Three arrested after bodies of two babies found in south Wales home

By The Newsroom
 4 days ago
Three people have been arrested after the bodies of two babies were found in a house in south Wales.

Officers were called to the house in Wildmill, Bridgend, at just before 8pm on November 26.

Two men aged 37 and 47, and a 29-year-old woman, have been arrested on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child and they remain in police custody.

An investigation is ongoing and detectives are keen to hear from anyone with information.

Superintendent Marc Attwell, from South Wales Police, said: “This is very distressing incident, and we are appealing for anyone with information, to please get in touch.

“There will be a visible police presence in the area as extensive inquiries continue over the weekend and we encourage anyone with information or concerns to talk to officers.”

England’s largest housing association accused by Gove of failing tenants

A housing association which has received a string of severe maladministration notices has been accused by the Housing Secretary of “once again” failing its tenants. Michael Gove said Clarion Housing Group had “failed its tenants and refused to treat people with respect” after a man trying to secure a new tenancy was left without a stable home for two years.
Body of newborn baby boy is found at recycling centre

The body of a newborn baby boy has been found at a recycling centre. Cambridgeshire Police said the deceased infant was discovered at the site in Ely Road, Waterbeach on Tuesday, with officers called at midday. Detective Superintendent John Massey said: “This is an incredibly sad and upsetting incident for...
