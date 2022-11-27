Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 1
Philadelphia001—1 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Paul 10 (Perry, Killorn), 16:02 (pp). Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Paul 11 (Cole, Stamkos), 7:55. 3, Tampa Bay, Colton 5 (Perry), 19:56. Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Cole 2 (Vasilevskiy, Cernak), 9:19. 5, Philadelphia, Konecny 8 (DeAngelo, Sanheim), 11:23. Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 7-17-3_27. Philadelphia...
Porterville Recorder
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. BUFFALO BILLS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — BUFFALO: OT Dion Dawkins, CB Kaiir Elam, S Dean Marlowe, TE Quintin Morris, LB Baylon Spector. NEW ENGLAND: S Joshuah Bledsoe, OT Yodny Cajuste, DT Carl Davis, RB Damien Harris, CB Jalen Mills, CB Shaun Wade, OT Isaiah Wynn.
Porterville Recorder
Bills put DE Von Miller on injured reserve
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills placed defensive end Von Miller on injured reserve on Thursday. Miller was injured in the second quarter of Buffalo’s 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. His knee bent awkwardly as Detroit center Frank Ragnow stepped on Miller’s right ankle.
Porterville Recorder
Eagles WR Brown at peace with career following Titans trade
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A.J. Brown just wanted to get paid. With good reason, Brown figured. Tennessee drafted Brown in the second round of the 2019 draft and he instantly became one of the top receivers in the game. He topped 1,000 yards receiving each of his first two seasons and had 869 in just 13 games in his third.
Porterville Recorder
Titans rookie doesn't listen to talk comparing him to Brown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Treylon Burks has been compared to former Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown from the moment Tennessee drafted him using the selection gained in the trade that sent Brown to Philadelphia. It's a heavier topic of conversation as the Titans (7-4) prepare to visit Brown and...
Porterville Recorder
NFL Injury Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):. Sunday. CLEVELAND BROWNS at HOUSTON TEXANS...
Porterville Recorder
Cowboys' improving run D gets another test in Colts' Taylor
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jonathan Taylor is the third consecutive elite back the Cowboys are facing in a stretch that started with Dallas' defense struggling against the run. The Cowboys won while keeping Minnesota's Dalvin Cook and Saquon Barkley under control. They'll try to make it 3 for 3 against Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) on Sunday night.
Porterville Recorder
Chiefs look to avenge last season's playoff loss to Bengals
CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals safety Vonn Bell said the timing of this season's game against the Chiefs feels a lot like last season when the teams met in two high-profile games in the span of a month. The Bengals beat the Chiefs 34-31 in Cincinnati on Jan. 2 to...
Porterville Recorder
Cowboys face Colts in 1st of 3 against AFC South also-rans
INDIANAPOLIS (4-7-1) at DALLAS (8-3) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC. LAST MEETING: Colts won 23-0, Dec. 16, 2018, at Indianapolis. LAST WEEK: Colts lost to Steelers 24-17; Cowboys beat Giants 28-20 COLTS OFFENSE: OVERALL (26), RUSH (25), PASS (18), SCORING (30) COLTS DEFENSE: OVERALL (6), RUSH (17), PASS (5), SCORING...
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Sports In Brief
NEW YORK (AP) — Rose Bowl game organizers cleared the way for the College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams starting in the 2024 season, informing CFP officials they are willing to alter agreements to accommodate a new format to decide the national champion. A person with knowledge...
Porterville Recorder
Colorado 6, Buffalo 4
Buffalo211—4 First Period_1, Colorado, Compher 2 (MacKinnon, Toews), 8:48 (pp). 2, Buffalo, Peterka 5 (Cozens, Quinn), 10:19. 3, Buffalo, Thompson 15 (Cozens, Skinner), 19:49 (pp). Second Period_4, Colorado, MacKinnon 7 (Makar, Rantanen), 9:00 (pp). 5, Colorado, Lehkonen 7 (MacKinnon, Compher), 9:49 (pp). 6, Colorado, MacKinnon 8 (Makar, Toews), 11:53....
Reunion unlikely between Eagles and Super Bowl LII safety Malcolm Jenkins
Former Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins raised some eyebrows earlier this week after hinting at a reunion with the team. However, on Thursday, Jenkins threw cold water on all the excitement. The 34-year-old officially retired in June, spending 2021, his final season in the league, with the New Orleans Saints,...
Toledo Central Catholic beats Akron Hoban in Division 2 state championship
The high school football state championship weekend kicked off Thursday night in Canton with the Division 2 match-up between the Akron Hoban Knights and Toledo Central Catholic.
Porterville Recorder
Thursday's Transactions
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Brian Sweeney pitching coach and Jose Algucil infield coach. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Assigned INF Yasel Antuna to Rochester (IL) and OF Josh Palacios to Harrisburg (EL). Minor League Baseball. Frontier League. SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed field manager Jamie Bennett to a contract extension....
Commanders kicker Joey Slye named NFC special teams player of the month
When the Washington Commanders released longtime kicker Dustin Hopkins early in the 2021 season, they felt it was just time for a change. Washington signed Chris Blewitt to replace him, and things couldn’t have gone any worse. The Blewitt experience didn’t last long as Washington cut him after two...
