Endangered sea turtles rescued and released by Texas State Aquarium
Stranding is common year round. Sickness or human-induced injury, like fishing gear entanglement and boat strikes, are usually to blame.
Atlantic hurricane season activity 'slightly below normal'
The Atlantic hurricane season has come to a close, stretching from June 1 through Nov. 30. The season saw 14 named storms, eight of which became hurricanes.
Quick swing in temps while rain chances remain stable
A couple cold fronts will keep afternoon highs on a roller coaster over the next week. -- Sean Kelly
TxDOT: $29 Billion Texas Clear Lanes Project Aims to Relieve Traffic Congestion Statewide
AUSTIN – COVID-19’s effects on Texas traffic levels lingered throughout 2021, with delays on the state’s most congested roadways growing but still below pre-pandemic gridlock conditions, according to a new study performed by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI). The review of the state’s most crowded street...
Some 911 calls sent to wrong dispatch centers in parts of Central Texas
Depending on where you are in Central Texas, your 911 call could be sent to the wrong dispatch center. These problems with emergency calls can happen to people who are near a county line.
Why a possible railroad strike has Central Texas truckers worried
The Texas Trucking Association said a stop in rail services would immediately mean supply shortages and higher prices for things like food or chemicals for wastewater treatment.
How national railroad strike could have affected central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Wednesday, house members approved a bill to avoid a national railroad workers strike because that could have been detrimental to the economy. The goal is to keep our economy flowing and avoid inflation prices rising even more. President of Perryman Group and Econ Research Company, Ray...
The “Mother of Texas” and her place in Texas History
Every born and raised Texan knows that Stephen F. Austin is considered the “Father of Texas” but may not have known about the "Mother of Texas."
This Texas Roadway Has The Most Stop-And-Go Traffic
Texas A&M Transportation Institute determined which roadways in Texas are the most congested.
Central Texas communities quickly ramped up support for a family fighting a tough battle more than 1,000 miles away from home
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas communities started arranging fundraisers and donations on Thanksgiving Day, hours after hearing a West middle schooler was rushed to a hospital for an infection over 1,000 miles away from home. Nikki Altieri and her daughter, Daytyn, traveled from West to Florida Tuesday to visit...
‘This is my current one bottle’: Central Texas feeling impacts of nationwide Amoxicillin shortage
The liquid medication commonly used for children to fight bacterial infections like strep throat or ear infections is in short supply across the country.
Avoid The 10 Most Dangerous Counties To Live In Texas
I love so much about the great state of Texas, from its barbecue to its culture, music, and Southern hospitality. Given how many people have flocked here for a better life in recent years, I know I'm not alone. Ours is a great state in which to live, but there are some places you just want to avoid as much as possible.
A Bear of a Problem for Texans
As Texans prepare for fall to turn into winter, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is urging residents in certain regions of the state to practice bear safety and to report any bear sightings. Bears, specifically black bears, can be spotted in northeastern, southwestern, and western regions of the state, according to a press release from the TPWD.
Tanker with 8,000 gallons of fuel overturns in Virginia, creating gridlock
A tractor-trailer carrying 8,000 gallons of fuel overturned on Route 7 in Northern Virginia early Wednesday morning, causing significant delays.
Texas Family Solves Cold Case On Their Own
Melissa HighsmithPhoto by(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) It has been more than 50 years since a woman was kidnapped by her babysitter in Texas. Now, her family says they tracked her down with no help from anything other than a DNA test.
AEP Texas gearing up for temporary road closures along State Highway 44
Crews will begin pulling wires on Saturday, December 3, and plan to work between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.
Fort Myers murder suspect could be in Texas, Louisiana
24-year-old Hector Edgardo Perdomo is wanted for second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, and aggravated assault with a firearm.
COVID Tracker: Hospitalizations in triple-digits for the first time since mid-October
SAN ANTONIO — For the first time since July, Bexar County ended a month with more COVID-19 hospitalizations than it started with—a sign of worsening virus trends as families gather for the holiday season. There were 107 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus symptoms at San Antonio-area hospitals on...
Afghan soldier who fled Taliban rule to get to the US arrested at Texas border
Abdul Wasi Safi, a veteran of the Afghan special forces, made a harrowing journey to the U.S. after evading the Taliban for months after U.S. troops left Afghanistan.
2022 pecan season faces weather challenges
CEDAR CREEK, Texas -- If you love pecans, you're not alone. Texas is the country's third-highest pecan producer behind Georgia and New Mexico. Bastrop County's Berdoll Pecan Candy & Gift Company produces 600 thousand pounds every year. During the holiday season, they bake 400 pies a day. But they're also...
