feature Disney on Broadway concert series. Disney...
BAY LAKE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Budweiser Clydesdales to make stop in Central Florida this month: How to meet them

ORLANDO, Fla. - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are stopping in Central Florida for the holidays!. Guests can meet and take pictures with the iconic horses at Orlando's ICON Park this weekend. The Clydesdales will be dressed in their holiday best and hitched to a festive decorated wagon in front of The Wheel during their appearance.
ORLANDO, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $6.5 Million Spectacular Estate in Ocala, Florida is Perfect for Family Living and Entertaining with Resort Style Amenities

3956 NW 85th Terrace Home in Ocala, Florida for Sale. 3956 NW 85th Terrace, Ocala, Florida is a spectacular residence perfect for family living and entertaining with open floor plan, resort style screen enclosed pool, summer kitchen, beautiful sunsets overlooking the golf course. This Home in Ocala offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 14,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3956 NW 85th Terrace, please contact Joan Pletcher (Phone: 352-347-1777) for full support and perfect service.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Elizabeth Warnes

Elizabeth “Beth” Warnes, 91, of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully on November 26, 2022. Beth was born on July 3, 1931 and was raised in Glen Lake, Minnesota by Robert & Selma Bragg. She graduated from Hopkins High School in Minnesota. She married Jack Warnes in 1951 and they shared a 70 year marriage together. She was a homemaker and then a church secretary at Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud, MN.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Beautiful Fall Sunset Over Fore Ranch In Ocala

Check out this beautiful fall sunset taken overlooking SW 60th Avenue from SW 42nd Street in Fore Ranch. Thanks to Floyd Jankowski for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Sandhill Cranes At Juliet Falls Golf Club In Dunnellon

These two sandhill cranes were enjoying the afternoon sun on the number nine green at Juliet Falls Golf Club in Dunnellon. Thanks to Ann Snowden for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
DUNNELLON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Old Homosassa feeling the Christmas spirit

Need good Claus to get in the Christmas spirit? There will be plenty on hand in Old Homosassa beginning this weekend. Don some festive attire, grab a paddleboard or kayak and join in on the inaugural Santa Paddle planned for Sunday, Dec. 4, off the beach at Crump’s Landing. Meet at 1:30 p.m. to be ready for a 2 p.m. launch.
HOMOSASSA, FL
villages-news.com

Marilyn Jean Gagen

Marilyn Jean Gagen, 78, of The Villages, Florida, died Thursday November 17, 2022. Born on August 3, 1944, in Cleveland, Ohio, Marilyn was a beloved daughter of the late Raymond and Margaret (nee Scott) Gagen. Marilyn was a proud graduate of Magnificat High School in Rocky River, Ohio, class of...
THE VILLAGES, FL
leesburg-news.com

55+ community in Leesburg sold for $33.67 million

A 55+ community in Leesburg has been sold for $33.67 million. Lake Griffin Harbor has been sold to Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55+ communities. The Lake Griffin Harbor sale was part of a $448 million purchase of several properties in Florida. For Lake...
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Mary Elizabeth Woodrum

Mary Elizabeth Woodrum, 88 years old, departed her loving family on November 26, 2022. Mary was born in Danville, Ohio, lived many years in Ohio, and lived in The Villages, Florida for the past 28 years. She married the love of her life, Jerry Woodrum, and shared their 69th wedding anniversary in June. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Jake Wells

The three least affordable places to live in Florida

money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
travelawaits.com

6 Festive Events Not To Miss In Kissimmee, Florida, During The Holidays

Ho, ho, ho, it’s that time of year. What better place to find fantastic holiday fun than Kissimmee, Florida, adjoining the Magic Kingdom? Yes, the Kissimmee area in Osceola County offers a less crowded place to enjoy Christmas in Central Florida. This trip was comped, but my opinions are my own.
KISSIMMEE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

What’s next for this former Winn-Dixie?

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jerry Demings remembers shopping at the Gooding’s when it was still a grocery store. The Orange County Mayor had lived in the community at one point near the store at 7149 W. Colonial Drive when it was open. The store went through several iterations, including when it was purchased by Winn-Dixie from Gooding’s in 2000 and later closed in 2006.
ORLANDO, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Lake Sumter Landing lights up for the season

Villagers know how to get into the holiday spirit. Tuesday night’s Tree Lighting Festival at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square was packed to the brim with both Villagers and their families, enjoying the merry season. The highlight of the night was the countdown tree lighting, led by Villages performer Bille Thatcher.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

