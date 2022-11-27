INDOT announces temporary I-70 lane restriction
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Indiana Department of Transporation announced a temporary lane restriction on Interstate 70.
This will impact the westbound lanes of I-70 over US-41 in Vigo County.
The lane restriction is due to crews performing emergency deck patching on the west end of the westbound I-70 lanes.
Officials said that this is expected to take a few days, and to plan accordingly.
This work will be weather dependent.NEXT: One airlifted to the hospital after a Parke Co. crash Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.
Comments / 0