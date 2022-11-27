ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Paula, CA

foxla.com

Mother sues Antelope Valley school district following death of son

PALMDALE, Calif. - The mother of a 17-year-old boy is suing the Antelope Valley Union High School District, claiming the school's negligence resulted in her son's death. On February 18, 2022, Jonathan Alfaro fell while he was in the truck bed of a truck in the parking lot of William J. "Pete" Knight High School in Palmdale. According to the family attorney, another student was driving recklessly and lost control after hitting a speed bump. Jonathan was then thrown from the truck and suffered severe injuries to his head, feet and legs.
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA.com

Multiple water main breaks reported in Calabasas

Officials with the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District on Wednesday night said they were responding to multiple water main breaks in Calabasas. According to LVMWD’s website, the water main breaks have impacted customers from Las Virgenes Road to Valley Circle and from the 101 Freeway to the Pacific Coast Highway.
CALABASAS, CA
kclu.org

Two found dead in Ventura County home

Detectives are trying to figure out what led to the deaths of two people in Ventura County. Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Meiners Oaks Tuesday afternoon to check on the well-being of two people. They found a couple dead in a home. The names of the two people haven’t been released.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Friday

SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Sunday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Bus Fire Causes Major Backup on the 5 Freeway in Castaic

A bus fire on the Northbound 5 freeway near Castaic caused a major backup Sunday afternoon. According to a CHP incident report, a tour bus caught on fire around 3 p.m. on I-5 south fo Templin Highway. The bus carried about 50-60 people, but all were able to escape. No injuries were reported.
CASTAIC, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Woman Found Dead Near Newhall Metrolink Station Identified

The woman who was found dead near the Newhall Metrolink Station last Monday has been identified.  Nickqwell Moore, 46, from Lancaster was the woman found dead, said Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.  Moore died from natural causes, according to Ardalani.  On Monday, Nov. 21, around 6:30 a.m., first responders received ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

