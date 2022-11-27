Read full article on original website
WVNews
Senators announce rural development funding for WVa counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Nearly $10 million in federal assistance will support three rural development projects in West Virginia, U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced. The $9.8 million in funding will come from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Development Water and Waste Disposal Loans and...
WVNews
Music at Penn Alps scholarships awarded
GRANTSVILLE — The Music at Penn Alps Scholarship program has awarded two new scholarships for the fall semester. The new scholarship students are Curtis Brobst. Moriah Carrington, Karis Petersheim and Lisa Yoder from Garrett County; Rylee Fetters and Ruby Higson from Allegany County; and Ellis Philips from West Virginia.
