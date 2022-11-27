ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

247Sports

Maryland Basketball: Gary Williams on Maryland's attendance issues and how he'd fix them

Maryland basketball's low attendance has been a popular topic during the Terps' impressive 7-0 start under Kevin Willard. Xfinity Center has been mostly empty during the first four home games, and on Wednesday the school discounted tickets to try to fill the building for its game against No. 16 Illinois on Friday. Maryland legend Gary Williams chimed in on the subject during the DC Coaches Podcast.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Louisville basketball's 'disheartening' 0-7 start after loss to Maryland sparks media buzz about Kenny Payne

Louisville and Maryland entered the 2022-23 season in similar places. The proud, basketball-first athletic programs both struggled last year, but new coaches were brought in to work their magic and make Maryland and Louisville relevant again. Tuesday illustrated both sides of the coin. No. 22 Maryland buried Louisville 79-54 behind 18 points from reenergized wing Donta Scott.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTOP

Player of the Week: CH Flowers’ Sean Johnson

After transferring to C.H. Flowers High School in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Sean Johnson sought out football coach Dameon Powell to convey his interest in being part of the Jaguars’ team. “He said he was a quarterback and that’s where his heart was, but that he would play...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
247Sports

Maryland Football lands first 2024 commitment

Maryland football picked up its first commitment in the Class of 2024 with three-star linebacker Justin Okoronkwo announcing his pledge. Okoronkwo is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports, and picked up offers from Michigan and Penn State over the summer after camping in the United States. He returned to see his first college football action in November as the Terps hosted No. 2 Ohio State.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
mocoshow.com

The MoCoShow Maryland Football State Finals Preview & Predictions

4A: (2) Quince Orchard vs (1) Flowers– The Cougars beat Broadneck 42-9 in the semifinals. RB Iverson Howard rushed for 210 yards & 2 touchdowns in the victory. WR Tavahri Groves also contributed with 129 yards of total offense and 2 touchdowns. Flowers, from PG County, defeated Wise 20-13 in their semifinal game. This will be QO’s 9th appearance in the state finals, having won 4. Flowers will be playing in their 1st state final in school history. These two squads have only played each other once prior, in 2011 they met in the state semifinal resulting in a 23-12 Quince Orchard win. Quince Orchard vs Flowers High School Football Game of the Week (2011) The Head Coaches of QO & Flowers, John Kelley & Dameon Powell respectively, both played their high school ball in MoCo. Kelley at Seneca Valley and Powell at Sherwood. In addition, they played against each other twice in 1996, Seneca winning the regular season meeting and Sherwood getting revenge in the playoffs. Thursday night Quince Orchard vs Flowers for the 4A State Championship at Navy Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. Prediction: Quince Orchard by 17.
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

DMV high school football rankings (Nov. 29, 2022)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. St. John’s (8-4) – Last week: […]
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Six To Be Inducted into MoCo Sports Hall of Fame in December

The Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame (MCSHF) is proud to announce the class of 2022. MCSHF will be holding the 2022 Induction Ceremony on December 4, 2022 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm at the Silver Spring Civic Building. This year’s inductees are:. Lacrosse coach and rugby player Rob Bordley...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wrif.com

Washington Commanders Player Is Making Big Hats Happen

Brian Robinson of the Washington Commanders wore a giant hat after a game on Sunday and it went viral. And on Monday, sales of those hats went up 2,000%. No, he doesn’t have an endorsement deal with them, but he probably should. Would you wear one?
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

$100,000 Scratch-Offs Prize Won in MoCo Among Last Week’s Top Lottery Prizes in Maryland

A Silver Spring couple that claimed a winning scratch-off lottery ticket worth $100,000 were among the biggest winners last week, according to the Maryland Lottery. The couple purchased the $30 $100,000 Extreme Cash scratch off from the Exxon gas station at 8384 Colesville Road in Silver Spring. Additional details about winners across the state below, courtesy of MD Lottery:
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Weekend ends with a little rainfall

BALTIMORE-- Sunday looks overall uneventful spare a few showers. With rainfall for your Sunday, it will not be a complete wash for the holiday weekend. We could see some pockets of more moderate rainfall, but totals overall are low.We continue to stroll through the next day with temps in the 50s.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Law Enforcement Employee Nabs $1 Million Scratch-Off Prize

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Walking around the Maryland Lottery Winner’s Circle, a Charles County resident took a close look at the silly hats, royal crowns and cash-decorated jackets. And he marveled aloud at actually being in the room where winners are welcomed and photographed. After years of reading...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
eenews.net

East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.

Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Business Monthly

Life Time open at Annapolis Town Center

Life Time has opened its fourth Maryland athletic club at Annapolis Town Center. The new facility features a full spectrum of health and wellness activities, starting with programming for kids through specialized ARORA programming for active agers. Highlights of the new Life Time Annapolis destination include:. ● Unlimited access to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
mcadvocate.com

Montgomery College Announces New Location Serving 1,000 Students to Open in Fall 2023

“Fueling the economy with a robust is…unquestionably a long term investment in the community. Residents live and work in their home communities when they trust that they can advance there. Employers in this neighborhood [have] job openings in informational technology, health care, hospitality and much more…eager to fill these jobs once they have the right education and training,” Dr. Frieda Lacey, first vice chair of the Montgomery College (MC) Board of Trustees for the 2022-2023 term, asserted Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022 at a sunny press conference held outside the East County Education Center (ECEC), located in Silver Spring, Maryland, near White Oak.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Hogan racks up $220K+ in travel security for 2022; how Howard County turned blue; Hoyer ponders future outside Dem leadership

HOGAN’s SECURITY DETAIL FOR TRAVEL TOPS $220,000 FOR 2022: Maryland taxpayers paid $236,584.80 for Gov. Larry Hogan’s security detail on out-of-state and out-of-country trips from January through September of this year, according to information provided by the Maryland State Police. Some of Hogan’s out-of-Maryland trips were on official business but many more were for personal political business. Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Banner.
MARYLAND STATE

