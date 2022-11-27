ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Death of 4-Year-Old Child

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Foul play is suspected in the death of a 4-year-old according to investigators. The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a home on Hill Haven Drive in Vale on November 17th just after 2 p.m. Upon arrival they found 4-year-old Hazel Lidey unresponsive. EMS transported the Lidey to a nearby hospital but authorities say the child passed away on November 20th.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
NC man reported missing over a month found dead in Colleton County, family confirms

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon on Thursday after having been missing for over a month. Braedan Rose was reported missing on Oct. 14 from Avery County in Newland, North Carolina. His white Chevy Impala was also missing until authorities in North Carolina found out that it had been towed by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
2 men charged in 30-year-old NC cold case murder, robbery

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WJZY) — Two men are facing charges in connection to a 1992 murder and robbery at a home in Statesville, according to the Statesville Police Department. Police Chief David Onley announced on August 4, 2022, that 50-year-old Reaco Wesley Burton and 54-year-old Sheldon Demetrius Summers would face several charges related to the shooting. […]
STATESVILLE, NC
