ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Health Food Concept Makes Splash at New Vista Brooklyn Development

By Amber Lake
What Now Jacksonville
What Now Jacksonville
 4 days ago

A new fresh and healthy option is coming to downtown Jacksonville. And for those interested in more light options with “Plenti” of flavor, this new upscale casual restaurant may be your next favorite lunch spot.

Plenti will offer mixed bowls, salads, toasts, and smoothies, as well as beer and wine, according to owner Dean Nixon.

“Plenti is designed for people that try to stay active that live near the beach,” Nixon said in an interview with What Now Jacksonville . “Although I usually think of seafood with a sit-down restaurant, our concept is a little more accessible and affordable. Overall, it’s a better way to eat good food.”

Nixon’s new restaurant will be his first restaurant venture and has a tentative opening date of early February.

In the early stages of conception, Nixon relied on consulting chefs and other industry professionals to design Plenti’s menu. With a background in hospitality, he sought a location that would best suit his concept — and found it at 200 Riverside Ave , the Vista Brooklyn development.

The location will seat about 30 customers, both indoors and outside.

“There is a lot of growth and current demand,” Nixon said. “I see a lot of value there.”

The restaurant plans to keep customers returning with its fresh menu, which features a variety of options. Plenti’s menu features a variety of poke bowls, including combinations like the Mango Sunset with white rice, pineapple, cucumber, “Plenti Crunch,” cilantro, green onion, kami krab, seaweed salad, shredded nori, tobiko, Ahi tuna, and ponzu dressing. It also features “Market Bowls,” “Breakfast Toasts,” and “Breakfast Bowls.”



Keep up with What Now Jacksonville’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

The Mossfire Grill in Five Points is sold

The Mossfire Grill, a Five Points area mainstay at 1537 Margaret St., has been sold. Ben Franco bought the restaurant from owners Drew and Scooter Cavins on Nov. 28. Drew Cavins declined to release the sale amount. Franco purchased the restaurant and its recipes. The Cavinses own the building and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
904happyhour.com

Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend

The first weekend of December brings festive events galore! Shop for vintage finds, see an outdoor movie, cheer on a Jacksonville sports team, and more. We hope you'll find something fun from this weeks list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!. 12/2-12/4: Vintage Market Days. Need...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Josephine restaurant opens Nov. 30 in Avondale

Avondale will host a new Italian-American restaurant Nov. 30 when Josephine opens at 3563 St. Johns Ave. in the former Barrique Kitchen & Wine Bar space. Josephine is named after owner Josh Floyd’s grandmother. Floyd bought Barrique from the former owners, who said they were retiring. He declined to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
multifamilybiz.com

Madison Communities Breaks Ground on 276-Unit Madison Fountains Apartment Community Located in Jacksonville, Florida

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Madison Communities, an affiliate of Madison Capital Group, has recently broken ground on 276 units located in St Johns County adjacent to the new Ascenion St. Vincent's Hospital immediately off I-95 and County Road 210. Madison Fountains will feature 276 units incorporated into four-story buildings. Project amenities...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville daycare owner, who helps single moms, opens new location

JACKSONVILLE- Fla. – A local daycare owner is helping more parents by launching another site in Jacksonville. Sarra Brown just opened the fourth location of Brown Bear Learning Center. Brown had a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new site on Blanding Boulevard Saturday afternoon. It is on the city’s west...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
restaurantclicks.com

New Year’s Eve Events & Celebrations in Jacksonville

Being in Florida for New Year’s Eve is always an incredible experience, especially if you’re near Jacksonville. Apart from being home to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jax is known for being a beautiful city with plenty of places to party, and that goes double for NYE. There are going...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

Southland awarded $596 Million SR 23 bridge construction project

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. Southland has been awarded a $596 million contract to construct a new bridge over the St. Johns River near Jacksonville for the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). The project will be completed by Southland’s Transportation segment.
FLORIDA STATE
pontevedrarecorder.com

COA Center in Nocatee announces December schedule

The following programs will be held at COA Center at Flagler Health+ Village at Nocatee, at 351 Town Plaza Ave., Suite 205, Ponte Vedra. Registration is required, and space is limited. Unless specified otherwise, register by email to pbrunell@stjohnscoa.com or by calling 904-819-3234. Classes are open to adults age 18 and up.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
What Now Jacksonville

What Now Jacksonville

Jacksonville, FL
19
Followers
15
Post
976
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy