Twitter reaction to Titans’ 20-16 loss to Bengals

The Tennessee Titans fell to 7-4 after a controversial ending against the Cincinnati Bengals resulted in a 20-16 loss. It was a gut-wrenching end to an overall sloppy day in which the Titans seemed lethargic throughout this one.

The defense played well for the most part, but it didn’t look anything close to the elite unit we’re accustomed to seeing.

However, in the end it was a controversial, ticky-tack penalty on fourth-and-Goal that ultimately put the nail in the Titans’ chances, as a ridiculous call on Kevin Strong prevented the Titans’ offense from having a chance to at least tie the game with just under two minutes remaining.

As you would imagine, this ending caused quite a ruckus on Twitter.

Many fans were upset with the controversial call, while others were holding Strong accountable. The overall feeling was frustration at the team’s collective effort in another big game in which the team fell short in.

With that said, let’s take a closer look at all the different reactions to this unfortunate ending that gave Tennessee its fourth loss of the year.