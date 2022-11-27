ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

Aline Kominsky-Crumb, underground cartoonist, dies at 74

Aline Kominsky-Crumb, an American cartoonist known for her feminist themes and often brutally frank, highly personal and self-critical work, has died at the age of 74. Kominsky-Crumb, who was a close collaborator of her cartoonist husband, Robert Crumb, died of cancer Tuesday at their longtime home in France, said Alexander Wood, manager of the website that sells Crumb’s work.
ARIZONA STATE
Review: Will Smith-led 'Emancipation' is an action thriller

It comes as some relief that Antoine Fuqua's “Emancipation,” starring Will Smith as a runaway slave in Civil War-era Louisiana, is not, at least traditionally speaking, an Oscar movie. Despite the film's important historical backdrop, its awards-season timing and its inevitable connection to last March's Academy Awards ceremony,...
LOUISIANA STATE
'George & Tammy' pulls back the curtain on country icons

NASHVILLE, TENN. — In preparation for their upcoming series “George & Tammy,” Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain spent months learning the songs that George Jones and Tammy Wynette made famous, working with a vocal coach and making the pilgrimage to Nashville to record. “The studio we recorded...
Holiday TV: New musicals, romcoms, specials arrive in flurry

It’s December and pretty much every network and streaming service seemingly has a show aimed at spreading holiday cheer. For those looking to skip re-runs of Christmases past, there’s a bounty of fresh shows and specials targeted to traditionalists, romantics and family friendly entertainment. For those hungry for...
Royals tour US green tech incubator, meet at-risk youth

BOSTON — The Prince and Princess of Wales on Thursday heard about solar-powered autonomous boats and low-carbon cement at a green technology startup incubator in suburban Boston before learning how a nonprofit gives young people the tools to stay out jail and away from violence. William and Kate, making...
BOSTON, MA
