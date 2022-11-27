Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 1
Philadelphia001—1 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Paul 10 (Perry, Killorn), 16:02 (pp). Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Paul 11 (Cole, Stamkos), 7:55. 3, Tampa Bay, Colton 5 (Perry), 19:56. Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Cole 2 (Vasilevskiy, Cernak), 9:19. 5, Philadelphia, Konecny 8 (DeAngelo, Sanheim), 11:23. Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 7-17-3_27. Philadelphia...
Bills put DE Von Miller on injured reserve
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills placed defensive end Von Miller on injured reserve on Thursday. Miller was injured in the second quarter of Buffalo’s 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. His knee bent awkwardly as Detroit center Frank Ragnow stepped on Miller’s right ankle.
Titans rookie doesn't listen to talk comparing him to Brown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Treylon Burks has been compared to former Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown from the moment Tennessee drafted him using the selection gained in the trade that sent Brown to Philadelphia. It's a heavier topic of conversation as the Titans (7-4) prepare to visit Brown and...
Today in Sports History-Marino breaks TD pass record.
1907 — Tommy Burns defends his world heavyweight title by knocking out Gunner Moir in the 10th round at London. 1944 — Ohio State quarterback Leslie Horvath wins the Heisman Trophy. 1947 — Notre Dame quarterback Johnny Lujack wins the Heisman Trophy. 1952 — Oklahoma halfback Billy...
Chiefs look to avenge last season's playoff loss to Bengals
CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals safety Vonn Bell said the timing of this season's game against the Chiefs feels a lot like last season when the teams met in two high-profile games in the span of a month. The Bengals beat the Chiefs 34-31 in Cincinnati on Jan. 2 to...
Eagles WR Brown at peace with career following Titans trade
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A.J. Brown just wanted to get paid. With good reason, Brown figured. Tennessee drafted Brown in the second round of the 2019 draft and he instantly became one of the top receivers in the game. He topped 1,000 yards receiving each of his first two seasons and had 869 in just 13 games in his third.
Toledo Central Catholic beats Akron Hoban in Division 2 state championship
The high school football state championship weekend kicked off Thursday night in Canton with the Division 2 match-up between the Akron Hoban Knights and Toledo Central Catholic.
Seahawks aim to avoid third straight loss vs. reeling Rams
SEATTLE (6-5) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (3-8) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, FOX. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Seahawks by 7 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Seahawks 6-5; Rams 2-8-1. SERIES RECORD: Rams lead 26-25. LAST MEETING: Rams beat Seahawks 20-10 on Dec. 21 in Inglewood, Calif. LAST WEEK: Seahawks lost to Raiders...
Cowboys face Colts in 1st of 3 against AFC South also-rans
INDIANAPOLIS (4-7-1) at DALLAS (8-3) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC. LAST MEETING: Colts won 23-0, Dec. 16, 2018, at Indianapolis. LAST WEEK: Colts lost to Steelers 24-17; Cowboys beat Giants 28-20 COLTS OFFENSE: OVERALL (26), RUSH (25), PASS (18), SCORING (30) COLTS DEFENSE: OVERALL (6), RUSH (17), PASS (5), SCORING...
Broncos receiver KJ Hamler suffers setback with hamstring
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler had a setback in his recovery from a torn hamstring and is out indefinitely. Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Thursday that he wasn't sure if Hamler's season is over. “We're still evaluating everything right now,” Hackett said. “Obviously, his care is...
Bobby Wagner faces Seahawks for first time with Rams
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner was the beating heart of the Seattle Seahawks' defense for a full decade, growing from a hard-hitting rookie linebacker into a six-time All-Pro with a Super Bowl ring and the abiding love of an entire region of football fans. Wagner's first game against...
Commanders kicker Joey Slye named NFC special teams player of the month
When the Washington Commanders released longtime kicker Dustin Hopkins early in the 2021 season, they felt it was just time for a change. Washington signed Chris Blewitt to replace him, and things couldn’t have gone any worse. The Blewitt experience didn’t last long as Washington cut him after two...
Colorado 6, Buffalo 4
Buffalo211—4 First Period_1, Colorado, Compher 2 (MacKinnon, Toews), 8:48 (pp). 2, Buffalo, Peterka 5 (Cozens, Quinn), 10:19. 3, Buffalo, Thompson 15 (Cozens, Skinner), 19:49 (pp). Second Period_4, Colorado, MacKinnon 7 (Makar, Rantanen), 9:00 (pp). 5, Colorado, Lehkonen 7 (MacKinnon, Compher), 9:49 (pp). 6, Colorado, MacKinnon 8 (Makar, Toews), 11:53....
