On my journey to find the best locally owned restaurants near hiking trails I don’t have many rules. One rule is if it has “Diner”, “Café”, or “Grandma’s” in the name, I am going. I think I will have to add a new rule. If a restaurant is called the Hi-D-Ho Drive In it is 100% must stop in.

ALAMOGORDO, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO