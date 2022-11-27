Read full article on original website
Karla
3d ago
I have lived here for 4 years. The last 6 months, have been TERRIBLE here. People BEGGING,violence! People, gathering for drugs everywhere.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Domestic dispute spills out to streets in Hudson
CITY OF HUDSON – Police are trying to sort out what precipitated a large group of disorderly people spilling out into the street just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday at the Hudson Terrace Apartments in the City of Hudson. No arrests were immediately made. City Police Chief L. Edward...
News 12
FBI charges 14 suspected gang members and associates after raids in Newburgh
Fourteen suspected gang members and associates from the city of Newburgh and Poughkeepsie are now facing federal charges following several raids in Orange County. A swarm of federal agents and police raided several locations in the city of Newburgh Wednesday night. A viewer sent News 12 video from Lake Street...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie woman fleeing from trooper crashes into town police vehicle
WAPPINGERS FALLS – Twenty-two-year-old Kaylee Espinosa is facing two misdemeanor charges and several traffic violations after leading state troopers on a high-speed chase northbound on Route 9 on the night of November 19, 2022. The pursuit began in the Town of Wappinger and ended when Espinosa, a Poughkeepsie resident, crashed into a Town of Poughkeepsie police cruiser that was attempting to stop the fleeing vehicle.
Woman Found Lying Unresponsive Alongside Ulster County Road
The Ulster County Sheriff's Office has begun an investigation. According to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, early Tuesday morning a passerby driving on Route 28 in the Boiceville area called to report that there was an unresponsive person laying in a wooded area. When deputies responded to the scene, they located a female who was deceased.
Newburgh man indicted in fatal September shooting
GOSHEN − A Newburgh man was arraigned Wednesday in Orange County Court on an indictment charging him with murder in a late September shooting. Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said the indictment, unsealed Wednesday, charged Lamont Williams, 29, of Newburgh, with second-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree assault, all felonies.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ulster deputy suspended after his official vehicle was burglarized
ULSTER COUNTY – Several police agencies are investigating numerous car larcenies that occurred in Ulster County during the overnight hours on October 26th and 27th. One of the vehicles that had property stolen was an official Ulster County Sheriff’s Office car assigned to a sergeant in the department.
Paterson Man, 18, Charged With Shooting Totowa Motorist In Botched Robbery Attempt
An 18-year-old Paterson resident shot a Totowa man during a botched robbery, authorities charged. Wiziar Johnson is charged with attempted murder, among other counts, for the Nov. 15 shooting around midnight near the corner of Franklin and Mercer streets, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said in a joint release.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Woman charged with stabbing expectant mom in abdomen
NEW ROCHELLE – A 19-year-old New Rochelle woman has been charged with assault for allegedly stabbing a pregnant woman twice in the abdomen. Fortunately for the expectant mother, the wounds were minor, New Rochelle Police said. She was transported to Westchester Medical Center for treatment and released. Police canvassed...
Arrest in Fishkill Larceny From Motor Vehicle Prompts Investigation of Similar Incidents
A recent arrest in Fishkill for Larceny from a Motor Vehicle has police investigating a similar string of incidents in the area and asking for the public's help with any and all information they might have. Hudson Valley Man Arrested For Larceny From Motor Vehicle, Pawning Items. A 23-year-old man,...
Headlines: Body found in Ulster County, 3 hospital workers injured while cleaning, murder suspect fit for trial
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
kingstonthisweek.com
Kingston Police searching for local man, 31
Kingston Police are searching for a local man who hasn’t been seen since Monday morning in the west end. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Police said in a news release that Joel Naumann, 31, was last seen at about 10 a.m....
Man Accused Of Threatening Shooting At Bank In Ellenville
An irate Hudson Valley customer was arrested for allegedly threatening to come back and shoot up the bank. The incident took place in Ulster County on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the M&T Bank located on Route 209 in the village of Ellenville. Ellenville police responded to the bank for a...
TIRE IRON BEATDOWN: Armed NY Man Follows Victim To Rt. 46 Exxon Lot In Vicious Road Rage Attack
An armed New York man was motivated by road rage when he followed a victim into the parking lot of an Exxon gas station on Route 46 in Mount Olive and initiated a vicious beatdown using a tire iron, authorities charged. The fight occurred on Route 46 West in front...
Orange County PD, EMS exposed to suspicious drug
Five EMS workers and two Washingtonville Police officers were hospitalized after a medical call turned up a suspicious white powder on Saturday afternoon.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh murder suspect extradited; indictment unsealed
GOSHEN – The Newburgh man who is charged in the homicide of a man and wounding of a five-year-old boy, has been extradited from North Carolina and a murder indictment has been unsealed. Lamont Williams, 29, allegedly shot and killed Daquan Corbett, 29, in the City of Newburgh on...
Mid-Hudson News Network
FBI conducts major raids in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – FBI agents were in the City of Newburgh overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning conducting raids that a source said had to do with racketeering. Violent crime has been on the upswing in Newburgh and around the country lately and Mayor Torrance Harvey said it is an effect of a number of factors including inflation, the economy and COVID-19.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Home health aide charged with stealing over $14K from client
PLATTEKILL – The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Plattekill woman with felony grand larceny for allegedly stealing money and property from a resident’s home in the Town of Rosendale. Jacki Yenzer, 58, allegedly stole approximately $14,000, jewelry and prescriptions from a victim’s home while she...
5 officers charged after Black man paralyzed in police van
Five Connecticut police officers were charged with misdemeanors Monday over their treatment of a Black man after he was paralyzed from the chest down in the back of a police van.
Ulster County police: Woman's body found in wooded area in Town of Olive
Investigators say a passerby saw a person laying in a wooded area off Route 28 in the Town of Olive Tuesday morning.
Do You Recognize This Woman? She’s Wanted by Walden Police
Orange County police department looking for help in identifying a wanted woman. According to a Facebook post on the Village of Walden Police Departments page, they are attempting to identify an alleged female shoplifter saying,. The Village of Walden Police Department is attempting to identify the female subject shown below:
