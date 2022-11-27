ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Shooting in Shawnee leaves man critically injured, police investigating

Hundreds of people lost service Wednesday morning when one pipe broke near the Plaza. An officer is among those being treated for minor injuries after a pursuit that started in Olathe ended with a multi-vehicle crash in Lenexa. ‘I thought I was going to die:’ KCK man accuses Golubski of...
SHAWNEE, KS
KCTV 5

Police conducting death investigation in Midtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department reported officers are investigating a death Wednesday morning. Police stated the death investigation was from an incident at Broadway Boulevard and West Armour Road in Midtown. This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Most have water again following water main break south of Plaza

An officer is among those being treated for minor injuries after a pursuit that started in Olathe ended with a multi-vehicle crash in Lenexa. An investigation is underway after an apparent shooting victim was found in a parking lot in downtown Shawnee on Wednesday night. ‘I thought I was going...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Kansas City police investigate overnight homicide outside liquor store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide outside a liquor store. Police said they were called to Cloud 9 Liquor, on NE Antioch Road, just before midnight. Police said when they got there, they noticed a victim suffering from what they called "apparent trauma." Medics attempted to save the victim, but they died at the scene.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Man who died on Midtown sidewalk was KCMO’s 157th homicide victim, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police say a man who died on a Kansas City, Missouri, sidewalk Wednesday morning was the city’s 157th homicide victim. “Unfortunately, this would bring us to 157 homicide victims in Kansas City for 2022,” the police department’s public information officer told KCTV5 News. “Last year, this is where we were total for the year: 157 homicide victims. So, we’re on Nov. 29 here. So, unfortunately, I don’t know that we’re going to make it through another month of this year without surpassing last year’s total.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Truck driver seriously injured Monday evening in Kansas City crash

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday evening in Wyandotte County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 5:15 p.m. on the ramp from northbound Interstate 435 to K-32 highway in Kansas City, Kan. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a...
KANSAS CITY, KS
kwos.com

Two victims are dead after JCMO bar shooting

Two men are dead and the shooter is in custody after a shooting at a downtown Jefferson City bar early Saturday. The two victims were 26-year-old Skylar Smock and 43-year-old Corey Thames of Jefferson City. Damien Davis of Kansas City is charged in the fatal shooting which started as a fight at J Pfenney’s on High Street. Smock worked at the bar and was shot while trying to break up the fight.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

