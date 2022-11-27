Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Elms Hotel and Spa has had a long journey to excellence and is over 100 years oldCJ CoombsExcelsior Springs, MO
Historic Four Gates Farm construction completed for Marvin and Medill Gates in 1927 by Little Blue Road in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic 1922 estate of Hunter L. Gary had other family owners, including the son of house architect, John Van Brunt Sr.CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic Colonial Hotel of 1924 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri was popular back in the days of the 'healing springs'CJ CoombsExcelsior Springs, MO
Six jobs that can pay six figures in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Related
Former Packers teammate reveals Aaron Rodgers is a conspiracy-peddling veteran
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer recently revealed how Aaron Rodgers implored him to research the biggest conspiracies out there. Ever since Aaron Rodgers has come out against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, he has fancied himself a philosopher of the people. Rodgers made it clear then that he subscribed to...
Geno Smith offers further evidence that Russell Wilson was the problem with Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has been on fire this season, and he’s proving that Russell Wilson was the issue on the team. The Seahawks have a great quarterback, Geno Smith, on their hands this season. He currently leads the league in completion percentage (72.8). His talent, however, is doing more than proving himself. It’s proving that replacing Russell Wilson was a great option.
Rose Bowl might opt out of Ohio State for not taking it seriously enough
The Rose Bowl is considering spurning Ohio State for Penn State because the Buckeyes didn’t take the game seriously enough last time. Remember how Ohio State had a bunch of players opt out of the 2022 Rose Bowl Game against Utah?. Now the Rose Bowl is thinking about opting...
Deion Sanders next coaching move reportedly down to 3 schools
Deion Sanders is one of the most intriguing names in the college football coaching carousel and he’s reportedly down to three choices. The biggest personality in college football has been coaching in FCS for the last three years. It sees it’s time for him to move on up to FBS or, if you will, prime time.
UAB football hiring Super Bowl-winning QB as head coach
UAB football had the biggest stunner of the college football coaching carousel with news they’ll hire Super Bowl-winning QB Trent Dilfer as head coach. Despite numerous Power Five head coaching vacancies needing to be filled and even with Auburn forgetting history and hiring Hugh Freeze, perhaps the wildest hire of the early coaching carousel came from UAB football on Tuesday night.
Patrick Mahomes explains meaning behind “Bronze” nickname for new baby
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes welcomed a new baby boy who will bear the nickname “Bronze” thanks to his brother, Jackson. Patrick Mahomes became a father for the second time on Monday with the birth of his son Patrick Lavon Mahomes III. While the baby boy was...
Russell Wilson has lost the Broncos locker room, and there’s no going back
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has had quite a disappointing season, and he’s reportedly losing some of his team. Things just keep looking worse and worse for Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson as the season continues. He reportedly “lost some people in the locker room.”. Things aren’t looking great...
Allen Lazard knows exactly why Aaron Rodgers is playing through injury
Aaron Rodgers expects to play against the Chicago Bears despite suffering an injury the previous week, and Allen Lazard knows why he wants to play. After Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a rib injury against the Eagles in Week 12, his game status for Week 13 was unknown.
Latest embarrassing Steelers clip should be last straw for Matt Canada (Video)
Matt Canada’s job hangs in the balance as the Steelers season draws to a close. A clip from their win over the Colts won’t help his cause. Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Matt Canada has not looked up to the task this season. While Mike Tomlin was able to give him the benefit of the doubt with an aging Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback, Canada has still failed to create much consistent ball movement with Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett.
Michigan gets horrible injury news ahead of Big Ten Championship
The Michigan Wolverines will be without arguably their best player on offense for the remainder of their season. The Michigan Wolverines are in the Big Ten Championship Game for the second year in a row, by way of soundly defeating the rival Ohio State Buckeyes. Now, they look to defeat the Purdue Boilermakers in the conference title game, with a win all but confirming that Michigan will once again be in the College Football Playoff.
Listen to Orlando Brown Jr’s spot-on Patrick Mahomes impression (Video)
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. showed off his impression of quarterback Patrick Mahomes during a radio appearance. The Kansas City Chiefs are 9-2 entering Week 13, where they look to get some revenge against the Cincinnati Bengals, who beat them twice last season, one of them being in the AFC Championship Game. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is playing like the NFL MVP favorite this season, thriving even without Tyreek Hill on the roster.
Cardinals: These two prospects have the tools to breakout in 2023
The St. Louis Cardinals are boasting some of the most exciting prospects in baseball at the moment. The much anticipated debut of Jordan Walker will happen in 2023, who is already looking like a future star. Three other names from that same 2020 Draft are looking like studs as well in shortstop Maysn Winn, right-handed pitcher Tink Hence, and OF/DH Alec Burleson, who has already made his big league debut.
St. Louis Cardinals: 3 free agent bench options to consider
The St. Louis Cardinals have several items on their wish list for the 2023 season, including an Albert Pujols-like replacement for the bench. When Albert Pujols returned to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022, no one knew just how important he would be to the team’s season. He was able to provide backup to first base and be an effective designated hitter down the stretch. The Cardinals then had the bonus of his presence in the clubhouse and lineup.
FanSided
298K+
Followers
575K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0