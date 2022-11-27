ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Monarchy store picking up the pieces after overnight break-in

By Taylor Epps
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
One of the biggest shopping weekends of the year, supposed to bring in cash for our local businesses, instead bringing devastation for the owners of Black Monarchy, a store on Buffalo's West Side.

"I am heart broken and not just because this is my store, because it belongs to the community," said Owner and Chief Designer Phylicia Dove.

She tells 7 News she woke up to a phone call Sunday morning from neighbors who told her the glass door was smashed, mannequins knocked over and items stolen.

Community members came together to clean up the Black-owned store on W. Utica Street. Dove says this is more than a store, it's a pillar in the community where people can connect with their culture and heritage.

"It's the one Black business in that immediate area, but know that we're not disappearing, we will be back, we will be stronger than before," said Dove.

The store will remain closed while owners pick up the pieces and install new safety infrastructure to keep customers and their all-female staff safe. Dove worries that break-ins are happening more frequently on Buffalo's West Side and hopes this situation helps to raise awareness.

In the meantime, Dove asks that you donate to their Black Monarchy Foundation, which supports communities of color, click here to donate .

Randy Ranzilla
4d ago

why does it have to be listed as a black owned store, that is a racist comment. what if it's Hispanic or Asian store it doesn't matter. racist article

Checkmate
4d ago

Sad and tragic, but displays a reality in the community. Can't say who broke into this store but assuming not kids from suburbs looking to "up" their cultural gear!? Respect and accountability is severely lacking in a culture constantly in its own shadow while aggressively fighting for more equality from a society built on education, manners, politeness, patience and civility. Now before you go (racism) on the post - speaking of a small group which could be found amongst any culture. The Asians and Indian cultures along with many immigrants have some of same issues within Black culture. (joking) But seriously Google Walden Galleria fights or any Mall fights and tell me what you see. Chuckie Cheese fights? or for God's Sake Disney World fights? Yes, the happiest place on earth? And what do you expect society to think when they see this behavior? Discuss

Checkmate
4d ago

Google "Smithsonian museum apologizes for saying hard work, rational thought is ‘white culture"...where the Smithsonian actual removed a display on "whiteness" culture characteristics and actually 'apologized' for posting on their online portal. Doesn't really explain 'why' they apologized but took down the display of White cultural norms "at a time when people are calling for better Race relations". So I guess defining 78% of the population as hard working, focused on family, holding education/thought process in high regard and holding European values is somehow insulting or dangerous to other cultures?

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

