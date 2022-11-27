Health Food Concept Makes Splash at New Vista Brooklyn Development

A new fresh and healthy option is coming to downtown Jacksonville. And for those interested in more light options with “Plenti” of flavor, this new upscale casual restaurant may be your next favorite lunch spot.

Plenti will offer mixed bowls, salads, toasts, and smoothies, as well as beer and wine, according to owner Dean Nixon.

“Plenti is designed for people that try to stay active that live near the beach,” Nixon said in an interview with What Now Jacksonville . “Although I usually think of seafood with a sit-down restaurant, our concept is a little more accessible and affordable. Overall, it’s a better way to eat good food.”

Nixon’s new restaurant will be his first restaurant venture and has a tentative opening date of early February.

In the early stages of conception, Nixon relied on consulting chefs and other industry professionals to design Plenti’s menu. With a background in hospitality, he sought a location that would best suit his concept — and found it at 200 Riverside Ave , the Vista Brooklyn development.

The location will seat about 30 customers, both indoors and outside.

“There is a lot of growth and current demand,” Nixon said. “I see a lot of value there.”

The restaurant plans to keep customers returning with its fresh menu, which features a variety of options. Plenti’s menu features a variety of poke bowls, including combinations like the Mango Sunset with white rice, pineapple, cucumber, “Plenti Crunch,” cilantro, green onion, kami krab, seaweed salad, shredded nori, tobiko, Ahi tuna, and ponzu dressing. It also features “Market Bowls,” “Breakfast Toasts,” and “Breakfast Bowls.”

