Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through FridaySouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A mother who disappeared last week found deadkandelSimi Valley, CA
Fire which gutted historic Ventura County high school gym prompts cancellation of classes for week
Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire which gutted a historic school gymnasium in Ventura County. The huge blaze on Sunday destroyed Santa Paula High School’s Bryden Gym, which was built in the 1930’s. Classes at the school have been cancelled for the rest of the week.
37-year-old trespasser on-campus places Carpinteria Middle School on brief lockdown
Carpinteria Middle School was placed on a brief lockdown around 9:21 a.m. after Santa Barbara Sheriff's responded to a trespasser and possible threat on-campus. The post 37-year-old trespasser on-campus places Carpinteria Middle School on brief lockdown appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Community stunned over fire which destroys historic 1930's-era high school gym in Ventura County
There’s shock in a Ventura County community, after a weekend fire gutted a historic high school gym used by generations of people. The blaze was discovered just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning in Santa Paula High School’s Bryden Gymnasium. Flames were tearing through the 1930’s era building by the time the first firefighters reached the scene.
Mother sues Antelope Valley school district following death of son
PALMDALE, Calif. - The mother of a 17-year-old boy is suing the Antelope Valley Union High School District, claiming the school's negligence resulted in her son's death. On February 18, 2022, Jonathan Alfaro fell while he was in the truck bed of a truck in the parking lot of William J. "Pete" Knight High School in Palmdale. According to the family attorney, another student was driving recklessly and lost control after hitting a speed bump. Jonathan was then thrown from the truck and suffered severe injuries to his head, feet and legs.
Person injured after ship runs ashore at Santa Barbara Beach
A person is in the hospital after their ship ran ashore at a Santa Barbara beach. Santa Barbara City Fire officials say they responded to a report of a vessel that had run ashore at Mesa Lane Beach.
Death investigation underway for Ojai couple
Detectives are investigating the deaths of an Ojai couple found dead in their home with a firearm, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. The post Death investigation underway for Ojai couple appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Multiple water main breaks reported in Calabasas
Officials with the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District on Wednesday night said they were responding to multiple water main breaks in Calabasas. According to LVMWD’s website, the water main breaks have impacted customers from Las Virgenes Road to Valley Circle and from the 101 Freeway to the Pacific Coast Highway.
Over 50 Families Facing Eviction From Cali Lake RV Resort Park In Santa Clarita
Over 50 residents at the Cali Lake RV Resort park in Santa Clarita are facing evictions, after the park reportedly made expansions without getting proper permits, prompting Supervisor Kathryn Barger to assist in keeping the families off the street. The Cali RV park is in violation of several zoning laws, and in order for it ...
Two found dead in Ventura County home
Detectives are trying to figure out what led to the deaths of two people in Ventura County. Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Meiners Oaks Tuesday afternoon to check on the well-being of two people. They found a couple dead in a home. The names of the two people haven’t been released.
Deputy resuscitates man overdosing in Goleta
A Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputy successfully resuscitated a man he found overdosing in Goleta Monday.
Deputy saves overdosing man in Goleta with Naloxone
A deputy on patrol saved a man he found overdosing on a sidewalk in Goleta Monday night by administering a single dose of Naloxone before the ambulance arrived. The post Deputy saves overdosing man in Goleta with Naloxone appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Detectives release new details of deaths of man, woman in Ventura County
Detectives have released new details about the deaths of a husband and wife in Ventura County. Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies were asked by family members to do a welfare check on the couple, who lived just outside of Ojai. The family told deputies they received a concerning letter. Officers...
Fire destroys historical 1930s-era gym at Santa Paula High School, site of movie and TV shoots
Officials vowed to rebuild after Sant Paula High School's historical 1930s-era gymnasium, which had sometimes been used for film and television shoots, was destroyed by a dramatic fire.
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Friday
SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Sunday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
64-year-old veteran stabbed to death at L.A. City College identified; authorities asking for public’s help in locating next of kin
Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department have identified a homeless veteran who was found murdered in the Los Angeles City College parking structure earlier this month and are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect. The victim has been identified as 64-year-old Delbert Ray...
Married couple found dead during welfare check at Ojai home
A husband and wife were found dead inside a home in Ojai, according to Ventura County sheriff's authorities, prompting an investigation.
Trailer Detached From Semi Cab on 10 Freeway Involved in Traffic Collision
Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A detached semi trailer in lanes on the 10 Freeway was struck by a vehicle and temporarily closed the freeway early Tuesday morning in the city of Baldwin Park. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station officers responded to the eastbound 10 Freeway just east...
Bus Fire Causes Major Backup on the 5 Freeway in Castaic
A bus fire on the Northbound 5 freeway near Castaic caused a major backup Sunday afternoon. According to a CHP incident report, a tour bus caught on fire around 3 p.m. on I-5 south fo Templin Highway. The bus carried about 50-60 people, but all were able to escape. No injuries were reported.
Woman Found Dead Near Newhall Metrolink Station Identified
The woman who was found dead near the Newhall Metrolink Station last Monday has been identified. Nickqwell Moore, 46, from Lancaster was the woman found dead, said Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Moore died from natural causes, according to Ardalani. On Monday, Nov. 21, around 6:30 a.m., first responders received ...
Oxnard investigators seek public’s help in bank robbery
Oxnard Police Department's Emergency Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call around 10:12 a.m. on Nov. 21 reporting a robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank branch on 1700 East Gonzales Rd. The post Oxnard investigators seek public’s help in bank robbery appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
