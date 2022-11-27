INDOT announces temporary I-70 lane restriction

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Indiana Department of Transporation announced a temporary lane restriction on Interstate 70.

This will impact the westbound lanes of I-70 over US-41 in Vigo County.

The lane restriction is due to crews performing emergency deck patching on the west end of the westbound I-70 lanes.

Officials said that this is expected to take a few days, and to plan accordingly.

This work will be weather dependent.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.