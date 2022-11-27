Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Feeling like winter with wind chills today, grab your jacket!
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's feeling like Winter once again with mostly sunny skies and a brisk wind with highs today in the low 40s. Wind chills this afternoon will stall out in the 20s and 30s, so bundle up!. CALMER TOMORROW:. The winds ease up tomorrow for a seasonable...
local21news.com
Very cold Thursday night on tap, before a seasonable Friday
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — It's feeling like Winter once again but the winds die down tonight. Clear, calm conditions will bring us a very cold night in the low and mid 20's!. NICE FRIDAY:. Friday is looking nice. A seasonable day with highs in the upper 40s. SATURDAY...
local21news.com
Rainy and windy day followed by a colder start tomorrow
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Rain will move in around daybreak today and continue through mid-afternoon, it will also turn windy with winds out of the south from 20 to 30 mph. After the rain moves through it will remain windy as temperatures take a tumble tonight in to the upper 20s, so be ready for a much colder start to your Thursday!
local21news.com
Bundle up! Rain has ended but winds pick up making for blustery and cold start to Thursday
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Rain is over and now the winds are really kicking out of the west at 20 -30 mph! Temperatures take a tumble tonight in to the upper 20s. right around 30, so be ready for a much colder start to your Thursday!. BLUSTERY TOMORROW:
local21news.com
Less windy today before some on and off rain tomorrow
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It will be less windy today with a mix of sun and clouds and a seasonable high temperature near 50. More active weather returns tomorrow with rain on and off through the day. We'll dry out Wednesday night. It will also turn windy, especially as temperatures...
theburgnews.com
Warming Up: Harrisburg overnight shelters prepare to open for the winter months
As temperatures begin to drop for the season, Harrisburg shelters are preparing to open their doors to those who need a place to escape the cold. Three overnight shelters are set to open in the city on Dec. 1 to provide a haven for unhoused residents during the winter months.
iheart.com
Lane Closures Expected Thursday On Interstate 83 Bridge
>Lane Closures Expected Thursday On Interstate 83 Bridge. (Harrisburg, PA) -- PennDOT officials say some lane closures will need to happen today on the John Harris Memorial Bridge on Interstate 83. An inspection is planned for the southbound lanes on the span that runs between the Harrisburg in Dauphin County and Lemoyne Borough in Cumberland County. Additional inspections will continue Monday, December 5th through Thursday, December 8th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting.
abc27.com
Repairs to take place on I-81 North in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that sound wall repairs are scheduled to begin on Thursday, Dec 1. along Interstate 81 northbound in Dauphin County. According to PennDOT, the work will be taking place between the Interstate 83/81 split and exit 72, which is the Paxtonia/ Lingleston exit. Work will be performed on or outside the right shoulder on weekdays during daylight hours. All lanes of traffic will remain open.
WGAL
Crews called to water rescue at Lake Marburg at Codorus State Park in York County
HANOVER, Pa. — Crews were called to a water rescue Thursday morning in York County. It happened around 10:20 a.m. at Lake Marburg at Codorus State Park. Officials said a male somehow went into the water, and a bystander pulled the person out before emergency responders arrived. The person...
WGAL
Stretch of Fruitville Pike closed in Lancaster County
MANHEIM, Pa. — A stretch of Fruitville Pike is closed for emergency repairs this morning. Fruitville Pike is closed in both directions between Fairland Road and Route 772/Temperance Hill Road. The area is just south of Manheim. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download the WGAL app...
Bridge inspection scheduled for Harrisburg bridge, closures planned
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A bridge inspection is planned on the southbound lanes of Interstate 83's John Harris Memorial Bridge. The bridge, which spans the Susquehanna River between the City of Harrisburg in Dauphin County and Lemoyne Borough in Cumberland County, will be inspected Thursday, Dec. 1, according to PennDOT.
WGAL
Crashes causing problems on south-central Pa. roads
There are crashes on the roads this morning in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster and York counties. Here's an updated rundown of the trouble spots. CLEARED: The entry ramp to 581 eastbound from US-15 north was blocked due to a crash. Dauphin County. The entry ramp to U.S. 322 southbound from Peters...
abc27.com
Crash on PA 124 east in York County cleared
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, a crash on PA 124 east in York caused a lane restriction near the exit for I-83 South – Baltimore. As of 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 1, the crash has been cleared. It is unclear at this time how many...
Where to see holiday light displays in Central Pennsylvania, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Midstate is decking the halls for the holidays. From luminous trees to flying reindeer to dancing elves, here are several Midstate places to check out holiday light displays that absolutely “sleigh.” Christmas in Lights, Marysville This residence in Marysville goes all-out for Christmas each year with a drive-by and walk-thru light […]
WGAL
Crash cleared on Route 222 in Lancaster County
A crash caused some problems on Route 222 in Lancaster County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of Route 222 between Butter Road and Route 772. There were delays in the area for several hours, but the crash has since been cleared. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA:...
local21news.com
TURNPIKE TRAFFIC ALERT | Expect major delays on I-76 due to accident
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are working to clear out the scene of an accident on I-76 West between Reading and Lebanon/Lancaster. According to 511PA, the incident happened around 12:15 p.m. today at milepost 271.4, near Speedwell Forge Rd. Officials say to expect major delays in westbound lanes...
York County resident's operating steam engine draws attention wherever it goes
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man is sharing his passion for trains with the community. "This started with me probably when I was 2 [or] 3 years old," said 19-year-old Nathan Heffner. "It was something I looked at and said, 'I love that.'" Heffner owns and operates...
abc27.com
Dauphin County school closed Wednesday due to water issue
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lower Dauphin School District’s website, East Hanover Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The school will be closed due to a “water issue,” as stated on the website. Students will have a day of virtual instruction and should receive information from their teacher regarding their schedule for classes.
WGAL
Two water main breaks fixed in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: A water main break in Lancaster County has been repaired. Some water customers in Lancaster County were dealing with no water, low pressure or discolored water. Officials said there were two water main breaks at Manheim Pike and Enterprise Way in Manheim Township early...
WGAL
Vehicle crash shuts down portion of I-83 northbound in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle crash in Dauphin County is shutting down a portion of Interstate 83 northbound. According to 511PA, the crash happened between Exit 44B: 19th Street and Exit 46B: US 322 East- Hershey in Harrisburg at around 10:15 p.m. All northbound lanes were closed as...
