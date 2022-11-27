ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

INDOT announces temporary I-70 lane restriction

By Terry Craig
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ieW45_0jPFc4r900

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Indiana Department of Transporation announced a temporary lane restriction on Interstate 70.

This will impact the westbound lanes of I-70 over US-41 in Vigo County.

The lane restriction is due to crews performing emergency deck patching on the west end of the westbound I-70 lanes.

Officials said that this is expected to take a few days, and to plan accordingly.

This work will be weather dependent.

NEXT: One airlifted to the hospital after a Parke Co. crash Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Danville intersection switches to three-way-stop

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in Danville will find new traffic conditions at one intersection in the city starting Wednesday. The intersection of Logan Avenue, Winter Avenue and Denmark Road became a three-way stop as part of a construction project to improve Denmark. People driving from Winter to Logan will continue to see a stop […]
DANVILLE, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Vincennes PD phone issues briefly cause outage

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vincennes Police are asking residents trying to get ahold of them to call the Knox County Dispatch due to phone issues. According to Sgt. Aaron Luce, technical difficulties with their phone lines have left them down and unable to accept calls for the time being. During this outage, Luce reminds residents […]
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

One airlifted in southern Vigo Co. crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was airlifted after a crash in southern Vigo County. It happened on U.S. 41 near Harlan Drive. Officials told News 10 the driver of a gas truck made a required stop at a set of train tracks. That's when the driver of a semi crashed into the back of the gas truck.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Vincennes PD reports its phone lines are back up

VINCENNES, Ind. (WEHT) – As of 9:50 a.m., Vincennes Police Department has announced phone lines are back up and running ORIGINAL The Vincennes Police Department (VPD) has announced its phone lines are down temporarily. Officials say due to technical difficulties, the phone lines at the police department are down for the time being. VPD says if […]
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

1 flown to hospital following 2 semi crash on US 41

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Both northbound lanes of US 41 N have now been reopened, according to Vigo County Central Dispatch. One person was flown by helicopter to a hospital after a crash involving two semi-trucks shut down US 41 N for some time Wednesday afternoon. According to Vigo County Deputy Brandon Taylor, […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Underground fire continues to smolder in Northern Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An area the size of a basketball court is expected to continue burning for days according to fire officials. Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry said residents may have noticed smoke coming from an area of private property belonging to Dennis Trucking. Berry says numerous logs, stumps and compost, buried […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vermillion Bridge Project stirs controversy

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– At one point, the State Road 163 bridge over Brouilletts Creek in Vermillion County was slated to be replaced. The condition of the bridge, which was built in 1933, had been deteriorating and needed renovations. But recently, it was declared a “select historic bridge,” by state and federal agencies, changing the […]
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Identities released in Terre Haute officer-involved shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — 2nd Update: Indiana State Police have identified the man who died in Thursday’s officer-involved shooting as James Ready, 42, of Terre Haute. The Terre Haute Police officer involved in this incident is Patrol Officer Adam Noel, eight years of service. Officer Noel has been placed on administrative leave, which is […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

New Three-Way Stop at Winter and Logan

The City of Danville would like to announce that the intersection of Logan & Winter Avenue will be a 3-way stop condition starting Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Stop. signs and Stop Ahead signage are being installed as part of the improvements to the Denmark Roadway project, with the addition of sidewalks and crosswalks.
DANVILLE, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Stop light taken down after crash in Daviess County

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Indiana Sheriff’s Office has issued a “traffic alert” Sunday evening after an accident. Shortly before 5:30 p.m., officers announced that the stop lights on SR57 South at the Pike County line have been removed for the evening. The lights, which were up for ongoing construction, needed to […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

More miles added to Parke Community Rail Trail

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Plans for The Parke Community Rail Trail are shaping up as its construction continues through the countryside of Parke County. Bids were entered last week for the newest addition of two and a half to three miles of trail, projected to be completed by next spring, while the full 10.5-11 […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

2 Car Accidents Yesterday in Washington

An accident occurred at 700 S and State Road 57 in Washington around 3:45 p.m. yesterday. When an SUV collided with the barrier, a male passenger complained of pain. INDOT was contacted due to the light being hit and not working on the Daviess County side. INDOT turned it over to contractors for the issue, and it should be fixed by this morning.
WASHINGTON, IN
WTHI

Putnam County judge to preside over contested Vigo Co. race

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A special judge will preside over the case of a contested result of a seat on the Vigo County school board. You may remember Eric Graves defeated Carey Labella in the general election. Labella claims Graves does not live in the district and therefore was...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

U.S. Highway 36 reopens after serious crash

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A serious single-vehicle crash shut down part of U.S. Highway 36 late Saturday. The Parke County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 10 p.m. near Billie Creek Village. Sheriff Justin Cole tells News 10 the driver was trapped and extricated. He was then airlifted to...
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

UPDATE: Police confirm names of two found dead near Neoga

Update 3:25pm The Illinois State Police has provided new details on the investigation into the deaths of two people in Neoga. Officials said that Zone 8 of the State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 was requested to come to Neoga by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office just before noon on Wednesday. They said […]
NEOGA, IL
WTHI

Fork in the Road: The coney dogs at Harlow's Diner

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - For a while now, the Fork in the Road crew has been hearing about a spot in the Land of Lincoln with some great coney dogs. Not just great, some say this place has the best. You know the drill!. The Fork in the Road crew...
MARSHALL, IL
wamwamfm.com

Deborah Sue Cutter

Deborah Sue Cutter, 64, passed away in her sleep November 28, 2022 in Vincennes, Indiana. She was born in Terre Haute, Indiana on June 14, 1958 to Bill Madison and Linda Sue (Doty) Cutter. James William Cutter, Jr. married her mother in 1971 and adopted her and her brother Kenneth. Jim always was their real Dad.
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Police search for Vigo Co. Public Library thief

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Have you seen this person?. The Terre Haute Police Department says they were involved in a theft at the Vigo County Public Library. It's not clear what the suspected thief walked away with. If you have information on this, call the detective heading the case...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (12/1)

Robert Pruett, 45, of Washington, was arrested on charges of OVWI Endangerment, OVWI, and Possession of a Synthetic Drug. Bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted. Colten Harmon, 30, of Flora, Illinois, was arrested on charges of OVWI refusal, OVWI endangerment, paraphernalia possession, and marijuana possession. No bond was set.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy