local21news.com

Feeling like winter with wind chills today, grab your jacket!

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's feeling like Winter once again with mostly sunny skies and a brisk wind with highs today in the low 40s. Wind chills this afternoon will stall out in the 20s and 30s, so bundle up!. CALMER TOMORROW:. The winds ease up tomorrow for a seasonable...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Very cold Thursday night on tap, before a seasonable Friday

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — It's feeling like Winter once again but the winds die down tonight. Clear, calm conditions will bring us a very cold night in the low and mid 20's!. NICE FRIDAY:. Friday is looking nice. A seasonable day with highs in the upper 40s. SATURDAY...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Rainy and windy day followed by a colder start tomorrow

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Rain will move in around daybreak today and continue through mid-afternoon, it will also turn windy with winds out of the south from 20 to 30 mph. After the rain moves through it will remain windy as temperatures take a tumble tonight in to the upper 20s, so be ready for a much colder start to your Thursday!
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Less windy today before some on and off rain tomorrow

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It will be less windy today with a mix of sun and clouds and a seasonable high temperature near 50. More active weather returns tomorrow with rain on and off through the day. We'll dry out Wednesday night. It will also turn windy, especially as temperatures...
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

Lane Closures Expected Thursday On Interstate 83 Bridge

>Lane Closures Expected Thursday On Interstate 83 Bridge. (Harrisburg, PA) -- PennDOT officials say some lane closures will need to happen today on the John Harris Memorial Bridge on Interstate 83. An inspection is planned for the southbound lanes on the span that runs between the Harrisburg in Dauphin County and Lemoyne Borough in Cumberland County. Additional inspections will continue Monday, December 5th through Thursday, December 8th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Repairs to take place on I-81 North in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that sound wall repairs are scheduled to begin on Thursday, Dec 1. along Interstate 81 northbound in Dauphin County. According to PennDOT, the work will be taking place between the Interstate 83/81 split and exit 72, which is the Paxtonia/ Lingleston exit. Work will be performed on or outside the right shoulder on weekdays during daylight hours. All lanes of traffic will remain open.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Stretch of Fruitville Pike closed in Lancaster County

MANHEIM, Pa. — A stretch of Fruitville Pike is closed for emergency repairs this morning. Fruitville Pike is closed in both directions between Fairland Road and Route 772/Temperance Hill Road. The area is just south of Manheim. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download the WGAL app...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crashes causing problems on south-central Pa. roads

There are crashes on the roads this morning in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster and York counties. Here's an updated rundown of the trouble spots. CLEARED: The entry ramp to 581 eastbound from US-15 north was blocked due to a crash. Dauphin County. The entry ramp to U.S. 322 southbound from Peters...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Crash on PA 124 east in York County cleared

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, a crash on PA 124 east in York caused a lane restriction near the exit for I-83 South – Baltimore. As of 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 1, the crash has been cleared. It is unclear at this time how many...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Where to see holiday light displays in Central Pennsylvania, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Midstate is decking the halls for the holidays. From luminous trees to flying reindeer to dancing elves, here are several Midstate places to check out holiday light displays that absolutely “sleigh.” Christmas in Lights, Marysville This residence in Marysville goes all-out for Christmas each year with a drive-by and walk-thru light […]
MARYSVILLE, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on Route 222 in Lancaster County

A crash caused some problems on Route 222 in Lancaster County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of Route 222 between Butter Road and Route 772. There were delays in the area for several hours, but the crash has since been cleared. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA:...
local21news.com

TURNPIKE TRAFFIC ALERT | Expect major delays on I-76 due to accident

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are working to clear out the scene of an accident on I-76 West between Reading and Lebanon/Lancaster. According to 511PA, the incident happened around 12:15 p.m. today at milepost 271.4, near Speedwell Forge Rd. Officials say to expect major delays in westbound lanes...
READING, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County school closed Wednesday due to water issue

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lower Dauphin School District’s website, East Hanover Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The school will be closed due to a “water issue,” as stated on the website. Students will have a day of virtual instruction and should receive information from their teacher regarding their schedule for classes.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Two water main breaks fixed in Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: A water main break in Lancaster County has been repaired. Some water customers in Lancaster County were dealing with no water, low pressure or discolored water. Officials said there were two water main breaks at Manheim Pike and Enterprise Way in Manheim Township early...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

