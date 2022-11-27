Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Series of Credit Union Frauds Committed by the Same Suspect; Photo of Suspect Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Patrol Investigations Unit are investigating a series of bank frauds that occurred during the month of November 2022 across multiple jurisdictions. Detectives have released a photo of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
D.C. Burglary Suspect Captured On Surveillance
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying a Burglary Two suspect. This incident happened early Saturday morning on the 4900 Block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue in Northeast, D.C. At approximately 3:35 am, the suspect entered the listed address. A suspect entered the building and took property before fleeing. A surveillance camera captured the image of the suspect. If anyone is able to identify this individual or has any information regarding this incident, please call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The post D.C. Burglary Suspect Captured On Surveillance appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Metro surveillance video released showing 2020 shooting by FBI agent onboard train in Bethesda
GRAPHIC VIDEO | DISCRETION ADVISED: Surveillance video from inside a Metrorail train showing an FBI agent shooting a man who confronted him while he was on his way to work nearly two years ago has been released. (Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office)
DC Police investigate double shooting in Chinatown
WASHINGTON — Two men were shot in Chinatown just after midnight on Wednesday and police are working to figure out exactly what happened. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 800 block of 7th Street Northwest around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Two men were found shot. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment. One man was in critical condition while the other had injuries not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.
'Don't get caught slipping' | Fairfax County police are asking additional victims to come forward in fake gold robbery scheme
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — After a man who thought he was stopping to help a group stranded on the highway had his bank accounts emptied, police are warning the public to be vigilant to a roadway scheme targeting Good Samaritans. On Oct. 29, Fairfax County police say a man...
Police seek public’s assistance to identify armed robbers at 7-11 in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, MD – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who committed an armed robbery of a 7-11 in Silver Spring on November 10th. Police have released surveillance video of the male suspects and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying them. According to the Montgomery County Police Department, officers from the 3rd District responded to a report of a robbery in the 10200 block of New Hampshire Ave. at approximately 3:44 a.m. “According to the preliminary investigation conducted by detectives, two masked suspects entered the business,” police said in a statement. “An employee was The post Police seek public’s assistance to identify armed robbers at 7-11 in Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.
Truck driver hit, killed by SUV while running toward car after crash on I-495
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a truck driver was struck and killed on Interstate 495 near Braddock Road in Fairfax County Wednesday night. According to Virginia State Police (VSP), a separate crash occurred between a tractor trailer and a sedan in the northbound lanes, causing the sedan to come to a stop on the left shoulder of Express Lanes.
Gas Line Struck By Contractors Working On Prince George's County Project Ties Up Traffic: PD
There will be “significant impact to pedestrian and vehicular traffic” along a busy roadway in Prince George's County after a gas line was struck by a contractor working in the area. At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, the Prince Georges’s County Fire/EMS Department issued an alert...
wmar2news
December 2022 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings
BALTIMORE — During the month of November Baltimore City recorded 27 homicides and 43 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. Here is December 2022:. 12/1 - 12:58pm: A 26-year-old man checked into a hospital after being shot...
mocoshow.com
Detectives Asking for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing Bethesda Woman
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 50-year-old woman from Bethesda. Kimberly Alston was last seen on November 11, 2022, in Bethesda. She may be driving a blue 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer bearing Maryland license plate 6AX9598.
D.C. Police Release Photo of Armed Robber
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect involved in an Armed Robbery that took place on October 30th in Northwest, D.C. This incident happened on the 500 Block of M Street. The attack occurred at approximately 6:54 pm at the listed location when the suspect displayed a knife at the victim. The suspect then demanded the property of the victim. After the victim complied, the suspect left the scene. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, or can identify the suspect, please take no The post D.C. Police Release Photo of Armed Robber appeared first on Shore News Network.
'Anyone could be the next victim' | Fairfax police announce $11K reward in search for alleged killer
FAIRFAX, Va. — A search in Fairfax County for an accused killer who could be "armed and dangerous" is on day 60, according to police, who are now offering thousands of dollars as a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. The hunt began after an early...
Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Woodbridge, Virginia
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A man was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Woodbridge, Virginia Wednesday. Prince William County Police are investigating the stabbing that occurred in the area of Constellation Place and Oriskany Way Wednesday afternoon. A K-9 unit is assisting in investigative efforts. The victim's injuries...
Fatal pedestrian collision in Prince George’s County
At 3:55 a.m. the Prince George's County Police Department responded to reports of an accident at the 4400 block of Branch Avenue.
D.C. Council Wants To Make Metrobus Fares Free In The District, Expand Service Overnight
The D.C. Council wants to make WMATA bus service fare-free in the District next year. If approved, D.C. would become one of the largest and most prominent cities in the country to make the bus free at the fare box. Metro for D.C. bill creator and Ward 6 Councilmember Charles...
Alleged murderer arrested the day after police offer $11K reward after extended manhunt
FAIRFAX, Va. — After a 61-day search and thousands of dollars offered up in reward money, a man wanted for murder has finally been taken into custody in Fairfax County. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, was arrested after a short car chase Thursday in the 3800 block of Colonial Avenue, officials said. He is accused of shooting 31-year-old Brandon Wims at the Old Mill Gardens apartment complex in Mount Vernon on Oct. 2.
County Police Ask Public for Help Identifying Suspects in 7-Eleven Robbery
Detectives from the county’s Major Crimes Division have released surveillance video of two suspects in a commercial armed robbery of a 7-Eleven in the Hillandale area of Silver Spring. “At approximately 3:44 a.m., 3rd District officers responded to the 10200 block of New Hampshire Ave. for the report of...
ffxnow.com
UPDATED: One dead after multiple vehicle crash in Tysons shuts down Beltway
(Updated at 3:40 p.m.) One person was killed this morning in a multi-vehicle crash on the Capital Beltway (I-495) in Tysons. The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department had reported that one person had sustained injuries considered life-threatening, but the fatality wasn’t confirmed until just after 10 a.m. by the Virginia State Police.
WJLA
DMV activists concerned as hospital workers see more violent injuries in juvenile patients
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — At least 18 juveniles have been homicide victims in D.C. this year -- double the number from 2019 -- and the year is not over yet. Children’s National Hospital has a grant from the D.C. Office of Victims Services and Justice Grants to help interrupt violence, plus prevent victims from retaliating or being victimized again. But now they are seeing even more victims of gunshot wounds and penetrating injuries.
NBC12
Virginia 18-year-old charged with attempted capital murder after hitting deputy with her car
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old in Stafford County was arrested for allegedly hitting a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Deputy with her vehicle during a traffic stop. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, just before 3:45 p.m., a deputy noticed the driver of a Nissan Altima was driving recklessly approaching the Garrisonville Road and Eustace Road area. The deputy attempted a traffic stop by parking his Sheriff’s Office motorcycle in front of the Nissan. When he approached the Nissan, the driver, Kimora Fagbewesa, hit the deputy with her car and crashed into the motorcycle.
