Poughkeepsie, NY

Comments

Karla
3d ago

I have lived here for 4 years. The last 6 months, have been TERRIBLE here. People BEGGING,violence! People, gathering for drugs everywhere.



 

Mid-Hudson News Network

Domestic dispute spills out to streets in Hudson

CITY OF HUDSON – Police are trying to sort out what precipitated a large group of disorderly people spilling out into the street just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday at the Hudson Terrace Apartments in the City of Hudson. No arrests were immediately made. City Police Chief L. Edward...
HUDSON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie woman fleeing from trooper crashes into town police vehicle

WAPPINGERS FALLS – Twenty-two-year-old Kaylee Espinosa is facing two misdemeanor charges and several traffic violations after leading state troopers on a high-speed chase northbound on Route 9 on the night of November 19, 2022. The pursuit began in the Town of Wappinger and ended when Espinosa, a Poughkeepsie resident, crashed into a Town of Poughkeepsie police cruiser that was attempting to stop the fleeing vehicle.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Woman Found Lying Unresponsive Alongside Ulster County Road

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office has begun an investigation. According to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, early Tuesday morning a passerby driving on Route 28 in the Boiceville area called to report that there was an unresponsive person laying in a wooded area. When deputies responded to the scene, they located a female who was deceased.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Times Herald-Record

Newburgh man indicted in fatal September shooting

GOSHEN − A Newburgh man was arraigned Wednesday in Orange County Court on an indictment charging him with murder in a late September shooting. Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said the indictment, unsealed Wednesday, charged Lamont Williams, 29, of Newburgh, with second-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree assault, all felonies.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ulster deputy suspended after his official vehicle was burglarized

ULSTER COUNTY – Several police agencies are investigating numerous car larcenies that occurred in Ulster County during the overnight hours on October 26th and 27th. One of the vehicles that had property stolen was an official Ulster County Sheriff’s Office car assigned to a sergeant in the department.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Woman charged with stabbing expectant mom in abdomen

NEW ROCHELLE – A 19-year-old New Rochelle woman has been charged with assault for allegedly stabbing a pregnant woman twice in the abdomen. Fortunately for the expectant mother, the wounds were minor, New Rochelle Police said. She was transported to Westchester Medical Center for treatment and released. Police canvassed...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
kingstonthisweek.com

Kingston Police searching for local man, 31

Kingston Police are searching for a local man who hasn’t been seen since Monday morning in the west end. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Police said in a news release that Joel Naumann, 31, was last seen at about 10 a.m....
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh murder suspect extradited; indictment unsealed

GOSHEN – The Newburgh man who is charged in the homicide of a man and wounding of a five-year-old boy, has been extradited from North Carolina and a murder indictment has been unsealed. Lamont Williams, 29, allegedly shot and killed Daquan Corbett, 29, in the City of Newburgh on...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

FBI conducts major raids in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – FBI agents were in the City of Newburgh overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning conducting raids that a source said had to do with racketeering. Violent crime has been on the upswing in Newburgh and around the country lately and Mayor Torrance Harvey said it is an effect of a number of factors including inflation, the economy and COVID-19.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Home health aide charged with stealing over $14K from client

PLATTEKILL – The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Plattekill woman with felony grand larceny for allegedly stealing money and property from a resident’s home in the Town of Rosendale. Jacki Yenzer, 58, allegedly stole approximately $14,000, jewelry and prescriptions from a victim’s home while she...
ROSENDALE, NY

