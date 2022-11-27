Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
New Directions Center hosting art show
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - New Directions Center is telling the stories of survivors of domestic abuse. “It’s called ‘Powerful Voices: Stories of Survivors.’ So, they came in and they got stories of domestic violence survivors, and from the stories the art students created artwork to go along with it,” Community Engagement Program Coordinator Joy Ingram said.
NBC 29 News
Elves in Cville Scavenger Hunt on the Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some businesses on the Downtown Mall are teaming up to create a scavenger hunt for the family. Elves in Cville is giving people a chance to win prizes this holiday season. “So, there are participating stores, and you can stop by Charlottesville Insider, I believe, to...
NBC 29 News
McGuffey Art Center holiday show and sale underway
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The McGuffey Art Center is kicking off its holiday season with the opening of its annual holiday show and sale. The building is filled with original art, home goods, prints, ceramics, cards, fiber arts, wearables, jewelry, and more. This year’s show features art from its members...
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg: Wonderfest festival, parade make downtown worthy of a Hallmark movie
The community is invited to celebrate the magic of the holidays this Saturday, Dec. 3, with a full day of free festive fun for the entire family in Harrisonburg. The downtown setting is worthy of a Hallmark holiday special with horse carriage rides, photos with Santa, a gingerbread house competition, live nativities and more.
cbs19news
Virginia chef takes crown on HBO Max's 'The Big Brunch'
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A chef from Charlottesville may not have won HBO Max’s The Big Brunch, but another chef from Virginia did. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Daniel Harthausen, of the Young Mother pop-ups and Adarra, clinched the victory in the show’s finale, which became available for streaming on Thanksgiving Day.
NBC 29 News
First holiday market in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, Nov. 26, the Charlottesville City Market turned into the first holiday market of the season, bringing together dozens of vendors. Every holiday season, the market adds more festive vendors with Christmas themed goods. Many vendors say this is the time of year where they...
NBC 29 News
UVA Cancer Center holds wreath auction to raise money for patients
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Nearly 100 unique wreaths are helping to raise money for the University of Virginia Cancer Center. Those funds will help patients with transportation and lodging costs while they get treatment. “We have people who travel from West Virginia and southwest Virginia, and that can be really...
NBC 29 News
100-bike donation helps Salvation Army of Staunton exceed Angel Tree goal
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - CMA’s Valley Dealerships gave the gift of bikes to the Salvation Army of Staunton’s Angel Tree program. This helps exceed the goal for the 600 kids who are signed up for this year. The team’s motivation is providing smiles on Christmas morning. “I...
NBC 29 News
CCS hosts coat drive for middle and high school students
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools is helping students stay warm this season, but it needs the community to lend a hand. CCS Engagement Coordinator Bianca Johnson says the school district is looking for people to donate coats for its students. It would be one less thing their parents would have to worry about.
NBC 29 News
UVA student raises thousands for American Kidney Fund by running marathons
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One UVA student has raised thousands of dollars for the American Kidney Fund. In Christmas of 2015, Ellie Hanley was diagnosed with a rare disease that causes on her kidneys. She is now using her passion for running to help those around her. “I feel really...
wvtf.org
Charlottesville meets final candidates for top cop
In November of 2021, Charlottesville had 117 police officers and 20 vacancies. Three months later, the force was down to 95, so the next police chief will have to hire. The acting chief, Tito Durrette, said he would give preference to local applicants and begin working with kids before they graduate from high school.
NBC 29 News
Doctor and pharmacies provide explanation behind scarce children’s fever reducers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A tough flu, COVID-19, and RSV season is in full swing. Many Charlottesville parents have voiced on social media their inability to find fever reducers for their children. Doctor Laurie Forlano, VA state deputy epidemiologist, says visits are up across Virginia for influenza-like illnesses. “The trends...
NBC 29 News
Giving Tuesday is back for local nonprofits and charities
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Giving Tuesday is one way to give back to the community this holiday season. Many nonprofits and charities rely on donations. “We are here for the community, so everything that this is what we are about,” All Blessings Flow Executive Director Annie Dodd said. “When people support us, then it helps us to help more people in the community.”
Rent relief for both Charlottesville and Albemarle County is now available through one hotline
Charlottesville and Albemarle County want you to call their joint hotline if you are having trouble paying your rent, mortgage or utility bills. City and county residents who are eligible can get up to $1,000 in a month, or $3,000 total in a year. But they have to call the Community Resource Hotline number at 833-524-2904, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Why One of the West Coast’s Coolest Menswear Stores Set up Shop in the Middle of Virginia
The “future of retail”—a fraught topic even before the Covid-19 pandemic—is hard to forecast. And few would imagine that it might take shape on a 45-acre property in Albemarle County, Virginia, some six miles south of Monticello and smack in the middle of the state’s wine country. But that’s where Division Road founder Jason Pecarich chose to move his business, which he founded in Seattle in 2015 to bring heritage menswear brands to a locally underserved market. The shop’s diverse assortment was driven by a focus on “manufacturer brands” that produced the goods themselves, ranging from major names like Crockett &...
NBC 29 News
Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority discuss 2023 initiatives
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday afternoon, the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority joined its Board of Commission to discuss ways to improve its buildings in 2023. The authority addressed revitalization and affordable housing in the Friendly City. HRHA approved the issuance of bonds for $11,000,000. The bonds are for...
NBC 29 News
UVA’s Lighting of the Lawn honors shooting victims
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s Lighting of the Lawn is going to be a little different this year. The theme is “Full Power” to recognize the recent challenges UVA has faced. “I think that everyone is in need of a little bit of light,”...
cbs19news
With flu rising, doctors ask parents to only buy the medicine they need
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A lot of kids are sick, and parents are frantically searching for medicines to treat their kids' symptoms. "We've had probably about 10 percent of the kids, at least, regularly being out for sickness," said Gemma Furman, a nurse at Greenbrier Elementary School. Furman said...
WHSV
Grace Christian School buys abandoned Elementary school
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In 2018, Beverley Elementary School in Staunton closed and the campus was abandoned until it was purchased by Grace Christian School. Grace Christian School bought the property intending to combine its pre-K - 12th grade program into one building. The new building features a full-size gym,...
NBC 29 News
Rain Exits
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a rainy start to Wednesday, expect a drier and clearer afternoon and evening. Winds will be gusty at times today. The strongest winds will be felt over the higher elevations of the Blue Ridge Mountains. That’s where winds may gust up to 50 mph!
