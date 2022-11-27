Tristan Wirfs carted off in Buccaneers' OT loss to Browns

CLEVELAND -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs suffered a left leg injury against the Cleveland Browns and was carted off the field in overtime of Sunday's 23-17 loss.

The injury happened on second-and-9 while Wirfs was pass blocking defensive end Jadeveon Clowney , with outside linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah attempting to hurdle running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn , who inadvertently pushed Owusu-Koramoah into the back of Wirfs' legs.

Teammates, who were visibly shaken, gathered around Wirfs to offer encouragement as he was carted off the. Quarterback Tom Brady was sacked by Myles Garrett on the very next play for a 4-yard loss.

Losing Wirfs would be yet another devastating blow to a Bucs offensive line that already lost Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen in training camp and lost Pro Bowl left guard Ali Marpet to retirement this offseason.