Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Elms Hotel and Spa has had a long journey to excellence and is over 100 years oldCJ CoombsExcelsior Springs, MO
Historic Four Gates Farm construction completed for Marvin and Medill Gates in 1927 by Little Blue Road in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic 1922 estate of Hunter L. Gary had other family owners, including the son of house architect, John Van Brunt Sr.CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic Colonial Hotel of 1924 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri was popular back in the days of the 'healing springs'CJ CoombsExcelsior Springs, MO
Six jobs that can pay six figures in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Related
KCTV 5
Shooting in Shawnee leaves man critically injured, police investigating
Hundreds of people lost service Wednesday morning when one pipe broke near the Plaza. An officer is among those being treated for minor injuries after a pursuit that started in Olathe ended with a multi-vehicle crash in Lenexa. ‘I thought I was going to die:’ KCK man accuses Golubski of...
KCTV 5
Police conducting death investigation in Midtown Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department reported officers are investigating a death Wednesday morning. Police stated the death investigation was from an incident at Broadway Boulevard and West Armour Road in Midtown. This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
KCTV 5
Most have water again following water main break south of Plaza
An officer is among those being treated for minor injuries after a pursuit that started in Olathe ended with a multi-vehicle crash in Lenexa. An investigation is underway after an apparent shooting victim was found in a parking lot in downtown Shawnee on Wednesday night. ‘I thought I was going...
Man found shot near Johnson Drive, Nieman Road in Shawnee
Shawnee police responded to a parking lot near Johnson Drive and Nieman Road and found a man critically injured from a gunshot wound.
One dead at Kansas City liquor store overnight
The Kansas City Police Department have a person in custody believed to be involved with an overnight homicide at a liquor store Tuesday.
2 arrested after man shot to death in Kansas City, Kansas, Tuesday afternoon
A man and woman were arrested after Kansas City, Kansas, police found a man shot to death in front of a home on Tuesday afternoon.
KMBC.com
Kansas City police investigate overnight homicide outside liquor store
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide outside a liquor store. Police said they were called to Cloud 9 Liquor, on NE Antioch Road, just before midnight. Police said when they got there, they noticed a victim suffering from what they called "apparent trauma." Medics attempted to save the victim, but they died at the scene.
KCTV 5
‘I thought I was going to die:’ KCK man accuses Golubski of Russian roulette
Hundreds of people lost service Wednesday morning when one pipe broke near the Plaza. An officer is among those being treated for minor injuries after a pursuit that started in Olathe ended with a multi-vehicle crash in Lenexa. Shooting in Shawnee leaves man critically injured, police investigating. Updated: 2 hours...
1 man critically injured in shooting Monday afternoon in KCMO
One man suffered critical injuries in a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday afternoon. The man drove himself to an area hospital at around 2:11 p.m.
KMBC.com
KC police looking for two young teens believed to have run away together
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri Police Department says they are looking for two young teens believed to have run away together. The two teens were last seen at their respective residences on different days. 14-year-old Kirsten Wayne was last seen in the 3400 Block of Northwest 69th...
KCTV 5
Father grieving death of 4-year-old son following apparent accidental shooting in KCK
Hundreds of people lost service Wednesday morning when one pipe broke near the Plaza. An officer is among those being treated for minor injuries after a pursuit that started in Olathe ended with a multi-vehicle crash in Lenexa. Shooting in Shawnee leaves man critically injured, police investigating. Updated: 28 minutes...
Neighbors’ homes, cars struck in deadly triple shooting in Kansas City
A Kansas City woman and her grandson were forced to take cover in their home during a deadly shooting at 38th Street and Garfield Avenue.
KCTV 5
Man who died on Midtown sidewalk was KCMO’s 157th homicide victim, police say
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police say a man who died on a Kansas City, Missouri, sidewalk Wednesday morning was the city’s 157th homicide victim. “Unfortunately, this would bring us to 157 homicide victims in Kansas City for 2022,” the police department’s public information officer told KCTV5 News. “Last year, this is where we were total for the year: 157 homicide victims. So, we’re on Nov. 29 here. So, unfortunately, I don’t know that we’re going to make it through another month of this year without surpassing last year’s total.”
KCTV 5
North Kansas City School District elementary school placed on lockdown late Wednesday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A North Kansas City School District elementary school was placed on lockdown late Wednesday morning after someone reported to police that they saw a suspicious man who was possibly armed with a weapon. Kansas City Missouri police said that at 11:48 a.m. police were notified...
WIBW
Truck driver seriously injured Monday evening in Kansas City crash
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday evening in Wyandotte County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 5:15 p.m. on the ramp from northbound Interstate 435 to K-32 highway in Kansas City, Kan. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a...
Pedestrian involved in crash prior to death on southbound I-435 near 87th Street
According to the Kansas City Police Department, a pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday morning on southbound I-435 near 87th Street.
Issue causes hundreds of Kansas City water customers to be charged twice
The Kansas City water department says a technical issue caused 1,150 customers to be double billed last week, but refunds are underway.
kwos.com
Two victims are dead after JCMO bar shooting
Two men are dead and the shooter is in custody after a shooting at a downtown Jefferson City bar early Saturday. The two victims were 26-year-old Skylar Smock and 43-year-old Corey Thames of Jefferson City. Damien Davis of Kansas City is charged in the fatal shooting which started as a fight at J Pfenney’s on High Street. Smock worked at the bar and was shot while trying to break up the fight.
Man shot, killed at KCK apartment complex; 2 suspects in custody
A man found shot outside of the Forest Glen Estates apartment complex in Kansas City, Kansas, died at a hospital Tuesday.
Comments / 0