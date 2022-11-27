Read full article on original website
New Campaign Ads Say a Kids’ Camp Run by Raphael Warnock was Closed for abuse and He Was Arrested – TVR InvestigatesThe Veracity ReportBaltimore, MD
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Gary Williams on Maryland's attendance issues and how he'd fix them
Maryland basketball's low attendance has been a popular topic during the Terps' impressive 7-0 start under Kevin Willard. Xfinity Center has been mostly empty during the first four home games, and on Wednesday the school discounted tickets to try to fill the building for its game against No. 16 Illinois on Friday. Maryland legend Gary Williams chimed in on the subject during the DC Coaches Podcast.
Early Big Ten showdown pits No. 16 Illinois vs No. 22 Maryland
The ACC/Big Ten Challenge was not much of one for Maryland or Illinois. On Tuesday night, both Big Ten Conference
247Sports
Louisville basketball's 'disheartening' 0-7 start after loss to Maryland sparks media buzz about Kenny Payne
Louisville and Maryland entered the 2022-23 season in similar places. The proud, basketball-first athletic programs both struggled last year, but new coaches were brought in to work their magic and make Maryland and Louisville relevant again. Tuesday illustrated both sides of the coin. No. 22 Maryland buried Louisville 79-54 behind 18 points from reenergized wing Donta Scott.
WTOP
Player of the Week: CH Flowers’ Sean Johnson
After transferring to C.H. Flowers High School in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Sean Johnson sought out football coach Dameon Powell to convey his interest in being part of the Jaguars’ team. “He said he was a quarterback and that’s where his heart was, but that he would play...
247Sports
Maryland Football: A surprising portal entry makes it eight outgoing Terps transfers
Maryland football just saw its first big transfer portal departure of the postseason. Sophomore C.J. Dippre, a promising tight end who might have been a key piece in the Terps offense next year, announced on Wednesday that he's entering the portal. "I would like to thank the University of Maryland...
247Sports
Maryland Football lands first 2024 commitment
Maryland football picked up its first commitment in the Class of 2024 with three-star linebacker Justin Okoronkwo announcing his pledge. Okoronkwo is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports, and picked up offers from Michigan and Penn State over the summer after camping in the United States. He returned to see his first college football action in November as the Terps hosted No. 2 Ohio State.
mocoshow.com
The MoCoShow Maryland Football State Finals Preview & Predictions
4A: (2) Quince Orchard vs (1) Flowers– The Cougars beat Broadneck 42-9 in the semifinals. RB Iverson Howard rushed for 210 yards & 2 touchdowns in the victory. WR Tavahri Groves also contributed with 129 yards of total offense and 2 touchdowns. Flowers, from PG County, defeated Wise 20-13 in their semifinal game. This will be QO’s 9th appearance in the state finals, having won 4. Flowers will be playing in their 1st state final in school history. These two squads have only played each other once prior, in 2011 they met in the state semifinal resulting in a 23-12 Quince Orchard win. Quince Orchard vs Flowers High School Football Game of the Week (2011) The Head Coaches of QO & Flowers, John Kelley & Dameon Powell respectively, both played their high school ball in MoCo. Kelley at Seneca Valley and Powell at Sherwood. In addition, they played against each other twice in 1996, Seneca winning the regular season meeting and Sherwood getting revenge in the playoffs. Thursday night Quince Orchard vs Flowers for the 4A State Championship at Navy Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. Prediction: Quince Orchard by 17.
DMV high school football rankings (Nov. 29, 2022)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. St. John’s (8-4) – Last week: […]
mocoshow.com
Six To Be Inducted into MoCo Sports Hall of Fame in December
The Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame (MCSHF) is proud to announce the class of 2022. MCSHF will be holding the 2022 Induction Ceremony on December 4, 2022 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm at the Silver Spring Civic Building. This year’s inductees are:. Lacrosse coach and rugby player Rob Bordley...
wrif.com
Washington Commanders Player Is Making Big Hats Happen
Brian Robinson of the Washington Commanders wore a giant hat after a game on Sunday and it went viral. And on Monday, sales of those hats went up 2,000%. No, he doesn’t have an endorsement deal with them, but he probably should. Would you wear one?
WTOP
Md. Gov.-elect Wes Moore talks with WTOP as future first family prepares for Annapolis move (and a puppy)
Come January, Marylanders will have a new governor. And his kids will be getting a new puppy. Beyond the shifting political landscape in Annapolis, the inauguration of Gov.-elect Wes Moore — Maryland’s first Black governor — also means big changes for the future first family of the state.
mocoshow.com
$100,000 Scratch-Offs Prize Won in MoCo Among Last Week’s Top Lottery Prizes in Maryland
A Silver Spring couple that claimed a winning scratch-off lottery ticket worth $100,000 were among the biggest winners last week, according to the Maryland Lottery. The couple purchased the $30 $100,000 Extreme Cash scratch off from the Exxon gas station at 8384 Colesville Road in Silver Spring. Additional details about winners across the state below, courtesy of MD Lottery:
Maryland Weather: Weekend ends with a little rainfall
BALTIMORE-- Sunday looks overall uneventful spare a few showers. With rainfall for your Sunday, it will not be a complete wash for the holiday weekend. We could see some pockets of more moderate rainfall, but totals overall are low.We continue to stroll through the next day with temps in the 50s.
Bay Net
Law Enforcement Employee Nabs $1 Million Scratch-Off Prize
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Walking around the Maryland Lottery Winner’s Circle, a Charles County resident took a close look at the silly hats, royal crowns and cash-decorated jackets. And he marveled aloud at actually being in the room where winners are welcomed and photographed. After years of reading...
Two incoming MD legislators will be youngest in General Assembly
MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Joe Vogel and Jeffrie Long Jr. didn’t expect to be fast friends, but the two have formed a common bond in Maryland politics. Vogel, 25, of Montgomery County and Long Jr., 26, of Prince George’s County, will be the youngest Maryland General Assembly delegates when they are sworn in next […]
eenews.net
East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.
Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
Business Monthly
Life Time open at Annapolis Town Center
Life Time has opened its fourth Maryland athletic club at Annapolis Town Center. The new facility features a full spectrum of health and wellness activities, starting with programming for kids through specialized ARORA programming for active agers. Highlights of the new Life Time Annapolis destination include:. ● Unlimited access to...
mcadvocate.com
Montgomery College Announces New Location Serving 1,000 Students to Open in Fall 2023
“Fueling the economy with a robust is…unquestionably a long term investment in the community. Residents live and work in their home communities when they trust that they can advance there. Employers in this neighborhood [have] job openings in informational technology, health care, hospitality and much more…eager to fill these jobs once they have the right education and training,” Dr. Frieda Lacey, first vice chair of the Montgomery College (MC) Board of Trustees for the 2022-2023 term, asserted Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022 at a sunny press conference held outside the East County Education Center (ECEC), located in Silver Spring, Maryland, near White Oak.
State Roundup: Hogan racks up $220K+ in travel security for 2022; how Howard County turned blue; Hoyer ponders future outside Dem leadership
HOGAN’s SECURITY DETAIL FOR TRAVEL TOPS $220,000 FOR 2022: Maryland taxpayers paid $236,584.80 for Gov. Larry Hogan’s security detail on out-of-state and out-of-country trips from January through September of this year, according to information provided by the Maryland State Police. Some of Hogan’s out-of-Maryland trips were on official business but many more were for personal political business. Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Banner.
Two Dead After Vehicle Flips Several Times In Violent Maryland Crash
Two young adults are dead after a violent crash in Baltimore, authorities say. A 23-year-old woman and 22-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene after the vehicle they were traveling in flipped over several times near the 1900 block of W. Northern Parkway on Sunday, Nov. 27, according to Baltimore police.
