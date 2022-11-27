Read full article on original website
NC woman charged with death of 4-year-old to make first court appearance
Chelsea Crompton, who is the girlfriend of four-year-old Hazel Lidey's father, is being charged with murder.
NC woman charged with murder of 4-year-old: deputies
Chelsea Crompton, a girlfriend of Lidey's father, was apprehended without incident at a family member's home in Madison County.
Friend waiting for answers after woman’s body found in Cherokee Co.
To her friend, Emily King was a "beautiful soul."
One dead in weekend crash in the Upstate
One person is dead after a weekend crash in the Upstate. The Spartanburg Police Department responded to a wreck on Kensington Drive just before 2AM Sunday.
wccbcharlotte.com
Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Death of 4-Year-Old Child
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Foul play is suspected in the death of a 4-year-old according to investigators. The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a home on Hill Haven Drive in Vale on November 17th just after 2 p.m. Upon arrival they found 4-year-old Hazel Lidey unresponsive. EMS transported the Lidey to a nearby hospital but authorities say the child passed away on November 20th.
abcnews4.com
NC man reported missing over a month found dead in Colleton County, family confirms
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon on Thursday after having been missing for over a month. Braedan Rose was reported missing on Oct. 14 from Avery County in Newland, North Carolina. His white Chevy Impala was also missing until authorities in North Carolina found out that it had been towed by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
2 men charged in 30-year-old NC cold case murder, robbery
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WJZY) — Two men are facing charges in connection to a 1992 murder and robbery at a home in Statesville, according to the Statesville Police Department. Police Chief David Onley announced on August 4, 2022, that 50-year-old Reaco Wesley Burton and 54-year-old Sheldon Demetrius Summers would face several charges related to the shooting. […]
Grand Jury hands down indictments for NC family accused of making 9-year-old live in dog kennel, sheriff’s office says
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A grand jury has indicted three people who are accused of forcing a young boy to live in a dog cage for months. On Monday, detectives testified before a grand jury about the case and they returned a total of nineteen indictments against Shelley Barnes, Jonathan Starr and Sarah Starr. […]
