Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Seimone Augustus statue unveiling date announced by LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU announced a statue honoring basketball star Seimone Augustus will be unveiled on Jan. 15, 2023. Augustus will be the first LSU female student-athlete to have her own statue. Words can’t express the gratitude I feel in my heart,” said Augustus in April when it...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

No. 11 LSU outlasts SELU to extend winning streak to 8 games

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (8-0) extended their winning streak to eight games after defeating Southeastern (4-3), 63-55, on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The Tigers’ eight-game winning streak is their longest to open a season since the 2009-2010 season when the Tigers started off 9-0. Angel Reese...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU’s Angel Reese named SEC Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU forward Angel Reese was named SEC Player of the Week on Tuesday, Nov. 29, for helping lead the Tigers to two wins in Bimini. This is the second time this season she has earned the honor. Information provided by LSU Athletics:. Reese, the nation’s top...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Keyshawn Johnson makes strong comments about Alabama and its Playoff possibility

Keyshawn Johnson made a strong comment about Alabama’s chances if the Crimson Tide were to get in the College Football Playoff, or perhaps against No. 3 TCU. “I love Sonny Dykes, I know him very well,” Johnson said on Keyshawn, JWill and Max. “I feel like TCU is this year’s Cincinnati for me. Do they really want to see Georgia and Michigan? Do they really want to run up on that? Do they really want to play the big boys? And I know that sounds kind of harsh because they’re undefeated and they’re winning.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: College Football Players Reveal Who They Want As Head Coach

Just before the 2022 season kicked off, the UAB football team learned that head coach Bill Clark was retiring due to health issues. The Blazers finished the season with a 6-6 record after Bryant Vincent took over as the interim head coach. Following the season, the players made it clear they want Vincent to have the interim tag removed from his title.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Founder of Birmingham Mercedes Marathon reveals why the event is leaving the city, what could be next for the event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After more than two decades, the Birmingham Mercedes Marathon’s founder announced Monday that the race had run its course. Valerie Cuddy, Mercedes Marathon Organizer, said, “I think a lot of things have gone on with many resources involved with the event. A lot of people who have aged out, and retired were involved in the past. A lot of sponsors have moved on or have changed ownership. There have been all kinds of things.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFB

SU partners with gamer provider for STEM scholarships

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University has partnered with PENN Entertainment to offer STEM scholarships. According to the university, PENN Entertainment is North America’s leading provider of integrated entertainment. “As a company at the forefront of technology, we launched this program as a way to increase access to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Steady warming trend to end the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures will stay cooler than normal this afternoon. Highs will only reach the low 60°s. Get ready for a big warm-up beginning Friday afternoon. Highs will increase to the mid 70°s Friday and near 80° on Saturday. Temperatures might not feel very festive for holiday events like the Baton Rouge Festival of Lights Friday night, but it will be very comfortable. Morning lows in the low 60°s over the weekend won’t make it feel very Decemberish.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

FIRST ALERT: Strong storms, locally heavy rainfall possible today and tonight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scattered showers and t-storms will begin to develop through the morning hours as a warm front lifts inland from the Gulf of Mexico. This feature, along with daytime heating, should continue to produce scattered storms into the afternoon. We may see somewhat of a lull in the rains before another round arrives late tonight into early Wednesday in association with a cold front.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

