Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Illicit cross-chain transfers expected to grow to $10B: Here’s how to prevent them
Improved blockchain analytics will become increasingly important to combat the use of cross-chain bridges for illicit means, which are estimated to surpass $10 billion in value by 2025. Blockchain analytics firm Elliptic forecasts a 60% rise in the value of illicit cryptocurrency laundered through cross-chain bridges from $4.1 billion in...
CoinTelegraph
How stable are stablecoins in the FTX crypto market contagion?
If early November’s FTX collapse was crypto’s “Lehman moment” — as more than a few pundits have suggested — will the FTX contagion now spread to stablecoins? After all, Tether (USDT), the market leader, briefly lost its United States dollar peg on Nov. 10. In normal times, this might have raised alarm bells.
CoinTelegraph
Don’t believe the hype — Bitcoin price rally to $17K reflects improving sentiment
Bitcoin (BTC) price gained 6.1% between Nov. 28 and Nov. 30 after briefly testing the $17,000 support. Favorable regulatory winds might have helped fuel the rally after the Binance exchange announced the acquisition of a regulated crypto exchange in Japan on Nov. 30. Binance shut its operations in Japan in...
CoinTelegraph
FTX fiasco boosts Bitcoin ownership to new highs: Analysts weigh in
The bear market has inspired the little guy to accumulate vast amounts of Bitcoin (BTC). The number of wallets holding 1 BTC or more recently hit new highs, while those with 10 BTC or fewer are setting accumulation records. However, to what extent are these newly minted “wholecoiners” taking custody...
CoinTelegraph
Brazil passes law to legalize crypto as a payment method
While Brazil has not made Bitcoin (BTC) legal tender as El Salvador did last year, the South-American nation has passed a law that legalizes crypto payments throughout the country. The Chamber of Deputies of Brazil, a federal legislative body, has passed a regulatory framework that legalizes the use of cryptocurrencies...
CoinTelegraph
ECB president reiterates calls for ‘MiCA II’ in response to FTX collapse
Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, or ECB, has once again called regulation and supervision of crypto an “absolute necessity” for the European Union in the wake of the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. At a Nov. 28 hearing of the Committee on Economic and Monetary...
CoinTelegraph
What is tokenization and how are banks tapping into its design principles?
Tokenization is the process of converting something with tangible or intangible value into digital tokens. Tangible assets like real estate, stocks or art can be tokenized. In a similar vein, intangible assets like voting rights and loyalty points can be tokenized, too. We see Avios as an example of tokenized loyalty points by the traditional credit card industry.
CoinTelegraph
$16K Bitcoin dropping to $12K–$14K — Can this really happen? Watch The Market Report
On this week’s The Market Report show, Cointelegraph’s resident experts discuss the possibility of a $12,000–$14,000 Bitcoin (BTC) price and what that would mean for the rest of the crypto space. We start off this week’s show with the latest news in the markets:. Bitcoin prepares...
CoinTelegraph
FTM price rebounds 50% as Fantom reveals 30 years runway (without having to sell its token)
Fantom (FTM) continued its upward momentum on Nov. 30 amid reports that the Fantom Foundation generates consistent profits and has 30 years of the runway without having to sell any FTM tokens. Fantom’s FTM holdings up from 3% to 14%. FTM price gained nearly 13.5% to reach $0.24, its...
CoinTelegraph
Demand for liquid Ethereum staking options continues to grow post-Merge
Blockchain data analytics carried out by Nansen highlights the ever-growing amount of Ether (ETH) being staked across various staking solutions in the months following Ethereum’s shift to proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus. The highly anticipated Merge has been a boon for decentralized finance (DeFi) in general, and staking solutions have been...
CoinTelegraph
Cointelegraph Historical Collection is live: Mint the biggest crypto news stories now!
The wait is over! After concluding a private sale for waitlist participants, Cointelegraph’s Historical digital collectibles have officially launched. The nonfungible token minting feature is now open for anyone who wants to collect NFTs of articles published by the world’s largest crypto news platform. Starting Dec. 1, all...
CoinTelegraph
Solana-based market maker integrates Stripe for fiat-crypto transactions
As the Solana ecosystem comes back from the aftershocks of the FTX liquidity earthquake, one of its leading automated market makers (AMM), Orca, announced a new integration. The AMM revealed a new Stripe integration which will power its fiat-to-crypto onramp, to make decentralized finance (DeFi) more accessible to users both in and out of the existing ecosystem. This new integration now enables fiat purchases, along with fiat-to-crypto transactions.
CoinTelegraph
Blockchain is a tool, not a belief system
Blockchain will likely change the world as we know it and most in the industry can agree on this. However, as technology expands, so do the schisms between “believers” — with some who have attached themselves to particular chains in an almost religious matter. For the chains themselves, the fanatical support they receive from their most fierce supporters, sometimes referred to as maximalists, can be a positive.
CoinTelegraph
Calls for regulation get louder as FTX contagion continues to spread
Crypto executives and politicians are becoming louder in their calls for crypto regulation as the aftermath of the FTX collapse continues to reverberate through the industry. In just the last 24 hours, the European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde called regulation and supervision of crypto an “absolute necessity” for the European Union, while United States House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters announced that lawmakers will explore the collapse of FTX in a Dec. 13 inquiry.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin Depot says SPAC merger will continue as planned after solid revenue growth
According to a new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Dec. 1, crypto ATM operator Bitcoin Depot said it "remains on track to complete its previously announced business combination with GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp." The merger with the special purpose acquisition vehicle, or SPAC, is scheduled...
CoinTelegraph
Total crypto market-cap hits $850B as Bitcoin and altcoins recover from FTX’s collapse
The total cryptocurrency market capitalization gained 2% in the past seven days, reaching $850 billion. Even with the positive movement and the ascending channel that was initiated on Nov. 20, the overall sentiment remains bearish and year-to-date losses amount to 63.5%. Bitcoin (BTC) price also gained a mere 2% on...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price volatility expected ahead of Friday’s $430M BTC options expiry
Bitcoin (BTC) has been stuck below the $18,600 resistance for the past 19 days and while bears successfully breached the $16,000 support on Nov. 21, the 8% range is pretty narrow for an asset class with 60% annualized volatility. This gives investors good reason to doubt that BTC price will...
CoinTelegraph
Israel’s chief economist lays out recommendations for crypto regulation
Israel’s chief economist has laid out a list of recommendations as to how policymakers should tackle digital asset laws in the country in order to safely drive up crypto adoption. In a 109-page report submitted to the Minister of Finance on Nov. 28, Shira Greenberg, chief economist at the...
CoinTelegraph
Silvergate denies recent FUD, confirms minimal exposure to BlockFi
Institutional crypto services provider Silvergate Capital has confirmed its minimal exposure to the embattled BlockFi crypto lending firm. On Nov. 28, Silvergate announced that its deposit relationship with BlockFi is “limited to less than $20 million of its total deposits from all digital asset customers.” Those deposits totaled $13.2 billion in Q3 according to the firm’s revenue report.
Comments / 0